 

UHT Processing Market worth $6.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 10:30  |  75   |   |   

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "UHT Processing Market by Mode of Operation, End-Product Form (Liquid, Semi-Liquid), Application (Milk, Dairy Desserts, Juices, Soups, Dairy Alternatives), Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America) – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the UHT Processing Market is estimated to reach USD 3.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to account for USD 6.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "UHT Processing Market"

119 – Tables
46 – Figures
203 – Pages

The UHT processing market aids the sterilizing process of various liquid and semi-liquid food products. While the technology is currently being used to sterilize milk, its usage is gradually being expanded to other products such as fruits juices, creams, soymilk, almond milk, and soups. While the demand for UHT-treated products is being driven by a growing need for an extended shelf life of products, a section of consumers is also skeptical of the process, as they consider an extended period of storage for any product to be unhealthy and unsafe for consumption.

The direct segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Based on mode of equipment operation of UHT processing direct UHT processing is the fastest growing. The direct UHT processing segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR, as most manufacturers who have invested in indirect UHT processing equipment find indirect UHT processing better in functionate and operation, as it protects the food products and is energy efficient. As well as, due to them occupying a smaller floor space in comparison to the indirect UHT processing equipment, leading to them having an increased scope for growth. In the direct UHT processing market, Europe dominates by contributing highest to the market in 2019. However, Asia Pacific region has been projected to have highest growth rate as companies in this region are developing and expanding. Moreover, due to increasing awareness and standard of living amongst the Asian countries the region is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The food products are heated by direct method have advantages such as, it serves is that the heating is for a short amount of time.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UHT Processing Market worth $6.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "UHT Processing Market by Mode of Operation, End-Product Form (Liquid, Semi-Liquid), Application (Milk, Dairy Desserts, Juices, Soups, Dairy Alternatives), Region …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Veoneer appoints Ray Pekar as Chief Financial Officer
Thomson Reuters Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results
tether.bet Announces the Largest Ever Political Bet
Light Sensor Market Size Worth $6.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 10.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Enventure Announces First Commercial SameDrift System Installation
SecondWave: AirConsole is giving everyone free access to all of their video games during the new wave of ...
Thousands tune in for JNA Awards 2020 hybrid ceremony
Daddybaby Protective Masks Certified by BSI, Contributing to the Prevention and Control of the ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Peak Re Announces the Successful Issuance of USD250,000,000 5.35% Perpetual Subordinated Guaranteed ...
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Maggie Creek Exploration Update
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods