 

Media Alert ORBCOMM and Inmarsat Release Video Interview with Marc Eisenberg, CEO of ORBCOMM, and Rupert Pearce, CEO of Inmarsat

03.11.2020   

Satellite industry expert Tim Farrar of TMF Associates hosts the interview to expand upon the exciting next phase of the strategic partnership between the leading satellite IoT players

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, today have released a video recording of an interview with Marc Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of ORBCOMM, and Rupert Pearce, Chief Executive Officer of Inmarsat, to expand upon their enhanced partnership, which was announced in a press release on October 27, 2020. The interview is hosted by satellite industry expert Tim Farrar, President of TMF Associates.

The next phase of ORBCOMM and Inmarsat’s partnership extends their agreement to provide L-band satellite service through 2035 at a minimum. ORBCOMM and Inmarsat will also collaborate on a next-generation, global IoT service called OGx to offer the best-in-class combination of high bandwidth data packets with low-cost terminals, which is expected to be available in 2022. In addition, Inmarsat will distribute ORBCOMM’s portfolio of OGx telematics devices globally through its extensive commercial and government sales channels as well as ORBCOMM’s end-to-end IoT solutions for end user customers in multiple vertical markets.

By extending this long-term, successful partnership, ORBCOMM and Inmarsat can leverage their synergies to continue to deliver the industry’s best satellite offering with the broadest geographic coverage, the most regulatory authorizations and the best value to an even broader customer base around the world.

Following are details to access the video interview:

ORBCOMM's web site:

https://blog.orbcomm.com/next-generation-global-iot-service-video-inte ...

Inmarsat's web site:

https://www.inmarsat.com/press-release/orbcomm-and-inmarsat-to-provide ...

About ORBCOMM Inc.
ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Orbcomm Aktie



