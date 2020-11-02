 

BRP and Arctic Cat Have Reached a Global Settlement

VALCOURT, Quebec, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. (“BRP”) (TSX: DOO; NASDAQ: DOOO) and Arctic Cat Inc. (“Arctic Cat”), a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, have reached a global settlement of the ongoing intellectual property disputes between them. Under the terms of the confidential settlement agreement, the two court cases still active between the parties in the US and in Canada will be dismissed.

Among the matters resolved is the dispute related to BRP’s rider-forward patents and Arctic Cat’s full-size snowmobiles with pyramidal frame designs. As a result, Arctic Cat and its Canadian dealers will be allowed to immediately resume the sale and delivery of its full lineup of snowmobiles in Canada.

Arctic Cat and BRP have pledged to continue to work together for the betterment and expansion of the snowmobile industry for all riders and associations.

About BRP
We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.1 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of approximately 12,600 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com
@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For BRP media enquiries: For Arctic Cat media enquiries:
   
Elaine Arsenault Brandon Haddock
Senior Advisor, Media Relations Director, Communications
Tel.: 514.238.3615 Tel.: 706-798-4311 
media@brp.com  bhaddock@textron.com 

