 

Change in the Number of Shares and Votes in Immunovia AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB announced today that the number of shares and votes in Immunovia has changed due to a new share issue through the exercise of warrants in the company. The warrants that have been exercised form part of Immunovia's incentive program for senior executives and key personnel as decided at the 2017 Annual General Meeting.

Through the registered shares after the new share issue, the number of outstanding shares and votes increases by 28,500 from 22,603,081 to 22,631,581. The share capital increases by SEK 1,425.00 from SEK 1,130,154.05 to SEK 1,131,579.05.

For more information, please contact:

Julie Silber, Director of Investor Relations, Immunovia  
Email: julie.silber@immunovia.com  
Tel: +46 7 93 486 277

This information is such information that Immunovia is obliged to publish in accordance with the Act (1991: 980) on trading in financial instruments. The information was submitted, through the care of the above contact person, for publication on October 30, 2020 at 09.00.

About Immunovia
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation phase. The company aims for a sales start at the end of Q1 2021 with subsequent commercial testing in Q2.

When validated, IMMray PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

