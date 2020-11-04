Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Announces Amended Terms of Previously Announced Private Placement and Shares for Debt Transaction

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. ("CSRI" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) wishes to announce that, further to its press releases dated October 20, 2020 and October 9, 2020, it has revised the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of units of the Corporation ("Units") to up to $1,600,000 (the "Offering") by amending the terms of the Units such that each Unit will now consist of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The other terms of the Offering remain unchanged. The Offering is anticipated to close in early November 2020.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for various field activities and initiatives, and for general corporate purposes. All the securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month restricted resale period under Canadian securities laws.