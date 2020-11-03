 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 17:30  |  39   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired First American Financial Corporation (“First American Financial” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FAF) securities between February 17, 2017 and October 22, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). First American Financial investors have until December 24, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 24, 2019, KrebsOnSecurity reported that First American Financial’s website “leaked hundreds of millions of documents related to mortgage deals going back to 2003.” The records included bank account numbers and statements, mortgage and tax records, Social Security numbers, wire transaction receipts, and driver’s license images—all of which “were available without authentication to anyone with a Web browser.” Approximately 885 million records were exposed.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.31, or 6%, to close at $49.52 per share on May 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

On October 22, 2020, First American Financial disclosed that it had received a Wells Notice from the SEC, regarding a preliminary determination to file an enforcement action against the Company related to the security breach. The SEC questioned the adequacy of the Company’s disclosures at the time of the incident and the adequacy of its disclosure controls.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.83 per share, or 9%, to close at $46.75 per share on October 22, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company failed to implement basic security standards to protect its customers’ sensitive personal information and data; (2) First American Financial faced a heightened risk of cybersecurity failure due to its automation and efficiency initiatives; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased First American Financial securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 24, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased First American Financial securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

First American Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Investors The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired First American Financial Corporation (“First American Financial” or the “Company”) (NYSE: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Medical Customers Across the Globe Adopt Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer
YF Life Chooses HPE GreenLake to Accelerate Innovation and Business Growth
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165) Demonstrated Superiority to Placebo and ...
Quad Launches Innovative Direct Marketing Platform to Disrupt Industry
Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce $500 Million Common Equity Repurchase ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
FAF Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies First American Financial Corporation Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2020
30.10.20
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Against First American Financial Corporation (FAF)
29.10.20
ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Reminds First American Financial Corp. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – FAF
28.10.20
AM Best Comments on First American Financial Corporation’s Receipt of a Wells Notice
28.10.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corporation (FAF)
27.10.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
27.10.20
Affordability Reaches Possible Tipping Point, According to First American Real House Price Index
26.10.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Investors
26.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Investors
26.10.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Investors