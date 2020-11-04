 

Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports October Sales Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $13.82 billion for the retail month of October, the four weeks ended November 1, 2020, an increase of 15.9 percent from $11.92 billion last year.

For the nine weeks ended November 1, 2020, the Company reported net sales of $30.66 billion, an increase of 16.4 percent from $26.33 billion last year.

Comparable sales were as follows:

         
    4 Weeks   9 Weeks
  U.S. 13.6%   14.1%
  Canada 13.9%   15.9%
  Other International 19.6%   19.0%
         
  Total Company 14.4%   15.0%
         
  E-commerce 91.1%   90.6%
         

Comparable sales excluding the impacts from change in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:

         
    4 Weeks   9 Weeks
  U.S. 16.4%   16.6%
  Canada 15.2%   16.7%
  Other International 19.0%   18.2%
         
  Total Company 16.5%   16.8%
         
  E-commerce 91.0%   90.5%
         

Additional discussion of these results is available in a pre-recorded telephone message. It can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (conference ID 5880317). This message will be available through 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

