Krones AG: Krones provides guidance for full year 2020

03. November 2020
Krones provides guidance for full year 2020
Global uncertainties due to the Covid-19 pandemic meant that it has not previously been possible for Krones to provide reliable forecasts for the 2020 financial year. Based on the preliminary figures for the first three quarters of 2020 and the current economic environment, the company is now providing guidance for 2020 at group level for the main financial performance indicators.
For the Krones Group in the full year 2020, the Executive Board expects revenue of about €3.3 billion (2019: €3,959 million), representing a decrease of approximately 17%, and an EBITDA margin of 5.5% to 6.0% (2019: 5.7%). This guidance does not include any one-off expenditure for impairments and structural measures for capacity adjustment.
If further countries and regions impose lockdowns, partial lockdowns or travel restrictions, this could negatively impact the completion of orders and order intake and consequently have a negative influence on Krones' financial performance.
Explanations of the cited financial performance indicators are provided in the Krones Group's Annual Report online at https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/GB_2019_Konzern_e.pdf, primarily on pages 49 onwards and page 57.
