AB Klaipėdos nafta interim unaudited financial information regarding the nine months of 2020
AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – KN, the Company) announces the unaudited consolidated (hereinafter – the Group) and separate financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2020.
- Revenue for the 9 months of 2020 of the Group and the Company comprise EUR 60.8 million and EUR 58.5 million respectively and is lower by 21.2% and 24.2% compared to the same period of 2019 (EUR 77.2 million and EUR 77.2 million respectively).
- Net profit of the Group and the Company for the 9 months of 2020 amounts to EUR 24.2 million and EUR 23.6 million respectively and is 11.5 times and 11.3 times higher compared to the first 9 months of 2019 (loss of EUR 2.3 million and EUR 2.3 million respectively).
- Net profit adjusted of the Group and the Company for the 9 months of 2020 amounts to EUR 9.7 million and EUR 9.1 million respectively and is higher by 7.8% and 1% compared to the first 9 months of 2019 (EUR 9 million and EUR 9 million respectively).
- EBITDA for the 9 months of 2020 of the Group and the Company amounts to EUR 51.2 million and EUR 50.5 million respectively and is higher by 25.5% and 23.8% compared to the same period of 2019 (EUR 40.8 million and EUR 40.8 million respectively).
- EBITDA adjusted for the 9 months of 2020 of the Group and the Company amounts to EUR 36.8 million and EUR 36.0 million respectively and is lower by 29.5% and 31.0% compared to the same period of 2019 (EUR 52.2 million and EUR 52.2 million respectively).
Main finance rations of the Group comparing 9 months of 2020 and 2019:
|
9 months 2020
financial results
|Change, compared to 9 months 2019
|
9 months 2020
results (adjusted) (without unrealised exchange rates impact)
|Change, compared to 9 months 2019
|Revenue
|60.8 million Eur
|-21.2%
|60.8 million Eur
|-21.2%
|Net profit
|24.2 million Eur
|11.5 times
|9.7 million Eur
|7.8%
|EBITDA
|51.2 million Eur
|25.5%
|36.8 million Eur
|-29.5%
Management comment:
