Citi Announces Inaugural $2.5 Billion Affordable Housing Bond Issuance and Largest-Ever Social Bond

Citi today announced the issuance of its first Affordable Housing Bond. The transaction consisted of a $2.5 billion 4-year non-call 3-year fixed to floating rate note issuance, the largest-ever social bond from an issuer in the private sector. The use of proceeds from the bond will finance the construction, rehabilitation and preservation of quality affordable housing for low-and moderate-income populations in the United States, building on Citi’s record as the largest financer of affordable housing in the country.

Citi’s extensive efforts to expand the availability of affordable housing include providing affordable housing developers with a range of financing solutions, such as construction and permanent lending, tax credit equity, and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgage banking. In 2019, Citi Community Capital – the unit through which the firm finances all types of affordable housing and community development projects – reported over $6 billion in lending for affordable rental housing projects. Partnering with developers, non-profit organizations and local governments, Citi has helped create or preserve nearly 488,000 affordable housing units over the past decade.