Reference is made to the Company's notification from 22 October 2020 relating to Íslandsbanki hf. as market maker.

Íslandsbanki has now notified the Company that the circumstances no longer call for a deviation from the agreement and therefore its provisions relating to both bid-ask spread and price will be reactivated.

