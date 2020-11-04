Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports October Sales Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $13.82 billion for the retail month of October, the four weeks ended November 1, 2020, an increase of 15.9 percent from $11.92 billion last year.



For the nine weeks ended November 1, 2020, the Company reported net sales of $30.66 billion, an increase of 16.4 percent from $26.33 billion last year.