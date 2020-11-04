MetLife Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

“In what continues to be a challenging environment, MetLife delivered strong financial performance in the third quarter with adjusted earnings per share growing 36 percent year over year,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “Variable investment income rebounded sharply, the diversity of our businesses was evident in our underwriting results, and we demonstrated strong expense discipline. We were also pleased to resume share repurchases in the third quarter.”

($ in millions, except per share data) Three months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Change Premiums, fees and other revenues $ 11,887 $ 12,640 (6)% Net investment income 4,729 4,623 2% Net investment gains (losses) (20) 161 Net derivative gains (losses) (581) 1,254 Total revenues $ 16,015 $ 18,678 (14)% Total adjusted revenues $ 16,508 $ 16,918 (2)% Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $ 11,820 $ 12,445 (5)% Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues, excluding pension risk transfer (PRT) $ 11,333 $ 11,152 2% Net income (loss) $ 633 $ 2,152 (71)% Net income (loss) per share $ 0.69 $ 2.30 (70)% Adjusted earnings $ 1,578 $ 1,190 33% Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.73 $ 1.27 36% Adjusted earnings, excluding total notable items $ 1,781 $ 1,438 24% Adjusted earnings, excluding total notable items per share $ 1.95 $ 1.54 27% Book value per share $ 76.20 $ 70.71 8% Book value per share, excluding AOCI other than FCTA $ 53.10 $ 48.56 9% Expense ratio 18.4 % 19.2 % Direct expense ratio, excluding total notable items related to direct expenses and PRT 11.4 % 12.2 % Adjusted expense ratio, excluding total notable items related to other expenses and PRT 18.8 % 19.9 % ROE 3.6 % 13.7 % Adjusted ROE, excluding AOCI other than FCTA 13.2 % 10.7 % Adjusted ROE, excluding total notable items (excludes AOCI other than FCTA) 14.9 % 12.9 %

MetLife reported third quarter 2020 premiums, fees and other revenues of $11.9 billion, down 6 percent over the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues were $11.8 billion, down 5 percent, and down 4 percent on a constant currency basis from the prior-year period.

Net investment income was $4.7 billion, up 2 percent from the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net investment income was $4.7 billion, up 5 percent from the prior-year period. The increase in net investment income was primarily driven by higher private equity returns.

Net derivative losses amounted to $581 million, or $459 million after tax during the quarter, driven by higher long-term interest rates and stronger equity markets.

Net income was $633 million, compared to net income of $2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2019. On a per share basis, net income was $0.69, compared to net income of $2.30 in the prior-year period.

MetLife reported adjusted earnings of $1.6 billion, up 33 percent, and up 35 percent on a constant currency basis, from the third quarter of 2019. On a per share basis, adjusted earnings were $1.73, up 36 percent from the prior-year period.

Annual Actuarial Assumption Review

In the third quarter of 2020, MetLife performed the company's annual global actuarial assumption review. The actuarial assumption review during the quarter reduced net income and adjusted earnings by $301 million and $203 million, respectively.

Information regarding the non-GAAP and other financial measures included in this news release and reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures are in “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures” below and in the tables that accompany this news release.

Supplemental slides for the third quarter of 2020, titled "3Q20 Supplemental Slides," are available on the MetLife Investor Relations website at www.metlife.com, and in the Form 8-K furnished by MetLife to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with this earnings release.

Adjusted Earnings by Segment Summary*

Three months ended

September 30, 2020 Segment Change from

prior-year period Change from

prior-year

period (on a

constant

currency

basis) U.S. 27% Asia 33% 31% Latin America (75)% (71)% Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) (2)% 2% MetLife Holdings 70%

*The percentages in this table are on a reported and constant currency basis, and do not exclude notable items.

Business Discussions

All comparisons of the results for the third quarter of 2020 in the business discussions that follow are with the third quarter of 2019, unless otherwise noted. The third quarter of 2020 notable items table follows the Business Discussions section of this release.

U.S.

($ in millions) Three months ended September 30, 2020 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Change Adjusted earnings $900 $707 27% Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $6,833 $7,391 (8)% Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues, excluding PRT $6,346 $6,098 4% Notable item(s) $0 $0

Adjusted earnings were $900 million, up 27 percent, driven by an increase in variable investment income and volume growth.

were $900 million, up 27 percent, driven by an increase in variable investment income and volume growth. Adjusted return on allocated equity was 32.5 percent, and adjusted return on allocated tangible equity was 37.3 percent.

was 32.5 percent, and adjusted return on allocated tangible equity was 37.3 percent. Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues were $6.8 billion, down 8 percent.

Group Benefits

($ in millions) Three months ended September 30, 2020 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Change Adjusted earnings $392 $366 7% Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $4,901 $4,582 7% Notable item(s) $0 $0

Adjusted earnings were $392 million, up 7 percent, driven by volume growth. Underwriting was mixed with favorable non-medical health largely offset by higher mortality.

were $392 million, up 7 percent, driven by volume growth. Underwriting was mixed with favorable non-medical health largely offset by higher mortality. Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues were $4.9 billion, up 7 percent, due to growth across markets, as well as a partial release of the unearned dental premium reserve established in the second quarter of 2020.

were $4.9 billion, up 7 percent, due to growth across markets, as well as a partial release of the unearned dental premium reserve established in the second quarter of 2020. Sales were down 13 percent year-to-date due to lower jumbo case activity compared to the first three quarters of 2019.

Retirement and Income Solutions

($ in millions) Three months ended September 30, 2020 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Change Adjusted earnings $490 $284 73% Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $1,024 $1,878 (45)% Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues, excluding PRT $537 $585 (8)% Notable item(s) $0 $0

Adjusted earnings were $490 million, up 73 percent, driven by favorable investment margins, mainly from higher variable investment income, as well as favorable underwriting and volume growth.

were $490 million, up 73 percent, driven by favorable investment margins, mainly from higher variable investment income, as well as favorable underwriting and volume growth. Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues were $1.0 billion, down 45 percent, primarily due to lower pension risk transfer activity.

were $1.0 billion, down 45 percent, primarily due to lower pension risk transfer activity. Excluding pension risk transfers, adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues were $537 million, down 8 percent, driven by lower structured settlement and institutional income annuity sales.

were $537 million, down 8 percent, driven by lower structured settlement and institutional income annuity sales. Sales were up 40 percent year-to-date, primarily driven by higher sales of stable value products.

