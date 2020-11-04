Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports October Sales Results
ISSAQUAH, Wash., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $13.82 billion for the retail month of
October, the four weeks ended November 1, 2020, an increase of 15.9 percent from $11.92 billion last year.
For the nine weeks ended November 1, 2020, the Company reported net sales of $30.66 billion, an increase of 16.4 percent from $26.33 billion last year.
Comparable sales were as follows:
|4 Weeks
|9 Weeks
|U.S.
|13.6%
|14.1%
|Canada
|13.9%
|15.9%
|Other International
|19.6%
|19.0%
|Total Company
|14.4%
|15.0%
|E-commerce
|91.1%
|90.6%
Comparable sales excluding the impacts from change in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:
|4 Weeks
|9 Weeks
|U.S.
|16.4%
|16.6%
|Canada
|15.2%
|16.7%
|Other International
|19.0%
|18.2%
|Total Company
|16.5%
|16.8%
|E-commerce
|91.0%
|90.5%
Additional discussion of these results is available in a pre-recorded telephone message. It can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (conference ID 5880317). This message will be available through 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
