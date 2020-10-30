 

Voya Honors Hiawassee, Georgia Teacher with First-Place Unsung Heroes Program Award

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), a leading provider of retirement plans for educators, announced today that Kenneth Camp, a teacher at Towns County High School in Hiawassee, Georgia, won the first-place grant award in the company’s annual Voya Unsung Heroes program.

Hiawassee, Georgia, teacher from Towns County High School (pictured middle) is awarded a grant for $27,000 as the first-place winners of Voya’s Unsung Heroes program. Voya’s Braeden Mayrisch, Director, Social Impact (top left), Mark Jackowitz, SVP, Sales Management, Tax-Exempt Markets (top center), Angela Harrell, Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer (top right), Marie Cox, Regional Vice President (middle right) and Jonathan Reilly, Head of Core Sales - Tax Exempt Markets presented the check to Kenneth Camp via a surprise virtual check presentation along with Towns County High School Principal Roy Perren (middle left) (Photo: Business Wire)

Through the Voya Unsung Heroes program, Voya awards $2,000 grants to 50 K-12 educators across the country each year to support their innovative and creative teaching ideas. Voya also selects three top winners to receive additional funds. In its 20-plus years, the program has awarded more than $5 million in grants to educators across the United States.

As the first-place winner, Camp receives $25,000 in addition to the $2,000 grant — bringing the total financial award to $27,000. This money will be used to help bring “Aquaponics Greenhouse” to life at Towns County High School.

“We are thrilled to recognize our nation’s educators who go above and beyond, even through the most challenging times, to make a difference in the lives of our leaders of tomorrow,” said Heather Lavallee, president of Tax Exempt Markets for Voya’s Retirement business. “For more than 20 years, Voya’s Unsung Heroes program has empowered educators, like Kenneth, to bring innovative teaching ideas to life. We are honored to recognize him as our 2020 first-place winner, and hope that he continues to be an example as he prepares our next generation of leaders for the 21st century workforce.”

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Voya Financial Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
29.10.20
Aylwin B. Lewis Joins Voya Financial Board of Directors
29.10.20
Voya Financial Expects New Solar Energy System at Chandler Facility to Provide More than 663,600 Kilowatt-Hours of Clean, Renewable Energy in First Year
28.10.20
Voya Honors Ogdensburg Teachers with Third-Place Unsung Heroes Program Award
28.10.20
Voya Financial Selected as Single Service Provider for St. Louis County, Missouri, Deferred Compensation Plan
27.10.20
Voya Honors Hartsburg Teacher with Second-Place Unsung Heroes Program Award
27.10.20
Austal USA Selects Voya as Service Provider for 401(k) and Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation Plans
20.10.20
Voya Launches New Spanish-Language Experience for Retirement Plan Customers
19.10.20
Mandy Harvey and Other Artists With Disabilities to Perform in Celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month
16.10.20
Mandy Harvey and Other Artists With Disabilities to Perform in Celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month