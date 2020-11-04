 

Sogeclair 3rd quarter turnover

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 17:35  |  75   |   |   

Blagnac, France, November 04th 2020-5.35 pm,

Montreal, Canada

Turnover over the first 9 months as of September 30th 2020: -29.2% at €94.9M

SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for mobility, announces today its turnover for the 3rd quarter 2020. As expected it is decreasing, it stands at -40.1% compared to the 3rd quarter 2019. Exchange rate variations as of September 30th 2020 are insignificant, whereas they represented + €2.4 million as of September 30th 2019.
The decline of activity linked to the consequences of Covid-19 puts an end to 10 years of continuous growth.
The 2020 turnover over 9 months, declining by 29.2% compared to 2019, is equivalent to the turnover over the first 9 months of 2015. However, we note over the period a significant change in the distribution in favour:

  • Of a better sectoral distribution for the benefit of the simulation division which went from less than 9% to more than 25% of the total turnover over the period, it is logically the aerospace sector which decreases the most from 90% to 74%.
  • Of balancing the mix with the products which evolve from 26.2% to 49.1%.
By division Turnover (€ million)
9 months 2020 		Turnover (€ million)
9 months 2019


Variation as %


  
 
Aerospace
        At constant exchange rate 		70.3
70.2
 109.0
 109.0 		-35.5%
 -35.6% 		 
Simulation
     At constant exchange rate 		23.9
 24.0 		23.2
23.2
 +2.8%
 +3.2% 		 
Vehicle 0.7 1.8 -59.0%  
Total 94.9 134.0 -29.2%  
International 50.5 76.9 -34.3%  









Aerospace division (74.1% of turnover) decreases by 35.5%, it is commercial aviation that fell the most at -40% and even -63% during the 3rd quarter alone, when business aviation fell by 30% over 9 months and picks up at -21% over Q3.

Seite 1 von 3
Sogeclair Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sogeclair 3rd quarter turnover Blagnac, France, November 04th 2020-5.35 pm, Montreal, Canada Turnover over the first 9 months as of September 30th 2020: -29.2% at €94.9M SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Novan Receives Approval to Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Sogeclair: Voting rights as at 2020/10/31