Property & Casualty

($ in millions) Three months ended September 30, 2020 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Change Adjusted earnings $18 $57 (68)% Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $908 $931 (2)% Notable item(s) $0 $0

Adjusted earnings were $18 million, down 68 percent, driven by catastrophe losses.

were $18 million, down 68 percent, driven by catastrophe losses. Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues were $908 million, down 2 percent.

were $908 million, down 2 percent. Pre-tax catastrophe losses and prior year development totaled $175 million, compared to $64 million in the prior-year period.

totaled $175 million, compared to $64 million in the prior-year period. Sales were $105 million, down 34 percent, primarily driven by lower quote activity.

ASIA

($ in millions) At or for the three months ended September 30, 2020 At or for the three months ended September 30, 2019 Change Adjusted earnings $465 $349 33% Adjusted earnings (constant currency) $465 $354 31% Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $2,265 $2,098 8% Notable item(s) $(28) $(19) General account assets under management (at amortized cost) $125,171 $117,917 6%

Adjusted earnings were $465 million, up 33 percent, and up 31 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by an increase in variable investment income, favorable underwriting, expense margins and volume growth, partially offset by a negative impact from the annual actuarial assumption review.

were $465 million, up 33 percent, and up 31 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by an increase in variable investment income, favorable underwriting, expense margins and volume growth, partially offset by a negative impact from the annual actuarial assumption review. Excluding notable items from both periods, adjusted earnings were up 34 percent, and up 32 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by an increase in variable investment income, favorable underwriting, expense margins and volume growth.

adjusted earnings were up 34 percent, and up 32 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by an increase in variable investment income, favorable underwriting, expense margins and volume growth. Adjusted return on allocated equity was 13.0 percent, and adjusted return on allocated tangible equity was 19.6 percent.

was 13.0 percent, and adjusted return on allocated tangible equity was 19.6 percent. Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues were $2.3 billion, up 8 percent, and up 7 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by actuarial assumption updates.

were $2.3 billion, up 8 percent, and up 7 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by actuarial assumption updates. General account assets under management (at amortized cost) were $125.2 billion, up 6 percent, and up 4 percent on a constant currency basis.

were $125.2 billion, up 6 percent, and up 4 percent on a constant currency basis. Sales were $559 million, down 16 percent on a constant currency basis.

LATIN AMERICA

($ in millions) Three months ended September 30, 2020 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Change Adjusted earnings $39 $155 (75)% Adjusted earnings (constant currency) $39 $135 (71)% Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $761 $967 (21)% Notable item(s) $(9) $10

Adjusted earnings were $39 million, down 75 percent and down 71 percent on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by unfavorable underwriting as a result of COVID-19. The other contributors were lower Chilean encaje returns and a negative impact from the annual actuarial assumption review.

were $39 million, down 75 percent and down 71 percent on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by unfavorable underwriting as a result of COVID-19. The other contributors were lower Chilean encaje returns and a negative impact from the annual actuarial assumption review. Excluding notable items from both periods, adjusted earnings were down 67 percent, and down 62 percent on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by unfavorable underwriting as a result of COVID-19. Lower Chilean encaje returns also contributed.

adjusted earnings were down 67 percent, and down 62 percent on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by unfavorable underwriting as a result of COVID-19. Lower Chilean encaje returns also contributed. Adjusted return on allocated equity was 5.1 percent, and adjusted return on allocated tangible equity was 8.3 percent.

was 5.1 percent, and adjusted return on allocated tangible equity was 8.3 percent. Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues were $761 million, down 21 percent, and down 11 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by lower sales in Chile of single-premium income annuities.

were $761 million, down 21 percent, and down 11 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by lower sales in Chile of single-premium income annuities. Sales were $154 million, down 21 percent on a constant currency basis, as COVID-19 related challenges impacted most of the region.

EMEA

($ in millions) Three months ended September 30, 2020 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Change Adjusted earnings $52 $53 (2)% Adjusted earnings (constant currency) $52 $51 2% Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $680 $656 4% Notable item(s) $(31) $(13)

Adjusted earnings were $52 million, down 2 percent, and up 2 percent on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by favorable underwriting, expense margins and volume growth, offset by a negative impact from the annual actuarial assumption review.

were $52 million, down 2 percent, and up 2 percent on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by favorable underwriting, expense margins and volume growth, offset by a negative impact from the annual actuarial assumption review. Excluding notable items from both periods, adjusted earnings were up 26 percent, and up 30 percent on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by favorable underwriting, expense margins and volume growth.

adjusted earnings were up 26 percent, and up 30 percent on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by favorable underwriting, expense margins and volume growth. Adjusted return on allocated equity was 7.3 percent, and adjusted return on allocated tangible equity was 12.9 percent.

was 7.3 percent, and adjusted return on allocated tangible equity was 12.9 percent. Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues were $680 million, up 4 percent, and up 3 percent on a constant currency basis.

were $680 million, up 4 percent, and up 3 percent on a constant currency basis. Sales were $208 million, up 2 percent on a constant currency basis.

METLIFE HOLDINGS

($ in millions) Three months ended September 30, 2020 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Change Adjusted earnings $253 $149 70% Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $1,206 $1,261 (4)% Notable item(s) $(135) $(138)

Adjusted earnings were $253 million, up 70 percent.

were $253 million, up 70 percent. Excluding notable items from both periods, adjusted earnings were up 35 percent, driven primarily by an increase in variable investment income and favorable long-term care underwriting.

adjusted earnings were up 35 percent, driven primarily by an increase in variable investment income and favorable long-term care underwriting. Adjustedreturn on allocated equity was 10.2 percent, and adjusted return on allocated tangible equity was 11.4 percent.

was 10.2 percent, and adjusted return on allocated tangible equity was 11.4 percent. Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues were $1.2 billion, down 4 percent.

CORPORATE & OTHER

($ in millions) Three months ended September 30, 2020 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Change Adjusted earnings $(131) $(223) Notable item(s) $0 $(88)

Corporate & Other had an adjusted loss of $131 million, compared to an adjusted loss of $223 million in the third quarter of 2019. The notable item in the prior-year period is related to the company's completed cost saving initiative.

