EverQuote Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“Our strategy continues to yield excellent results and we reported a strong quarter across all of our key financial metrics – delivering 34% year-over-year revenue growth and 41% year-over-year VMM growth,” said Seth Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of EverQuote. “During the quarter, revenue from our non-auto insurance verticals, which includes home and renters, life, health and commercial insurance, grew 55% year-over-year. Our marketplace flywheel is demonstrating progress and resilience benefiting from increased diversity across our team, traffic, verticals, distribution and customer experiences including direct-to-consumer agency initiatives in Life and Health insurance. We continue to have strong momentum in the business, benefitting from the massive industry shift of nearly $150B of insurance distribution spend moving online, allowing us to end the year raising our full year 2020 guidance,” concluded Mr. Birnbaum.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

(All comparisons are relative to the third quarter of 2019 unless otherwise stated):

Total revenue of $90.0 million, an increase of 34%.

Automotive insurance vertical revenue of $74.8 million, an increase of 30%.

Revenue from our other insurance verticals, which includes home and renters, life, health and commercial insurance, increased 55% to $15.2 million.

Variable Marketing Margin of $29.4 million, an increase of 41%.

GAAP net loss of $3.2 million, compared to GAAP net income of $0.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million.

Third Quarter 2020 Business Highlights:

The Company’s consumer traffic initiatives led to an 18% year-over-year increase in revenue per quote request and a 14% year-over-year increase in quote requests.

More than 90% of revenue from carriers came from those who have been on our platform for more than a year.

The Company obtained a deep level of integration with 72% of its carrier partners, improving the customer experience.

On September 1, 2020, EverQuote completed the previously announced acquisition of Crosspointe Insurance & Financial Services, LLC, a leading health insurance agency headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Fourth Quarter and Increased Full-Year 2020 Guidance:

EverQuote anticipates Revenue, Variable Marketing Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges:

Fourth quarter 2020:

Revenue of $90.4 - $92.4 million.

Variable Marketing Margin of $29.3 - $30.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $4.0 - $5.0 million.



Full year 2020

Revenue of $340.0 - $342.0 million, an increase from our previous range of $331.0 - $336.0 million.

Variable Marketing Margin of $106.0 - $107.0 million, an increase from our previous range of $101.0 - $104.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $17.0 - $18.0 million, an increase from our previous range of $15.0 - $17.5 million.



With respect to the Company’s expectations under "Fourth Quarter and Increased Full Year 2020 Guidance" above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net loss in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related costs, interest income and expense, and the provision for (benefit from) income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

EVERQUOTE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands except per share) Revenue $ 89,977 $ 67,112 $ 249,643 $ 175,012 Cost and operating expenses(1): Cost of revenue 5,378 4,052 15,690 11,222 Sales and marketing 73,598 53,212 204,663 143,358 Research and development 8,149 5,596 21,574 14,685 General and administrative 6,141 4,334 15,614 12,641 Total cost and operating expenses 93,266 67,194 257,541 181,906 Loss from operations (3,289 ) (82 ) (7,898 ) (6,894 ) Other income: Interest income 18 168 176 536 Other income 87 87 288 175 Total other income 105 255 464 711 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (3,184 ) $ 173 $ (7,434 ) $ (6,183 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.12 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.27 ) $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.27 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 27,526 25,910 27,102 25,596 Diluted 27,526 28,607 27,102 25,596 (1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense, as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 111 $ 52 $ 253 $ 139 Sales and marketing 3,080 991 7,322 2,676 Research and development 2,228 1,061 5,366 2,914 General and administrative 1,781 1,165 5,049 3,528 $ 7,200 $ 3,269 $ 17,990 $ 9,257





EVERQUOTE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,881 $ 46,054 Working capital 47,876 46,944 Total assets 116,235 91,221 Total liabilities 49,012 39,451 Total stockholders' equity 67,223 51,770





EVERQUOTE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (3,184 ) $ 173 $ (7,434 ) $ (6,183 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 731 588 2,174 1,593 Stock-based compensation expense 7,200 3,269 17,990 9,257 Provision for (recovery of) bad debt (2 ) 57 15 479 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition: Accounts receivable (5,036 ) (5,818 ) (9,328 ) (12,927 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,588 ) (1,781 ) 2,048 (1,754 ) Other assets (165 ) (2 ) (222 ) (2 ) Accounts payable 6,737 5,003 10,030 6,532 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 925 3,061 (2,325 ) 3,414 Deferred revenue 59 (194 ) 191 127 Other long-term liabilities 318 (57 ) 764 (79 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,995 4,299 13,903 457 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment, including costs capitalized for development of internal-use software (837 ) (646 ) (2,708 ) (2,198 ) Acquisition of business (14,930 ) — (14,930 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (15,767 ) (646 ) (17,638 ) (2,198 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,244 1,173 3,562 2,056 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,244 1,173 3,562 2,056 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,528 ) 4,826 (173 ) 315 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 54,659 37,373 46,304 41,884 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 46,131 $ 42,199 $ 46,131 $ 42,199





EVERQUOTE, INC.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING METRICS

Revenue by vertical:

Three Months Ended September 30, Change 2020 2019 % (in thousands) Automotive $ 74,779 $ 57,306 30.5 % Other 15,198 9,806 55.0 % Total Revenue $ 89,977 $ 67,112 34.1 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, Change 2020 2019 % (in thousands) Automotive $ 207,014 $ 152,108 36.1 % Other 42,629 22,904 86.1 % Total Revenue $ 249,643 $ 175,012 42.6 %

Other financial and non-financial metrics:

Three Months Ended September 30, Change 2020 2019 % (in thousands) Loss from operations $ (3,289 ) $ (82 ) NM Net income (loss) $ (3,184 ) $ 173 NM Quote requests 6,291 5,516 14.1 % Variable Marketing Margin $ 29,428 $ 20,912 40.7 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 5,209 $ 3,862 34.9 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, Change 2020 2019 % (in thousands) Loss from operations $ (7,898 ) $ (6,894 ) 14.6 % Net loss $ (7,434 ) $ (6,183 ) 20.2 % Quote requests 20,460 14,148 44.6 % Variable Marketing Margin $ 76,721 $ 51,480 49.0 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 13,034 $ 4,131 215.5 %





(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Please see “EverQuote, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP” below for more information.

NM—Percentage is not meaningful.





EVERQUOTE, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement the Company’s financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP and to provide investors with additional information regarding EverQuote’s financial results, the Company has presented Adjusted. EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization expense; acquisition-related costs; interest income; and income taxes. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss). The Company monitors and presents Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing EverQuote’s business. In particular, the Company believes that excluding the impact of these items in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of EverQuote’s core operating performance.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate EverQuote’s operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure helps identify underlying trends in EverQuote’s business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that the Company excludes in the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, the Company believes that this financial measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating EverQuote’s operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, which could reduce the usefulness of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.





EVERQUOTE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP