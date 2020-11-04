 

Radian Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 22:30  |  45   |   |   

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, of $135.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share. This compares to net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, of $173.4 million, or $0.83 per diluted share.

Key Financial Highlights (dollars in millions, except per-share data)

 

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

 

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Net income (loss) (1)

$135.1

$(30.0)

$173.4

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$0.70

$(0.15)

$0.83

Consolidated pretax income (loss)

$161.2

$(42.2)

$217.7

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (2)

$145.0

$(88.5)

$212.7

Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share (2)

$0.59

$(0.36)

$0.81

Return on equity (1)(3)

13.3%

(3.1)%

18.0%

Adjusted net operating return on equity (2)

11.3%

(7.1)%

17.4%

Book value per share (4)

$21.52

$20.82

$19.40

PMIERs Available Assets (5)

$4,468.5

$4,228.9

$3,371.0

PMIERs excess Available Assets (6)

$970.3

$1,002.4

$652.0

Total Holding Company Liquidity (7)

$1,375.6

$1,403.1

$998.2

Excess Available Resources to Support PMIERs (8)

$2,310.9

$2,370.5

$1,616.0

Total investments

$6,584.6

$6,431.4

$5,533.7

New Insurance Written (NIW) - mortgage insurance

$33,320

$25,459

$22,037

Primary mortgage insurance in force

$245,467

$241,306

$237,158

Net premiums earned - mortgage insurance

$283.4

$247.6

$277.6

New defaults (9)

20,508

63,005

10,562

Percentage of primary loans in default (10)

5.9%

6.5%

1.9%

Provision for losses - mortgage insurance

$87.8

$304.0

$29.1

Mortgage insurance loss reserves

$821.7

$735.0

$394.1

(1) 

 

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 includes a $17.7 million pretax net gain on investments and other financial instruments. Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 includes a $47.3 million pretax net gain on investments and other financial instruments. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 includes: (i) a $5.9 million loss on extinguishment of debt and (ii) a $13.0 million pretax net gain on investments and other financial instruments.

(2)

 

Adjusted results, including adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share and adjusted net operating return on equity, are non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and a reconciliation of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G.

(3)

 

Calculated by dividing annualized net income (loss) by average stockholder's equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.

(4)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) impacted book value per share by $1.21 per share as of September 30, 2020, $1.11 per share as of June 30, 2020 and $0.62 per share as of September 30, 2019. 

(5)

 

Represents Radian Guaranty’s Available Assets, calculated in accordance with the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs) financial requirements in effect for each date shown.

(6)

 

Represents Radian Guaranty’s excess or "cushion" of Available Assets over its Minimum Required Assets, calculated in accordance with the PMIERs financial requirements in effect for each date shown.

(7)

 

Represents Radian Group's total liquidity, including the $35 million minimum liquidity requirement and available capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

(8)

 

Represents the sum of: (1) PMIERs excess Available Assets and (2) Total Holding Company Liquidity, net of the $35 million minimum liquidity requirement under the unsecured revolving credit facility.

(9)

 

Represents new defaults in the number of loans reported during the period on loans related to primary mortgage insurance policies.

(10)

 

Represents the number of primary loans in default as a percentage of the total number of insured primary loans.

Adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $145.0 million, compared to $212.7 million adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted diluted net operating income per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $0.59, compared to adjusted diluted net operating income per share of $0.81 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Book value as of September 30, 2020, was $4.1 billion, an increase of 5 percent compared to $3.9 billion as of September 30, 2019. Book value per share as of September 30, 2020 was $21.52, an increase of 11 percent compared to $19.40 as of September 30, 2019.

“Our results for the third quarter were again impacted by the challenging COVID-19 pandemic environment, however we are encouraged by signs of improvement in the economy, the strength of the overall housing market and continued positive default trends within our mortgage insurance portfolio," said Radian’s Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. "We reported net income of $135 million, wrote record volume of new primary mortgage insurance business of $33 billion and grew book value per share by 11% year-over-year, which reflects the strength and momentum of our businesses as well as the commitment of our team during this unprecedented time.”

Thornberry added, "While we expect the timeline for the ultimate resolution of pandemic-related defaults to span multiple years, we believe that our current capital resources combined with the continued future financial contribution from our valuable insurance portfolio positions us well both today and in the future. At Radian we are proud of being able to support the real estate and mortgage markets as the pandemic has not eased the need for affordable mortgage options or the desire for many Americans to realize the dream of homeownership.”

