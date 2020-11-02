 

SALES ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 17:40  |  79   |   |   
  • SUSTAINED SALES GROWTH FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2020-2021: +6.7% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS
     
  • CONFIRMATION OF OBJECTIVES FOR 2020-2021

             

Vilmorin & Cie’s consolidated sales for the first quarter of 2020-2021, closing on September 30, 2020, corresponding to revenue from ordinary activities, stood at 234.4 million euros, up 6.7% on a like-for-like basis and 1.1% with current data.

In millions of euros 2019-2020 2020-2021 Variation
with current data 		Variation
on a like-for-like basis
Sales at the end of the first quarter 231.9 234.4 +1.1% +6.7%
Vegetable Seeds 108.6 104.8 -3.5% +2.2%
Field Seeds 116.1 120.5 +3.8% +9.5%
Garden Products and Holdings 7.3 9.1 +24.9% +28.7%

Consolidated financial information is established in compliance with the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) reference, as applied by the European Union on September 30, 2020.

SALES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2020-2021

Vegetable Seeds division: growth in line with objectives, at the end of a quarter marked by fluctuating currency rates

      
Sales for the Vegetable Seeds division stood at 104.8 million euros, down 3.5% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, as a result of the unfavorable evolution of foreign currency against the euro. Restated for the effect of foreign currency, Vegetable Seeds sales increased by 2.2%.

Over the course of the first quarter, Vilmorin & Cie posted a fine increase in the sales of several strategic crops, foremost of which were cauliflower, bean and lettuce.

In terms of geographical regions, this increase in sales was strong in several territories, with a very good performance in the Americas, particularly South America. Sales also grew at a good level in Europe, particularly in Western Europe, while in Asia, sales were penalized by unfavorable weather conditions, particularly in India and China, as well as by a few one-off shortages in seed availability.

Seite 1 von 5
Vilmorin et Cie Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
Resverlogix Reports Filing of New Intellectual Property on Key Renal Protection and Glucose Control ...
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ON JUNE 30, 2020