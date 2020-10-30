 

AB Klaipėdos nafta interim unaudited financial information regarding the nine months of 2020

AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – KN, the Company) announces the unaudited consolidated (hereinafter – the Group) and separate financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2020.

  • Revenue for the 9 months of 2020 of the Group and the Company comprise EUR 60.8 million and EUR 58.5 million respectively and is lower by 21.2% and 24.2% compared to the same period of 2019 (EUR 77.2 million and EUR 77.2 million respectively).
  • Net profit of the Group and the Company for the 9 months of 2020 amounts to EUR 24.2 million and EUR 23.6 million respectively and is 11.5 times and 11.3 times higher compared to the first 9 months of 2019 (loss of EUR 2.3 million and EUR 2.3 million respectively).
  • Net profit adjusted of the Group and the Company for the 9 months of 2020 amounts to EUR 9.7 million and EUR 9.1 million respectively and is higher by 7.8% and 1% compared to the first 9 months of 2019 (EUR 9 million and EUR 9 million respectively).
  • EBITDA for the 9 months of 2020 of the Group and the Company amounts to EUR 51.2 million and EUR 50.5 million respectively and is higher by 25.5% and 23.8% compared to the same period of 2019 (EUR 40.8 million and EUR 40.8 million respectively).
  • EBITDA adjusted for the 9 months of 2020 of the Group and the Company amounts to EUR 36.8 million and EUR 36.0 million respectively and is lower by 29.5% and 31.0% compared to the same period of 2019 (EUR 52.2 million and EUR 52.2 million respectively).

Main finance rations of the Group comparing 9 months of 2020 and 2019:

  9 months 2020
financial results 		Change, compared to 9 months 2019 9 months 2020
results (adjusted) (without unrealised exchange rates impact) 		Change, compared to 9 months 2019
Revenue 60.8 million Eur -21.2% 60.8 million Eur -21.2%
Net profit 24.2 million Eur 11.5 times 9.7 million Eur 7.8%
EBITDA 51.2 million Eur 25.5% 36.8 million Eur -29.5%

Management comment:

