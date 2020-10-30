 

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Retirement of James Hull

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) announced today that James Hull has retired from Cal-Maine Foods, effective October 30, 2020. Hull has been with the Company since 1991, and most recently served as Vice President, Egg Products, with responsibility for managing the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, American Egg Products, LLC, located in Blackshear, Georgia, and Texas Egg Products, located in Waelder, Texas.

Timothy Thompson will assume the management of the egg products division in addition to his current responsibilities for all the Company’s Arkansas and Kansas operations. He will continue to report directly to Sherman Miller, president and chief operating officer of Cal-Maine Foods.

“We are grateful to Jim Hull for his many years of service to Cal-Maine Foods,” said Dolph Baker, chairman and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods. “He has done an excellent job in managing our egg products division, which has made an important contribution to the growth of the Company’s business under his leadership. We wish Jim all the best in his retirement.

“We are pleased to appoint Tim Thompson to take on this additional role for Cal-Maine Foods. Tim has been a dedicated employee for over 24 years and has done an outstanding job in managing our Arkansas and Kansas operations. Tim has previous experience working in the egg products division, and he brings the right mix of production and operations experience to this position. As a member of our management team, we are confident in his leadership and look forward to his additional contributions as we execute our growth strategy,” added Baker

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