INVESTMENTS

($ in millions) Three months ended September 30, 2020 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Change Adjusted net investment income $4,688 $4,473 5%

Adjusted net investment incomewas $4.7 billion, up 5 percent. Variable investment income was $652 million, compared to $326 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily driven by higher private equity returns.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 NOTABLE ITEMS

($ in millions) Adjusted Earnings Three months ended September 30, 2020 Notable Items U.S. Asia Latin

America EMEA MetLife

Holdings Corporate

&

Other Total Group Benefits Retirement and Income Solutions Property &

Casualty Actuarial assumption review and other insurance adjustments $(28) $(9) $(31) $(135) $(203) Total notable items $0 $0 $0 $(28) $(9) $(31) $(135) $0 $(203)

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures

Any references in this news release (except in this section and the tables that accompany this release) to: should be read as, respectively: (i) net income (loss); (i) net income (loss) available to MetLife, Inc.’s common shareholders; (ii) net income (loss) per share; (ii) net income (loss) available to MetLife, Inc.’s common shareholders per diluted common share; (iii) adjusted earnings; (iii) adjusted earnings available to common shareholders; (iv) adjusted earnings per share; (iv) adjusted earnings available to common shareholders per diluted common share; (v) book value per share; (v) book value per common share; (vi) book value per share, excluding AOCI other than FCTA; (vi) book value per common share, excluding AOCI other than FCTA; (vii) book value per share-tangible common stockholders’ equity; (vii) book value per common share-tangible common stockholders’ equity; (viii) return on equity; (viii) return on MetLife, Inc.’s common stockholders’ equity; (ix) adjusted return on equity, excluding AOCI other than FCTA; and (ix) adjusted return on MetLife, Inc.’s common stockholders’ equity, excluding AOCI other than FCTA; and (x) adjusted tangible return on equity. (x) adjusted return on MetLife, Inc.’s tangible common stockholders’ equity.

In this news release, MetLife presents certain measures of its performance on a consolidated and segment basis that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). MetLife believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of MetLife’s performance by highlighting the results of operations and the underlying profitability drivers of the business. Segment-specific financial measures are calculated using only the portion of consolidated results attributable to that specific segment.

The following non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP:

Non-GAAP financial measures: Comparable GAAP financial measures: (i) total adjusted revenues; (i) total revenues; (ii) total adjusted expenses; (ii) total expenses; (iii) adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues; (iii) premiums, fees and other revenues; (iv) adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues, excluding PRT; (iv) premiums, fees and other revenues; (v) adjusted earnings; (v) net income (loss) (vi) adjusted net investment income; (vi) net investment income; (vii) adjusted capitalization of deferred policy acquisition costs (DAC); (vii) capitalization of DAC; (viii) adjusted earnings available to common shareholders; (viii) net income (loss) available to MetLife, Inc.’s common shareholders; (ix) adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items; (ix) net income (loss) available to MetLife, Inc.’s common shareholders; (x) adjusted earnings available to common shareholders per diluted common share; (x) net income (loss) available to MetLife, Inc.’s common shareholders per diluted common share; (xi) adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items, per diluted common share; (xi) net income (loss) available to MetLife, Inc.’s common shareholders per diluted common share; (xii) adjusted return on equity; (xii) return on equity; (xiii) adjusted return on equity, excluding AOCI other than FCTA; (xiii) return on equity; (xiv) adjusted return on equity, excluding total notable items (excludes AOCI other than FCTA); (xiv) return on equity; (xv) adjusted tangible return on equity; (xv) return on equity; (xvi) investment portfolio gains (losses); (xvi) net investment gains (losses); (xvii) derivative gains (losses); (xvii) net derivative gains (losses); (xviii) total MetLife, Inc.’s tangible common stockholders’ equity; (xviii) total MetLife, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity; (xix) total MetLife, Inc.’s tangible common stockholders’ equity, excluding total notable items; (xix) total MetLife, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity; (xx) total MetLife, Inc.’s common stockholders’ equity, excluding AOCI other than FCTA; (xx) total MetLife, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity; (xxi) total MetLife, Inc.’s common stockholders’ equity, excluding total notable items (excludes AOCI other than FCTA); (xxi) total MetLife, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity; (xxii) book value per common share, excluding AOCI other than FCTA; (xxii) book value per common share; (xxiii) book value per common share - tangible common stockholders' equity; (xxiii) book value per common share; (xxiv) free cash flow of all holding companies; (xxiv) MetLife, Inc. (parent company only) net cash provided by (used in) operating activities; (xxv) adjusted other expenses; (xxv) other expenses; (xxvi) adjusted other expenses, net of adjusted capitalization of DAC; (xxvi) other expenses, net of capitalization of DAC; (xxvii) adjusted other expenses, net of adjusted capitalization of DAC, excluding total notable items related to adjusted other expenses; (xxvii) other expenses, net of capitalization of DAC; (xxviii) adjusted expense ratio; (xxviii) expense ratio; (xxix) adjusted expense ratio, excluding total notable items related to adjusted other expenses and PRT; (xxix) expense ratio; (xxx) direct expenses; (xxx) other expenses; (xxxi) direct expenses, excluding total notable items related to direct expenses; (xxxi) other expenses; (xxxii) direct expense ratio; and (xxxii) expense ratio; and (xxxiii) direct expense ratio, excluding total notable items related to direct expenses and PRT. (xxxiii) expense ratio.

Any of these financial measures shown on a constant currency basis reflect the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and are calculated using the average foreign currency exchange rates for the most recent period and applied to the comparable prior period.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this earnings news release and in this period’s quarterly financial supplement, which is available at www.metlife.com.

MetLife’s definitions of non-GAAP and other financial measures discussed in this news release may differ from those used by other companies:

Adjusted earnings and related measures

adjusted earnings;

adjusted earnings available to common shareholders;

adjusted earnings available to common shareholders on a constant currency basis;

adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items;

adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items, on a constant currency basis;

adjusted earnings available to common shareholders per diluted common share;

adjusted earnings available to common shareholders on a constant currency basis per diluted common share;

adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items per diluted common share; and

adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items, on a constant currency basis per diluted common share.

These measures are used by management to evaluate performance and allocate resources. Consistent with GAAP guidance for segment reporting, adjusted earnings and components of, or other financial measures based on, adjusted earnings are also MetLife’s GAAP measures of segment performance. Adjusted earnings and other financial measures based on adjusted earnings are also the measures by which MetLife senior management’s and many other employees’ performance is evaluated for the purposes of determining their compensation under applicable compensation plans. Adjusted earnings and other financial measures based on adjusted earnings allow analysis of MetLife's performance relative to its business plan and facilitate comparisons to industry results.

