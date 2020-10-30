 

U.S. Global Investors Announces First-Quarter Results Webcast

San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (Nasdaq: GROW) will host a webcast on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. Central time to discuss the company’s results for first quarter 2021.

Financial data for the quarter will be released prior to the webcast.

Frank Holmes, CEO and chief investment officer, will provide an update on the company’s profitability and strong performance of its investment products. Lisa Callicotte, chief financial officer, will give an overview of financial highlights for quarter ended September 30, 2020. Lastly, Holly Schoenfeldt, marketing and public relations manager, will detail the company’s media and marketing strategy.

Click here to register for the webcast.

Visit www.usfunds.com for more information about U.S. Global Investors.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs. 

CONTACT: Holly Schoenfeldt
U.S. Global Investors, Inc.
210.308.1268
hschoenfeldt@usfunds.com

