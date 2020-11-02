 

Fiserv Appoints Kevin M. Warren to Board of Directors

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Kevin M. Warren to its board of directors.

Since 2018, Warren has served as Chief Marketing Officer at UPS (NYSE: UPS), with responsibility for the company’s U.S. and international marketing, digital marketing and infrastructure analytics, e-commerce strategy, The UPS Store, revenue management, business planning, customer experience and brand relevancy. Prior to joining UPS, Warren spent 36 years at Xerox Corporation, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, with responsibility for worldwide channel strategy, salesforce effectiveness and global client engagement for the company’s portfolio of hardware, software and services.

Warren is currently a director of Illinois Tool Works, Georgetown University, and the UPS Foundation, an organization that supports community efforts to provide diverse populations with advancement opportunities. He is also a member of the Executive Leadership Council.

“Kevin brings deep executive leadership skills and commercial experience to our board of directors, including the growth and management of world-class brands,” said Jeffery W. Yabuki, chairman of the board of directors of Fiserv. “We are confident that we will benefit from his insights as we continue our focus on transforming the rapidly growing world of payments and fintech.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