Adjusted earnings is defined as adjusted revenues less adjusted expenses, net of income tax. Adjusted loss is defined as negative adjusted earnings. Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders is defined as adjusted earnings less preferred stock dividends.

Adjusted revenues and adjusted expenses

These financial measures, along with the related adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues, focus on our primary businesses principally by excluding the impact of market volatility, which could distort trends, and revenues and costs related to non-core products and certain entities required to be consolidated under GAAP. Also, these measures exclude results of discontinued operations under GAAP and other businesses that have been or will be sold or exited by MetLife but do not meet the discontinued operations criteria under GAAP and are referred to as divested businesses. Divested businesses also include the net impact of transactions with exited businesses that have been eliminated in consolidation under GAAP and costs relating to businesses that have been or will be sold or exited by MetLife that do not meet the criteria to be included in results of discontinued operations under GAAP.

Adjusted revenues also excludes net investment gains (losses) (NIGL) and net derivative gains (losses) (NDGL). Adjusted expenses also excludes goodwill impairments.

The following additional adjustments are made to revenues, in the line items indicated, in calculating adjusted revenues:

Universal life and investment-type product policy fees excludes the amortization of unearned revenue related to NIGL and NDGL (Unearned revenue adjustments) and certain variable annuity guaranteed minimum income benefits (GMIB) fees (GMIB fees);

Net investment income: (i) includes adjustments for earned income on derivatives and amortization of premium on derivatives that are hedges of investments or that are used to replicate certain investments, but do not qualify for hedge accounting treatment (Investment hedge adjustments), (ii) excludes post-tax adjusted earnings adjustments relating to insurance joint ventures accounted for under the equity method (Operating joint venture adjustments), (iii) excludes certain amounts related to contractholder-directed equity securities (Unit-linked contract income), (iv) excludes certain amounts related to securitization entities that are variable interest entities (VIEs) consolidated under GAAP (Securitization entities income); and (v) includes distributions of profits from certain other limited partnership interests that were previously accounted for under the cost method, but are now accounted for at estimated fair value, where the change in estimated fair value is recognized in NIGL under GAAP (Certain partnership distributions); and

Other revenues is adjusted for settlements of foreign currency earnings hedges and excludes fees received in association with services provided under transition service agreements (TSA fees).

The following additional adjustments are made to expenses, in the line items indicated, in calculating adjusted expenses:

Policyholder benefits and claims and policyholder dividends excludes: (i) amortization of basis adjustments associated with de-designated fair value hedges of future policy benefits (PBC hedge adjustments), (ii) changes in the policyholder dividend obligation related to NIGL and NDGL (PDO adjustments), (iii) inflation-indexed benefit adjustments associated with contracts backed by inflation-indexed investments and amounts associated with periodic crediting rate adjustments based on the total return of a contractually referenced pool of assets and other pass-through adjustments (Inflation and pass-through adjustments), (iv) benefits and hedging costs related to GMIBs (GMIB costs), and (v) market value adjustments associated with surrenders or terminations of contracts (Market value adjustments);

Interest credited to policyholder account balances includes adjustments for earned income on derivatives and amortization of premium on derivatives that are hedges of policyholder account balances but do not qualify for hedge accounting treatment (PAB hedge adjustments) and excludes certain amounts related to net investment income earned on contractholder-directed equity securities (Unit-linked contract costs);

Amortization of DAC and value of business acquired (VOBA) excludes amounts related to: (i) NIGL and NDGL, (ii) GMIB fees and GMIB costs and (iii) Market value adjustments;

Amortization of negative VOBA excludes amounts related to Market value adjustments;

Interest expense on debt excludes certain amounts related to securitization entities that are VIEs consolidated under GAAP (Securitization entities debt expense); and

Other expenses excludes: (i) noncontrolling interests, (ii) implementation of new insurance regulatory requirements costs (Regulatory implementation costs), and (iii) acquisition, integration and other costs. Other expenses includes TSA fees.

Adjusted earnings also excludes the recognition of certain contingent assets and liabilities that could not be recognized at acquisition or adjusted for during the measurement period under GAAP business combination accounting guidance.

The tax impact of the adjustments mentioned above are calculated net of the U.S. or foreign statutory tax rate, which could differ from MetLife’s effective tax rate. Additionally, the provision for income tax (expense) benefit also includes the impact related to the timing of certain tax credits, as well as certain tax reforms.

In addition, adjusted earnings available to common shareholders excludes the impact of preferred stock redemption premium, which is reported as a reduction to net income (loss) available to MetLife, Inc.’s common shareholders.

Investment portfolio gains (losses) and derivative gains (losses)

These are measures of investment and hedging activity. Investment portfolio gains (losses) principally excludes amounts that are reported within net investment gains (losses) but do not relate to the performance of the investment portfolio, such as gains (losses) on sales and divestitures of businesses and goodwill impairment, as well as investment portfolio gains (losses) of divested businesses. Derivative gains (losses) principally excludes earned income on derivatives and amortization of premium on derivatives, where such derivatives are either hedges of investments or are used to replicate certain investments, and where such derivatives do not qualify for hedge accounting. This earned income and amortization of premium is reported within adjusted earnings and not within derivative gains (losses).

Return on equity, allocated equity, tangible equity and related measures

Total MetLife, Inc.’s common stockholders’ equity, excluding AOCI other than FCTA: total MetLife, Inc.’s common stockholders’ equity, excluding the net unrealized investment gains (losses) and defined benefit plans adjustment components of AOCI, net of income tax.

Total MetLife, Inc.’s common stockholders’ equity, excluding total notable items (excludes AOCI other than FCTA): total MetLife, Inc.’s common stockholders’ equity, excluding the net unrealized investment gains (losses), defined benefit plans adjustment components of AOCI and total notable items, net of income tax.

Return on MetLife, Inc.’s common stockholders’ equity: net income (loss) available to MetLife, Inc.’s common shareholders divided by MetLife, Inc.’s average common stockholders’ equity.

Adjusted return on MetLife, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity: adjusted earnings available to common shareholders divided by MetLife, Inc.'s average common stockholders' equity.

Adjusted return on MetLife, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI other than FCTA: adjusted earnings available to common shareholders divided by MetLife, Inc.'s average common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI other than FCTA.

