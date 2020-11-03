Kandi America's Model K27 Cleared for California Roads

Kandi America , the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), an international automotive manufacturer, today announced its certification by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for meeting the state’s stringent emissions standards. With this approval in hand, Kandi is preparing delivery of the model K27 – the most affordable electric vehicle (EV) on the U.S. market – to the Golden State.

Kandi America's K27, America's most affordable electric vehicle, received its certification from the California Air Resources Board and is now cleared for California roads. (Photo: Business Wire)

“California continues to lead the country in reduction of carbon emissions through the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles – representing nearly 50 percent of sales across the U.S. – efforts of which should be largely applauded,” said Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America. “This certification comes at a great time for Kandi America as the infrastructure put forth by state elected officials, including the Governor’s recent executive order banning sales of new gasoline- and diesel-powered cars and trucks by 2035, requires new quality, affordable products to enter the market quickly.”

With special promotional pricing, as well as the state’s $2,000 incentive coupled with the $7,500 federal tax credit, eligible buyers in California can drive off with the K27 for just $7,999.

“Our mission at Kandi is to make electric cars accessible which is why we started the Auto EVolution for All campaign. With the rollout of the K27, Californians are able to quickly and easily join the electrification wave taking place across the state by purchasing a reliable, high-tech EV,” said Tai.

The Kandi K27 is a compact model with ample interior space that can comfortably accommodate up to four passengers, making it an ideal automobile for urban driving. The EV is equipped with a backup camera, Bluetooth compatibility and a high-tech touchscreen – everything the modern driver needs.

To learn more and place a pre-order with a $100 fully refundable deposit, visit KandiAmerica.com. Vehicle delivery will begin starting in fourth quarter 2020.

Prospective dealers looking to gain additional information on how to become a Kandi America partner, including a pricing sheet which details manufacturer incentives, can visit dealer.kandiamerica.com.

About Kandi America

SC Autosports, LLC is the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:KNDI), doing business under the name “Kandi America.” Headquartered in Garland, Texas, Kandi America is primarily engaged in the wholesale of off-road vehicle products and distribution of electric vehicles. Since 2008, Kandi Technologies has been publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol KNDI. Kandi Technologies acquired SC Autosports in 2018 to be its exclusive U.S. distributor. For more information, visit KandiAmerica.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

