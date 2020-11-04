Airinmar secures three-year warranty support services contract with Volaris

The agreement covers the provision of new aircraft warranty services to augment and support Volaris’ internal management team and maximize the recovery of warranty entitlements. The services will cover airframe, engines and components and entail warranty detection, claim management and benefit recovery.

BERKSHIRE, England, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR) subsidiary Airinmar, the top global independent provider of component repair cycle management and aircraft warranty solutions, signed a new three-year support services agreement with Volaris, Mexico´s leading domestic airline.

“Airinmar’s services will support us in effectively recovering our warranty entitlements and continue reducing our unit costs on our fleet of 84 Airbus aircraft, which in turn will ultimately contribute to Volaris delivery of low base fares and a high quality service,” said Mario Geyne, Volaris Fleet Director.

“We are looking forward to working with the team at Volaris to support its efforts to enhance the effectiveness of its warranty management, increase efficiencies and reduce costs,” said Peter O’Dea, Airinmar Head of Sales. “This latest contract with Volaris is a highly valued addition to our global airline customer portfolio and we look forward to a productive and successful relationship.”

For more information on Airinmar’s industry-leading warranty solutions, click here .

# # #

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About Airinmar

Airinmar has supported airlines, MROs, OEMs, helicopter operators and military programs for more than 35 years through the delivery of its tailored component repair and warranty management support services, which deliver reduced repair expenditure, improved component availability and enhance operational efficiencies. Airinmar is a subsidiary of global aviation aftermarket leader AAR (NYSE: AIR).