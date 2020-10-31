 

G20 YEA Saudi Virtual Summit 2020 concludes with call to harness potential of entrepreneurs for sustainable and inclusive growth

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.10.2020, 00:49  |  57   |   |   

Chaired by H.R.H. Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Nasser

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaired by H.R.H. Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the virtual summit of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance (YEA) 2020 concluded its activities and issued its final communique after a series of panel discussions and presentations by young entrepreneurs from across the globe. The summit ran from the 29th till the 30th of October, under the theme 'Entrepreneurship is a Source of Innovation and Resilience.'

 

G20 YEA Summit Signing of the Communique

 

Local and global speakers took the stage to share insights, learnings, and expertise focusing on the summit's theme that was built on three main topics, namely Entrepreneurship and the Economy, an Entrepreneurial Disruption, and Social and Environmental Aspects. Young entrepreneurs joined from locations across the globe to learn from each other and unite their voices in an urgent call to action from the G20 Leaders.

"Entrepreneurship is fuelled by innovation and resilience. As we reflect on the economic hardship we have all witnessed and lived through during the COVID-19 pandemic, the year 2020 has showcased the agility of entrepreneurs and start-ups as they seek to develop new opportunities and find creative ways to deliver entrepreneurial excellence," stated H.R.H. Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chair of G20 YEA Saudi 2020 Summit.

The priorities in the summit's final communique stem from interviews and a global survey of young entrepreneurs that asked them about the challenges and opportunities facing their businesses and the economies and societies in which they operate. The recommendations also build upon in-depth research on the entrepreneurial ecosystem in G20 countries that members have conducted jointly over the past ten years with knowledge partners. The communiqué is aligned with the priorities of various working groups in the B20 process, most notably the area of SME development and employment.

SMEs and entrepreneurs are the main job creators in the G20 economies, employing more than two-thirds of the private sector workforce and providing more than 80 percent of net job growth. As the world begins to repair the economic damage from COVID-19 and looks for ways to pay down record levels of government debts, the potential of entrepreneurs to drive a new generation of sustainable and inclusive growth needs to be harnessed now more than ever. It is in this light that the G20 YEA Summit Committee issued the following five recommendations for G20 Leaders and their governments.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Device Market to Reach US$ 4 Billion by 2026, Globally |CAGR: 9% | UnivDatos Market Insights
Command and Control Systems Market Size Worth USD 44.76 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 3.8%: Emergen Research
SciBase releases next generation platform, Nevisense Go.
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Breakthrough for Syntellix - MAGNEZIX implant has been granted designation as a "Breakthrough ...
Conscia first Cisco IoT Advantage Partner in the world
Nel signs LoI with Statkraft for a green hydrogen project with up to 50MW of electrolyser capacity
Four new patents under the belt: Shin Kong Bank and TPIsoftware revolutionize finance industry with new API management applications
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and growing prevalence of respiratory diseases to propel ...
Change in the Number of Shares and Votes in Immunovia AB (publ)
Titel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Elkem signs MoU with FREYR for supply of battery materials
Bambuser Launches New Features for Enhanced Live Video Shopping Experiences for Retailers & ...
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Humic-based Biostimulants Market worth $848 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks