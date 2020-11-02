SALES ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Vilmorin & Cie’s consolidated sales for the first quarter of 2020-2021, closing on September 30, 2020, corresponding to revenue from ordinary activities, stood at 234.4 million euros, up 6.7% on a like-for-like basis and 1.1% with current data.

In millions of euros 2019-2020 2020-2021 Variation

with current data Variation

on a like-for-like basis Sales at the end of the first quarter 231.9 234.4 +1.1% +6.7% Vegetable Seeds 108.6 104.8 -3.5% +2.2% Field Seeds 116.1 120.5 +3.8% +9.5% Garden Products and Holdings 7.3 9.1 +24.9% +28.7%

Consolidated financial information is established in compliance with the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) reference, as applied by the European Union on September 30, 2020.

SALES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2020-2021

Vegetable Seeds division: growth in line with objectives, at the end of a quarter marked by fluctuating currency rates



Sales for the Vegetable Seeds division stood at 104.8 million euros, down 3.5% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, as a result of the unfavorable evolution of foreign currency against the euro. Restated for the effect of foreign currency, Vegetable Seeds sales increased by 2.2%.

Over the course of the first quarter, Vilmorin & Cie posted a fine increase in the sales of several strategic crops, foremost of which were cauliflower, bean and lettuce.

In terms of geographical regions, this increase in sales was strong in several territories, with a very good performance in the Americas, particularly South America. Sales also grew at a good level in Europe, particularly in Western Europe, while in Asia, sales were penalized by unfavorable weather conditions, particularly in India and China, as well as by a few one-off shortages in seed availability.