Manchester United Launches on TikTok

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the “Company” and the “Group”) – one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world - today launched a TikTok channel with a mission to inspire and entertain millions of fans worldwide with exclusive behind-the-scenes content, engaging hashtag challenges and thrilling action moments.

With a focus on creativity and innovation, the club’s new TikTok channel @manutd will pioneer fresh and unique ways of engaging with existing fans, while reaching out to a youth audience globally. The channel will feature short-form video clips of the first team squad, Under-23s and Women's players, providing a never-before-seen perspective on the club for fans around the world, with tailored content for each country giving fans a unique digital experience.

Through this one-of-a-kind partnership, TikTok and Manchester United will also work together on thrilling augmented reality content created exclusively for Manchester United fans, plus #challenges, stadium takeovers and other brand collaborations at televised matches.

The partnership with TikTok reflects the club’s commitment to harnessing leading-edge technologies and platforms to develop new forms of compelling content relevant to young and diverse audiences – bringing benefits to fans globally.

Phil Lynch, Chief Executive of Media at Manchester United, said: “This exciting launch will help us connect with a new generation of fans around the world and provide a platform for new forms of storytelling, and innovative club content.”

Harish Sarma, Global Strategic Partnerships & Corporate Development at TikTok, said: "We are really excited to welcome Manchester United onto the platform. Our community is always looking for new ways to keep entertained and they never fail to surprise us with their creativity and love for sports content. We're expecting to see some great engagement with the club, so watch this space."

TikTok is one of the most downloaded apps in the world. Available in more than 150 countries, and in 75 languages, the platform is committed to building a fun, positive and embracing community by encouraging users to share their passion and creative expression through short-form videos.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 142-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world’s leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. www.tiktok.com.

