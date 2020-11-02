Waters Gives More Laboratories Access to Mass Spectrometry with Rapid, Easy, and Compact RADIAN ASAP System

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today introduced the new RADIA N ASAP System , a novel direct mass detector engineered for non-mass spectrometry (MS) experts to conduct fast and accurate analyses of solids and liquids with minimal sample prep. The RADIAN ASAP System’s high-quality, simplified and rapid operation, compact design, and powerful software capabilities for real-time data visualization offers advantages and numerous test case scenarios for laboratories across a multitude of industries, including pharmaceuticals, forensics, food & beverage, chemicals & materials, and academia.

The Waters RADIAN ASAP System is a novel direct-from-sample mass detector engineered for non-mass spectrometry (MS) experts to conduct fast and accurate analyses of solids and liquids with minimal sample prep. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As competition among laboratories grows, lab professionals are being challenged to provide quality results and shorten sample turnaround times,” said Gary Harland, Senior Director, Product Management at Waters Corporation. “Direct MS analysis offers the versatility, ease-of-use, speed and reliability that today’s labs need to stand out among the pack. RADIAN ASAP overcomes many of the barriers to entry associated with traditional mass spec systems, empowering seamless deployment in existing lab environments and enabling those with minimal LC-MS training to obtain accurate results quickly.”

Breaking Down the Barriers to Quick, Efficient MS Analysis

Engineered using proven and robust single quadrupole MS technology, and combined with a dedicated Atmospheric Solids Analysis Probe (ASAP) source, the Waters RADIAN ASAP System achieves results in seconds after a sample is loaded into the system. Gaseous analyte molecules are ionized by N 2 plasma, guided into the instrument and separated by their mass-to-charge ratio. Users obtain real-time sample classification and quality assessment in less than a minute, without the need for a chromatographic separation, conserving the time and resources traditionally lost to sample preparation.