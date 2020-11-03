 

Emerson Declares Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
The board of directors of Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of fifty and a half cents ($0.505) per share of common stock payable December 10, 2020 to stockholders of record November 13, 2020.

About Emerson
 Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