Adjusted return on MetLife, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity, excluding total notable items (excludes AOCI other than FCTA): adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items, divided by MetLife, Inc.'s average common stockholders' equity, excluding total notable items (excludes AOCI other than FCTA).

Allocated equity: portion of MetLife, Inc.’s common stockholders’ equity that management allocates to each of its segments and sub-segments based on local capital requirements and economic capital. Economic capital is an internally developed risk capital model, the purpose of which is to measure the risk in the business and to provide a basis upon which capital is deployed. MetLife management periodically reviews this model to ensure that it remains consistent with emerging industry practice standards and the local capital requirements; allocated equity may be adjusted if warranted by such review. Allocated equity excludes the impact of AOCI other than FCTA.

Adjusted return on allocated equity: adjusted earnings available to common shareholders divided by allocated equity.

The above measures represent a level of equity consistent with the view that, in the ordinary course of business, MetLife does not plan to sell most investments for the sole purpose of realizing gains or losses. Also, refer to the utilization of adjusted earnings and components of, or other financial measures based on, adjusted earnings mentioned above.

Total MetLife, Inc.’s tangible common stockholders’ equity or tangible equity: total MetLife, Inc.’s common stockholders’ equity, excluding AOCI other than FCTA, reduced by the impact of goodwill, value of distribution agreements (VODA) and value of customer relationships acquired (VOCRA), all net of income tax.

Total MetLife, Inc.’s tangible common stockholders’ equity, adjusted for total notable items: total MetLife, Inc.’s common stockholders’ equity, excluding AOCI other than FCTA, reduced by the impact of goodwill, value of distribution agreements (VODA), value of customer relationships acquired (VOCRA) and total notable items, all net of income tax.

Adjusted return on MetLife, Inc.'s tangible common stockholders' equity: adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding amortization of VODA and VOCRA, net of income tax, divided by MetLife, Inc.'s average tangible common stockholders' equity.

Allocated tangible equity: allocated equity reduced by the impact of goodwill, VODA and VOCRA, all net of income tax.

Adjusted return on allocated tangible equity: adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding amortization of VODA and VOCRA, net of income tax, divided by allocated tangible equity.

The above measures are, when considered in conjunction with regulatory capital ratios, a measure of capital adequacy.

Expense ratio, direct expense ratio, adjusted expense ratio and related measures

Expense ratio: other expenses, net of capitalization of DAC, divided by premiums, fees and other revenues.

Direct expense ratio: adjusted direct expenses, divided by adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues.

Direct expense ratio, excluding total notable items related to direct expenses and PRT: adjusted direct expenses, excluding total notable items related to direct expenses, divided by adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues, excluding PRT.

Adjusted expense ratio: adjusted other expenses, net of adjusted capitalization of DAC, divided by adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues.

Adjusted expense ratio, excluding total notable items related to adjusted other expenses and PRT: adjusted other expenses, net of adjusted capitalization of DAC, excluding total notable items related to adjusted other expenses, divided by adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues, excluding PRT.

General account (GA) assets under management (GA AUM) and related measures

GA AUM is used by MetLife to describe assets in its GA investment portfolio which are actively managed and stated at estimated fair value. GA AUM is comprised of GA total investments and cash and cash equivalents, excluding policy loans, contractholder-directed equity securities, fair value option securities and certain other invested assets, as substantially all of these assets are not actively managed in MetLife’s GA investment portfolio. Mortgage loans (including commercial, agricultural and residential) and real estate and real estate joint ventures included in GA AUM (at net asset value, net of deduction for encumbering debt) have been adjusted from carrying value to estimated fair value. At the segment level, intersegment balances (intercompany activity, primarily related to investments in subsidiaries, that eliminate at the MetLife consolidated level) are excluded from GA AUM.

GA AUM (at amortized cost) excludes the following adjustments: (i) unrealized gain (loss) on investments carried at estimated fair value and (ii) adjustments from carrying value to estimated fair value on mortgage loans (including commercial, agricultural and residential) and real estate and real estate joint ventures. GA AUM (at amortized cost) is presented net of related allowance for credit loss.

Statistical sales information:

U.S.: Group Benefits: calculated using 10% of single premium deposits and 100% of annualized full-year premiums and fees from recurring premium policy sales of all products. Retirement and Income Solutions: calculated using 10% of single premium deposits and 100% of annualized full-year premiums and fees only from recurring premium policy sales of specialized benefit resources and corporate-owned life insurance. Property & Casualty: calculated based on first year direct written premium, net of cancellation and endorsement activity.



Latin America, Asia and EMEA: calculated using 10% of single-premium deposits (mainly from retirement products such as variable annuity, fixed annuity and pensions), 20% of single-premium deposits from credit insurance and 100% of annualized full-year premiums and fees from recurring-premium policy sales of all products (mainly from risk and protection products such as individual life, accident & health and group).

Sales statistics do not correspond to revenues under GAAP, but are used as relevant measures of business activity.

The following additional information is relevant to an understanding of MetLife’s performance results and outlook:

Volume growth, as discussed in the context of business growth, is the period over period percentage change in adjusted earnings available to common shareholders attributable to adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues and assets under management levels, applying a model in which certain margins and factors are held constant. The most significant of such items are underwriting margins, investment margins, changes in equity market performance, expense margins and the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

MetLife uses a measure of free cash flow to facilitate an understanding of its ability to generate cash for reinvestment into its businesses or use in non-mandatory capital actions. MetLife defines free cash flow as the sum of cash available at MetLife’s holding companies from dividends from operating subsidiaries, expenses and other net flows of the holding companies (including capital contributions to subsidiaries), and net contributions from debt to be at or below target leverage ratios. This measure of free cash flow is prior to capital actions, such as common stock dividends and repurchases, debt reduction and mergers and acquisitions. Free cash flow should not be viewed as a substitute for net cash provided by (used in) operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP. The free cash flow ratio is typically expressed as a percentage of annual adjusted earnings available to common shareholders.

Notable items represent a positive (negative) impact to adjusted earnings available to common shareholders. Notable items reflect the unexpected impact of events that affect MetLife’s results, but that were unknown and that MetLife could not anticipate when it devised its business plan. Notable items also include certain items regardless of the extent anticipated in the business plan, to help investors have a better understanding of MetLife's results and to evaluate and forecast those results.

