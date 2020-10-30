 

Blink Charging CEO Michael D. Farkas To Participate In The Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series Building a Flexible Model For EV Charging Solutions

Fireside Chat to Be Held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 2:00 pm ET.

Miami Beach, FL, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Virtual Conference and Fireside Chat Series on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 2:00 pm ET. Topics covered by Mr. Farkas and moderated by Shawn Severson, Head of Sustainable Investing at Water Tower Research, will be centered around building flexible models for EV charging solutions and how Blink is planning to meet the need for increased EV charging capacity.

During this fireside chat, Farkas will share how Blink is strategically poised to take advantage of the increase in demand for EV charging equipment. It is estimated, by 2030, nearly 2 million EV charging ports will be needed to meet the forecasted 25% CAGR increase in electric vehicles.1

Investors interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment that has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of its charging locations worldwide. The Company’s principal line of products and services is its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes a proprietary cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships to rollout adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multi-family residences and condos, workplace locations, healthcare/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information please visit: https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Source(s)
1 Guidehouse (Navigant) Market Analysis and Forecast of EV Charging Solutions 2Q-2020.

Blink Media Contact 
PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact 
IR@BlinkCharging.com
855-313-8187 


