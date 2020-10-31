 

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Wells Fargo & Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.10.2020, 01:30  |  101   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-wfc-class-action-lawsuit.html) today announced that it filed a class action seeking to represent purchasers of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) common stock during the period between October 13, 2017 and October 13, 2020 (the “Class Period”). This action was filed in the Northern District of California and is captioned Mullen v. Wells Fargo & Company, No. 20-cv-7674.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Wells Fargo common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Wells Fargo class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Wells Fargo class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Wells Fargo class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Wells Fargo class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Wells Fargo class action lawsuit, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from today. If you wish to discuss the Wells Fargo class action lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Brian E. Cochran of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at bcochran@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the complaint as filed at https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-wfc-class-action-lawsuit.html.

The Wells Fargo class action lawsuit charges Wells Fargo and certain of its current and former officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Wells Fargo is a global financial services company that provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as other consumer and commercial financial services. Since 2009, Wells Fargo has dramatically ramped up its commercial lending activities and has become a leading market participant in the securitization of commercial loans, originating and distributing as well as investing in billions of dollars’ worth of collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) and commercial mortgage backed securities (“CMBS”) backed by corporate debt.