We refer to observable forward yield curves as of a particular date in connection with making our estimates for future results. The observable forward yield curves at a given time are based on implied future interest rates along a range of interest rate durations. This includes the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate which we use as a benchmark rate to describe longer-term interest rates used in our estimates for future results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain or incorporate by reference information that includes or is based upon forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of future events. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words and terms such as "accelerate," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "confident," "continue," "commit," "estimate," "expect," "fourth quarter," "long-term," "looking ahead," "navigate," "ongoing," "on track," "position," "remain," "return," "second half of 2020," "should," "target," "trend," "well-positioned," "will," "Q4," and other words and terms of similar meaning, in each of their forms of speech, or that are tied to future periods, in connection with a discussion of future performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, prospective services or products, future performance or results of current and anticipated services or products, sales efforts, expenses, the outcome of contingencies such as legal proceedings, trends in operations and financial results.

Many factors will be important in determining the results of MetLife, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Forward-looking statements are based on our assumptions and current expectations, which may be inaccurate, and on the current economic environment, which may change. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in MetLife, Inc.’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors include: (1) the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and responses to it, which may also precipitate or exacerbate the remaining risks; (2) difficult economic conditions, including risks relating to interest rates, credit spreads, equity, real estate, obligors and counterparties, currency exchange rates, derivatives, and terrorism and security; (3) adverse global capital and credit market conditions, which may affect our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital, including through credit facilities; (4) downgrades in our claims paying ability, financial strength or credit ratings; (5) availability and effectiveness of reinsurance, hedging or indemnification arrangements; (6) increasing cost and limited market capacity for statutory life insurance reserve financings; (7) the impact on us of changes to and implementation of the wide variety of laws and regulations to which we are subject; (8) regulatory, legislative or tax changes relating to our operations that may affect the cost of, or demand for, our products or services; (9) adverse results or other consequences from litigation, arbitration or regulatory investigations; (10) legal, regulatory and other restrictions affecting MetLife, Inc.’s ability to pay dividends and repurchase common stock; (11) MetLife, Inc.’s primary reliance, as a holding company, on dividends from subsidiaries to meet free cash flow targets and debt payment obligations and the applicable regulatory restrictions on the ability of the subsidiaries to pay such dividends; (12) investment losses, defaults and volatility; (13) potential liquidity and other risks resulting from our participation in a securities lending program and other transactions; (14) changes to securities and investment valuations, allowances and impairments taken on investments, and methodologies, estimates and assumptions; (15) differences between actual claims experience and underwriting and reserving assumptions; (16) political, legal, operational, economic and other risks relating to our global operations; (17) competitive pressures, including with respect to pricing, entry of new competitors, consolidation of distributors, the development of new products by new and existing competitors, and for personnel; (18) the impact of technological changes on our businesses; (19) catastrophe losses; (20) a deterioration in the experience of the closed block established in connection with the reorganization of Metropolitan Life Insurance Company; (21) impairment of goodwill or other long-lived assets, or the establishment of a valuation allowance against our deferred income tax asset; (22) changes in assumptions related to deferred policy acquisition costs, deferred sales inducements or value of business acquired; (23) exposure to losses related to guarantees in certain products; (24) ineffectiveness of risk management policies and procedures or models; (25) a failure in cybersecurity systems or other information security systems or disaster recovery plans; (26) any failure to protect the confidentiality of client information; (27) changes in accounting standards; (28) associates taking excessive risks; (29) difficulties in or complications from marketing and distributing products through our distribution channels; (30) increased expenses relating to pension and other postretirement benefit plans; (31) inability to protect our intellectual property rights or claims of infringement of others’ intellectual property rights; (32) difficulties, unforeseen liabilities, asset impairments, or rating agency actions arising from business acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures, or other legal entity reorganizations; (33) unanticipated or adverse developments that could harm our expected operational or other benefits from the separation of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries; (34) the possibility that MetLife, Inc.’s Board of Directors may influence the outcome of stockholder votes through the voting provisions of the MetLife Policyholder Trust; (35) provisions of laws and our incorporation documents that may delay, deter or prevent takeovers and corporate combinations involving MetLife; and (36) other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in MetLife, Inc.’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

MetLife, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if MetLife, Inc. later becomes aware that such statement is not likely to be achieved. Please consult any further disclosures MetLife, Inc. makes on related subjects in reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

MetLife, Inc. GAAP Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Revenues Premiums $ 9,935 $ 10,781 Universal life and investment-type product policy fees 1,497 1,440 Net investment income 4,729 4,623 Other revenues 455 419 Net investment gains (losses) (20) 161 Net derivative gains (losses) (581) 1,254 Total revenues 16,015 18,678 Expenses Policyholder benefits and claims 10,000 10,648 Interest credited to policyholder account balances 1,416 1,500 Policyholder dividends 206 296 Capitalization of DAC (764) (882) Amortization of DAC and VOBA 1,066 797 Amortization of negative VOBA (15) (4) Interest expense on debt 229 223 Other expenses 2,954 3,309 Total expenses 15,092 15,887 Income (loss) before provision for income tax 923 2,791 Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 214 601 Net income (loss) 709 2,190 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3 6 Net income (loss) attributable to MetLife, Inc. 706 2,184 Less: Preferred stock dividends 59 32 Preferred stock redemption premium 14 — Net income (loss) available to MetLife, Inc.'s common shareholders $ 633 $ 2,152 See footnotes on last page.

MetLife, Inc. (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Reconciliation to Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders Earnings Per

Weighted Average

Common Share Diluted (1) Earnings Per

Weighted Average

Common Share Diluted (1) Net income (loss) available to MetLife, Inc.'s common shareholders $ 633 $ 0.69 $ 2,152 $ 2.30 Adjustments from net income (loss) available to common shareholders to adjusted earnings available to common shareholders: Less: Net investment gains (losses) (20) (0.02) 161 0.17 Net derivative gains (losses) (581) (0.64) 1,254 1.34 Premiums — — 35 0.04 Universal life and investment-type product policy fees 28 0.03 88 0.09 Net investment income 41 0.04 150 0.16 Other revenues 39 0.04 72 0.08 Policyholder benefits and claims and policyholder dividends (237) (0.26) (86) (0.09) Interest credited to policyholder account balances (267) (0.28) (226) (0.24) Capitalization of DAC — — 11 0.01 Amortization of DAC and VOBA (71) (0.08) (41) (0.04) Amortization of negative VOBA — — — — Interest expense on debt — — — — Other expenses (55) (0.06) (110) (0.12) Goodwill impairment — — — — Provision for income tax (expense) benefit 195 0.21 (340) (0.36) Add: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3 — 6 0.01 Preferred stock redemption premium 14 0.02 — — Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders 1,578 1.73 1,190 1.27 Less: Total notable items (2) (203) (0.22) (248) (0.26) Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items (2) $ 1,781 $ 1.95 $ 1,438 $ 1.54 Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders on a constant currency basis $ 1,578 $ 1.73 $ 1,173 $ 1.25 Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items, on a constant currency basis (2) $ 1,781 $ 1.95 $ 1,421 $ 1.52 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 913.7 936.4 See footnotes on last page.

