 

Atari Expiration Date of the Call Option on a Block of 10 Million Atari Shares Granted by Ker Ventures, LLC to Wade J. Rosen Revocable Trust set for Novembre 11, 2020

Expiration Date of the Call Option on a Block of 10 Million Atari Shares Granted by Ker Ventures, LLC to Wade J. Rosen Revocable Trust set for Novembre 11, 2020

Paris, Novembre 2, 2020 – Given the restricted period linked to the publication of Atari's annual financial report, the expiry date the call option on a block of ten million (10,000,000) Atari shares granted by Ker Ventures, LLC to Wade J. Rosen Trust was set at 10 trading days after the publication of the said report. As this publication took place on October 28, 2020, the option expires on November 11, 2020. The other terms and conditions of the option remain unchanged.

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command and Pong. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For moreinformation: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/.  Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO                                                   Calyptus - Marie Calleux
Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com                                 Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

Redeye AB (Certified Adviser)
Tel: +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se     

This is information that Atari, SA is obligated to make public. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on November 2, 2020 at 08:30 am CET.

Attachment


