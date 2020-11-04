UHT Processing Market worth $6.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " UHT Processing Market by Mode of Operation, End-Product Form (Liquid, Semi-Liquid), Application (Milk, Dairy Desserts, Juices, Soups, Dairy Alternatives), Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America) – Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the UHT Processing Market is estimated to reach USD 3.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to account for USD 6.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

The UHT processing market aids the sterilizing process of various liquid and semi-liquid food products. While the technology is currently being used to sterilize milk, its usage is gradually being expanded to other products such as fruits juices, creams, soymilk, almond milk, and soups. While the demand for UHT-treated products is being driven by a growing need for an extended shelf life of products, a section of consumers is also skeptical of the process, as they consider an extended period of storage for any product to be unhealthy and unsafe for consumption.

The direct segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Based on mode of equipment operation of UHT processing direct UHT processing is the fastest growing. The direct UHT processing segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR, as most manufacturers who have invested in indirect UHT processing equipment find indirect UHT processing better in functionate and operation, as it protects the food products and is energy efficient. As well as, due to them occupying a smaller floor space in comparison to the indirect UHT processing equipment, leading to them having an increased scope for growth. In the direct UHT processing market, Europe dominates by contributing highest to the market in 2019. However, Asia Pacific region has been projected to have highest growth rate as companies in this region are developing and expanding. Moreover, due to increasing awareness and standard of living amongst the Asian countries the region is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The food products are heated by direct method have advantages such as, it serves is that the heating is for a short amount of time.