MetLife, Inc. (Unaudited) (In millions) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Premiums, Fees and Other Revenues Premiums, fees and other revenues $ 11,887 $ 12,640 Less: Unearned revenue adjustments 2 59 GMIB fees 26 27 Settlement of foreign currency earnings hedges — 3 TSA fees 39 69 Divested businesses — 37 Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $ 11,820 $ 12,445 Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues, on a constant currency basis $ 11,820 $ 12,359 Less: Pension risk transfer (PRT) (3) 487 1,293 Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues, excluding PRT, on a constant currency basis $ 11,333 $ 11,066 Net Investment Income Net investment income $ 4,729 $ 4,623 Less: Investment hedge adjustments (229) (121) Operating joint venture adjustments — — Unit-linked contract income 262 250 Securitization entities income — — Certain partnership distributions — (2) Divested businesses 8 23 Adjusted net investment income $ 4,688 $ 4,473 Revenues and Expenses Total revenues $ 16,015 $ 18,678 Less: Net investment gains (losses) (20) 161 Less: Net derivative gains (losses) (581) 1,254 Less: Adjustments related to net investment gains (losses) and net derivative gains (losses) 2 59 Less: Other adjustments to revenues: GMIB fees 26 27 Investment hedge adjustments (229) (121) Operating joint venture adjustments — — Unit-linked contract income 262 250 Securitization entities income — — Certain partnership distributions — (2) Settlement of foreign currency earnings hedges — 3 TSA fees 39 69 Divested businesses 8 60 Total adjusted revenues $ 16,508 $ 16,918 Total expenses $ 15,092 $ 15,887 Less: Adjustments related to net investment gains (losses) and net derivative gains (losses) 64 39 Less: Goodwill impairment — — Less: Other adjustments to expenses: PBC hedge adjustments 9 9 Inflation and pass-through adjustments (37) 87 GMIB costs and amortization of DAC and VOBA related to GMIB fees and GMIB costs 238 (47) Market value adjustments and amortization of DAC, VOBA and negative VOBA related to market value adjustments 21 3 PAB hedge adjustments (1) (5) Unit-linked contract costs 266 223 Securitization entities debt expense — — Noncontrolling interest (4) (8) Regulatory implementation costs 6 5 Acquisition, integration and other costs 7 8 TSA fees 39 69 Divested businesses 22 69 Total adjusted expenses $ 14,462 $ 15,435 See footnotes on last page.

MetLife, Inc. (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share and ratio data) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Expense Detail and Ratios Reconciliation of Capitalization of DAC to Adjusted Capitalization of DAC Capitalization of DAC $ (764) $ (882) Less: Divested businesses — (11) Adjusted capitalization of DAC $ (764) $ (871) Reconciliation of Other Expenses to Adjusted Other Expenses Other expenses $ 2,954 $ 3,309 Less: Noncontrolling interests (4) (8) Less: Regulatory implementation costs 6 5 Less: Acquisition, integration and other costs 7 8 Less: TSA fees 39 69 Less: Divested businesses 7 36 Adjusted other expenses $ 2,899 $ 3,199 Other Detail and Ratios Other expenses $ 2,954 $ 3,309 Capitalization of DAC (764) (882) Other expenses, net of capitalization of DAC $ 2,190 $ 2,427 Premiums, fees and other revenues $ 11,887 $ 12,640 Expense ratio 18.4 % 19.2 % Direct expenses $ 1,288 $ 1,475 Less: Total notable items related to direct expenses (2) — 111 Direct expenses, excluding total notable items related to direct expenses (2) $ 1,288 $ 1,364 Adjusted other expenses $ 2,899 $ 3,199 Adjusted capitalization of DAC (764) (871) Adjusted other expenses, net of adjusted capitalization of DAC 2,135 2,328 Less: Total notable items related to adjusted other expenses (2) — 111 Adjusted other expenses, net of adjusted capitalization of DAC, excluding total notable items related to adjusted other expenses (2) $ 2,135 $ 2,217 Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $ 11,820 $ 12,445 Less: PRT 487 1,293 Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues, excluding PRT $ 11,333 $ 11,152 Direct expense ratio 10.9 % 11.9 % Direct expense ratio, excluding total notable items related to direct expenses and PRT (2) 11.4 % 12.2 % Adjusted expense ratio 18.1 % 18.7 % Adjusted expense ratio, excluding total notable items related to adjusted other expenses and PRT (2) 18.8 % 19.9 % See footnotes on last page.

MetLife, Inc. (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended September 30, Equity Details 2020 2019 Total MetLife, Inc.'s stockholders' equity $ 73,316 $ 68,368 Less: Preferred stock 4,312 3,340 MetLife, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity 69,004 65,028 Less: Net unrealized investment gains (losses), net of income tax 22,869 22,330 Defined benefit plans adjustment, net of income tax (1,954) (1,961) Total MetLife, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI other than FCTA 48,089 44,659 Less: Goodwill, net of income tax 9,021 8,955 VODA and VOCRA, net of income tax 253 279 Total MetLife, Inc.'s tangible common stockholders' equity $ 38,815 $ 35,425 September 30, 2020 2019 Total MetLife, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI other than FCTA $ 48,089 $ 44,659 Less: Accumulated year-to-date total notable items (2) (203) (373) Total MetLife, Inc.'s common stockholders' equity, excluding total notable items (excludes AOCI other than FCTA) (2) 48,292 45,032 Less: Goodwill, net of income tax 9,021 8,955 VODA and VOCRA, net of income tax 253 279 Total MetLife, Inc.'s tangible common stockholders' equity, excluding total notable items (2) $ 39,018 $ 35,798 September 30, Book Value (4) 2020 2019 Book value per common share $ 76.20 $ 70.71 Less: Net unrealized investment gains (losses), net of income tax 25.26 24.28 Defined benefit plans adjustment, net of income tax (2.16) (2.13) Book value per common share, excluding AOCI other than FCTA 53.10 48.56 Less: Goodwill, net of income tax 9.96 9.74 VODA and VOCRA, net of income tax 0.28 0.30 Book value per common share - tangible common stockholders' equity $ 42.86 $ 38.52 Common shares outstanding, end of period 905.6 919.6 For the Three Months Ended September 30, Average Common Stockholders' Equity 2020 2019 Average common stockholders' equity $ 70,193 $ 62,750 Average common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI other than FCTA $ 47,763 $ 44,367 Average common stockholders' equity, excluding total notable items (excludes AOCI other than FCTA) (2) $ 47,864 $ 44,616 Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 38,539 $ 35,070 Average tangible common stockholders' equity, excluding total notable items (2) $ 38,640 $ 35,319 See footnotes on last page.

