Sogeclair 3rd quarter turnover
Blagnac, France, November 04th 2020-5.35 pm,
Montreal, Canada
Turnover over the first 9 months as of September 30th 2020: -29.2% at €94.9M
SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for mobility, announces today its turnover for the 3rd quarter 2020. As expected it is
decreasing, it stands at -40.1% compared to the 3rd quarter 2019. Exchange rate variations as of September 30th 2020 are insignificant, whereas they represented + €2.4 million
as of September 30th 2019.
The decline of activity linked to the consequences of Covid-19 puts an end to 10 years of continuous growth.
The 2020 turnover over 9 months, declining by 29.2% compared to 2019, is equivalent to the turnover over the first 9 months of 2015. However, we note over the period a significant change in the distribution in favour:
- Of a better sectoral distribution for the benefit of the simulation division which went from less than 9% to more than 25% of the total turnover over the period, it is logically the aerospace sector which decreases the most from 90% to 74%.
- Of balancing the mix with the products which evolve from 26.2% to 49.1%.
|By division
|
Turnover (€ million)
9 months 2020
|
Turnover (€ million)
9 months 2019
|
Variation as %
|
Aerospace
At constant exchange rate
|
70.3
70.2
|
109.0
109.0
|
-35.5%
-35.6%
|
Simulation
At constant exchange rate
|
23.9
24.0
|
23.2
23.2
|
+2.8%
+3.2%
|Vehicle
|0.7
|1.8
|-59.0%
|Total
|94.9
|134.0
|-29.2%
|International
|50.5
|76.9
|-34.3%
Aerospace division (74.1% of turnover) decreases by 35.5%, it is commercial aviation that fell the most at -40% and even -63% during the 3rd quarter alone, when business aviation fell by 30% over 9 months and picks up at -21% over Q3.
