Voya Honors Hiawassee, Georgia Teacher with First-Place Unsung Heroes Program Award

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), a leading provider of retirement plans for educators, announced today that Kenneth Camp, a teacher at Towns County High School in Hiawassee, Georgia, won the first-place grant award in the company’s annual Voya Unsung Heroes program.

Through the Voya Unsung Heroes program, Voya awards $2,000 grants to 50 K-12 educators across the country each year to support their innovative and creative teaching ideas. Voya also selects three top winners to receive additional funds. In its 20-plus years, the program has awarded more than $5 million in grants to educators across the United States.

As the first-place winner, Camp receives $25,000 in addition to the $2,000 grant — bringing the total financial award to $27,000. This money will be used to help bring “Aquaponics Greenhouse” to life at Towns County High School.

“We are thrilled to recognize our nation’s educators who go above and beyond, even through the most challenging times, to make a difference in the lives of our leaders of tomorrow,” said Heather Lavallee, president of Tax Exempt Markets for Voya’s Retirement business. “For more than 20 years, Voya’s Unsung Heroes program has empowered educators, like Kenneth, to bring innovative teaching ideas to life. We are honored to recognize him as our 2020 first-place winner, and hope that he continues to be an example as he prepares our next generation of leaders for the 21st century workforce.”