MetLife, Inc. (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, (5) 2020 2019 Return on Equity Return on MetLife, Inc.'s: Common stockholders' equity 3.6 % 13.7 % Adjusted return on MetLife, Inc.'s: Common stockholders' equity 9.0 % 7.6 % Common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI other than FCTA 13.2 % 10.7 % Common stockholders' equity, excluding total notable items (excludes AOCI other than FCTA) (2) 14.9 % 12.9 % Tangible common stockholders' equity (6) 16.5 % 13.7 % Tangible common stockholders' equity, excluding total notable items (2), (6) 18.5 % 16.4 % Adjusted Return on Allocated Equity: U.S. 32.5 % 26.4 % Asia 13.0 % 9.8 % Latin America 5.1 % 20.9 % EMEA 7.3 % 7.6 % MetLife Holdings 10.2 % 6.2 % Adjusted Return on Allocated Tangible Equity: U.S. 37.3 % 30.0 % Asia 19.6 % 14.9 % Latin America 8.3 % 34.6 % EMEA 12.9 % 13.8 % MetLife Holdings 11.4 % 7.1 % See footnotes on last page.

MetLife, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders (Unaudited) (In millions) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 U.S. (3): Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $ 900 $ 707 Less: Total notable items (2) — — Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items (2) $ 900 $ 707 Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $ 6,833 $ 7,391 Less: PRT 487 1,293 Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues, excluding PRT $ 6,346 $ 6,098 Group Benefits (3): Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $ 392 $ 366 Less: Total notable items (2) — — Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items (2) $ 392 $ 366 Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $ 4,901 $ 4,582 Retirement & Income Solutions (3): Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $ 490 $ 284 Less: Total notable items (2) — — Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items (2) $ 490 $ 284 Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $ 1,024 $ 1,878 Less: PRT 487 1,293 Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues, excluding PRT $ 537 $ 585 Property & Casualty (3): Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $ 18 $ 57 Less: Total notable items (2) — — Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items (2) $ 18 $ 57 Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $ 908 $ 931 See footnotes on last page.

MetLife, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders (Continued) (Unaudited) (In millions) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Asia: Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $ 465 $ 349 Less: Total notable items (2) (28) (19) Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items (2) $ 493 $ 368 Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders on a constant currency basis $ 465 $ 354 Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items, on a constant currency basis (2) $ 493 $ 373 Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $ 2,265 $ 2,098 Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues, on a constant currency basis $ 2,265 $ 2,120 Latin America: Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $ 39 $ 155 Less: Total notable items (2) (9) 10 Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items (2) $ 48 $ 145 Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders on a constant currency basis $ 39 $ 135 Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items, on a constant currency basis (2) $ 48 $ 125 Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $ 761 $ 967 Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues, on a constant currency basis $ 761 $ 854 EMEA: Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $ 52 $ 53 Less: Total notable items (2) (31) (13) Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items (2) $ 83 $ 66 Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders on a constant currency basis $ 52 $ 51 Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items, on a constant currency basis (2) $ 83 $ 64 Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $ 680 $ 656 Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues, on a constant currency basis $ 680 $ 661 MetLife Holdings (3): Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $ 253 $ 149 Less: Total notable items (2) (135) (138) Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items (2) $ 388 $ 287 Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $ 1,206 $ 1,261 Corporate & Other (3): Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $ (131) $ (223) Less: Total notable items (2) — (88) Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items (2) $ (131) $ (135) Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues $ 75 $ 72 See footnotes on last page.

MetLife, Inc. (Unaudited) (In millions) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Variable investment income (post-tax) U.S. Group Benefits $ 6 $ 3 Retirement & Income Solutions 164 (122) Property & Casualty 16 (9) Total U.S. $ 186 $ (128) Asia 148 (77) Latin America (3) (7) EMEA — — MetLife Holdings 172 (161) Corporate & Other 12 (65) Total variable investment income $ 515 $ (438) See footnotes on last page.

MetLife, Inc. (Unaudited) Cash & Capital (7), (8) (In billions) September 30, 2020 2019 Holding Companies Cash & Liquid Assets $ 7.8 $ 3.5 Footnotes (1) Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items, per diluted common share is calculated on a standalone basis and may not equal (i) adjusted earnings available to common shareholders per diluted common share, less (ii) total notable items per diluted common share. (2) Notable items reflect the unexpected impact of events that affect MetLife’s results, but that were unknown and that MetLife could not anticipate when it devised its business plan. Notable items also include certain items regardless of the extent anticipated in the business plan to help investors have a better understanding of MetLife's results and to evaluate and forecast those results. Notable items can affect MetLife’s results either positively or negatively. (3) Results on a constant currency basis are not included as constant currency impact is not significant. (4) Book values exclude $4,312 million and $3,340 million of equity related to preferred stock at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (5) Annualized using quarter-to-date results. (6) Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders used to calculate the return on tangible common stockholders' equity excludes the impact of amortization of VODA and VOCRA, net of income tax, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 of $7 million and $9 million, respectively. (7) The total U.S. statutory adjusted capital is expected to be approximately $21 billion at September 30, 2020. This balance includes MetLife, Inc.'s principal U.S. insurance subsidiaries, excluding American Life Insurance Company. (8) As of June 30, 2020 the solvency margin ratio of MetLife's insurance subsidiary in Japan was 892%, which is calculated quarterly and does not reflect conditions and factors occurring after June 30, 2020.

