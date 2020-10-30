 

Citi Announces Inaugural $2.5 Billion Affordable Housing Bond Issuance and Largest-Ever Social Bond

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 13:00  |  42   |   |   

Citi today announced the issuance of its first Affordable Housing Bond. The transaction consisted of a $2.5 billion 4-year non-call 3-year fixed to floating rate note issuance, the largest-ever social bond from an issuer in the private sector. The use of proceeds from the bond will finance the construction, rehabilitation and preservation of quality affordable housing for low-and moderate-income populations in the United States, building on Citi’s record as the largest financer of affordable housing in the country.

Citi’s extensive efforts to expand the availability of affordable housing include providing affordable housing developers with a range of financing solutions, such as construction and permanent lending, tax credit equity, and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgage banking. In 2019, Citi Community Capital – the unit through which the firm finances all types of affordable housing and community development projects – reported over $6 billion in lending for affordable rental housing projects. Partnering with developers, non-profit organizations and local governments, Citi has helped create or preserve nearly 488,000 affordable housing units over the past decade.

“As the largest affordable housing lender in the United States, Citi is a leader in the effort to increase the availability of affordable rental housing for the nation’s workforce and most vulnerable populations,” said Citi CEO Michael Corbat. “This transaction represents an important next step in expanding Citi’s commitment to ensuring that all families have access to safe and affordable housing.”

As part of the transaction, Citi worked exclusively with women, veteran and minority-owned broker-dealers, including active bookrunners Blaylock Van LLC; CastleOak Securities, L.P.; Loop Capital Markets LLC and Samuel A. Ramirez & Co. Inc. Academy Securities, Inc.; Great Pacific Securities; MFR Securities, Inc.; Roberts & Ryan Investments Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC also served as co-managers on the transaction.

“Citi continues to reaffirm its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The selection of CastleOak Securities, L.P. as joint lead manager on Citi’s $2.5 billion social bond to increase affordable housing in the nation’s most vulnerable populations highlights how Citi continues to be a catalyst for change,” said David R. Jones, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, CastleOak Securities, L.P.

Seite 1 von 3
Citigroup Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Total Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At €0.66/share
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BALYO Announces Its Sales Revenue to September 30, 2020 at €6.4 Million Up +17%
Activision Blizzard Announces Better-Than-Expected Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
lululemon athletica Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments as Company Continues to Focus on Growth, ...
Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Citigroup Declares Common Stock Dividend; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends
22.10.20
Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for SDIC Power Holding’s GDR Program
22.10.20
Citigroup Chief Administrative Officer Karen Peetz to Present at the Bank of America Future of Financials Conference 2020
22.10.20
Kreise: Deutsche Bank will IT-Tochter Postbank Systems verkaufen
19.10.20
Citigroup Treasurer Michael Verdeschi to Present at the 39th Annual BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
19.10.20
Citi Appointed by Emles Advisors to Provide Securities Services for New Family of ETFs
19.10.20
Citi Launches “True Name” Feature with Mastercard Across the U.S.
19.10.20
Citigroup Announces the Acceleration of Ten Series of ETNs
19.10.20
Citigroup Announces the Early Redemption of Three Series of C-Tracks ETNs
15.10.20
Veterans on Wall Street (VOWS) Announces Tenth Annual Veteran Symposium