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • NIW was $33.3 billion for the quarter, representing an increase of 31 percent compared to $25.5 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of 51 percent compared to $22.0 billion in the third quarter of 2019.
    • Of the $33.3 billion in NIW in the third quarter of 2020, 90 percent was written with monthly and other recurring premiums, compared to 85 percent in the second quarter of 2020, and 85 percent in the third quarter of 2019.
    • Refinances accounted for 30 percent of total NIW in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 44 percent in the second quarter of 2020 and 19 percent in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Primary mortgage insurance in force increased 1.7 percent to $245.5 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared to $241.3 billion as of June 30, 2020, and increased 3.5 percent compared to $237.2 billion as of September 30, 2019. The year over year increase included a 10.0 percent increase in monthly premium insurance in force and a 12.7 percent decline in single premium insurance in force.
    • Persistency, which is the percentage of mortgage insurance that remains in force after a 12-month period, was 65.6 percent as of September 30, 2020, compared to 70.2 percent as of June 30, 2020, and 81.5 percent as of September 30, 2019.
    • Annualized persistency for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 60.0 percent, compared to 63.8 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and 75.5 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
  • Net mortgage insurance premiums earned were $283.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $247.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $277.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net mortgage insurance premiums earned for the third quarter of 2020 increased as compared to the second quarter primarily due to a decrease in ceded premiums, net of profit commissions, of $23.9 million. This decrease in ceded premiums was primarily related to an adjustment to accrued profit commissions due to increased losses in the second quarter of 2020, as well as an increase in single premium policy cancellations of $15.6 million.
    • Mortgage insurance in force premium yield was 43.2 basis points in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 44.3 basis points in the second quarter of 2020 and 47.4 basis points in the third quarter of 2019.
    • The impact of single premium cancellations on premium yield before consideration of reinsurance represented 10.7 basis points in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 8.2 basis points in the second quarter of 2020, and 4.6 basis points in the third quarter of 2019.
    • Total net mortgage insurance premium yield, which includes the impact of ceded premiums and accrued profit commission, was 46.6 basis points in the third quarter of 2020. This compares to 41.0 basis points in the second quarter of 2020, and 47.5 basis points in the third quarter of 2019.
    • Additional details regarding premiums earned may be found in Exhibit D.
  • Mortgage insurance provision for losses was $87.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $304.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $29.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2019, was primarily related to the increase in the number of new defaults, which include defaults of loans subject to forbearance programs implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new defaults increased significantly during the second quarter of 2020, and while the new defaults during the third quarter remained elevated compared to levels before the pandemic, they decreased 67.5 percent from the prior quarter.
    • The number of primary delinquent loans was 62,737 as of September 30, 2020, compared to 69,742 as of June 30, 2020 and 20,184 as of September 30, 2019.
    • The primary default rate was 5.9 percent in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 6.5 percent in the second quarter of 2020, and 1.9 percent in the third quarter of 2019.
    • The gross default to claim rate assumption for new primary defaults was 8.5 percent at September 30, 2020, compared to 8.5 percent in the second quarter of 2020, and 7.5 percent in the third quarter of 2019.
    • The loss ratio in the third quarter of 2020 was 31.0 percent, compared to 122.8 percent in the second quarter of 2020, and 10.5 percent in the third quarter of 2019.
    • Mortgage insurance loss reserves were $821.7 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $735.0 million as of June 30, 2020, and $394.1 million as of September 30, 2019.
    • Total mortgage insurance claims paid were $10.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $22.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, and $36.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Radian's Real Estate segment offers a broad array of title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services to market participants across the real estate value chain.
    • Total Real Estate segment revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $33.3 million, compared to $26.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, and $30.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.
    • Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and corporate allocations (Real Estate adjusted EBITDA) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was a loss of $1.4 million, compared to a loss of $0.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and income of $0.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Additional details regarding the non-GAAP measure Real Estate adjusted EBITDA may be found in Exhibits F and G.
  • Other operating expenses were $69.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $60.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, and $76.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.
    • The increase in operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the second quarter of 2020, was driven primarily by an adjustment in the second quarter which reduced share-based incentive compensation expense for that period. The decrease in operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2019, was driven primarily by an increase in ceding commissions as well as lower incentive compensation expense.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE

  • At September 30, 2020, Excess Available Resources to Support PMIERs were $2.3 billion, or 67 percent above Radian Guaranty's Minimum Required Assets of approximately $3.5 billion.

Radian Group

  • As of September 30, 2020, Radian Group maintained $1.1 billion of available liquidity. Total liquidity, which includes the company’s existing $267.5 million unsecured revolving credit facility, was $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2020. Both available liquidity and total liquidity include the minimum liquidity requirement under the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility of $35 million.
  • On August 12, 2020, Radian Group’s board of directors authorized a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.125 per share and the dividend was paid on September 4, 2020.

Radian Guaranty

  • At September 30, 2020, Radian Guaranty’s Available Assets under the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs) totaled approximately $4.5 billion, resulting in an excess or “cushion” of approximately $970.3 million, or 28 percent above its Minimum Required Assets of approximately $3.5 billion.
  • As of September 30, 2020, 53 percent of Radian Guaranty's primary mortgage insurance risk in force is subject to some form of risk distribution, providing a $1.3 billion reduction of Minimum Required Assets under PMIERs.

RECENT EVENTS

Insurance-Linked-Note

As previously announced, in October 2020, Radian Guaranty entered into its fourth fully collateralized mortgage insurance-linked-note (ILN) reinsurance transaction, in which the company obtained $390.3 million of credit risk protection from Eagle Re 2020-2 Ltd. (Eagle Re) through the issuance by Eagle Re of ILNs to eligible third-party capital markets investors in an unregistered private offering. Eagle Re is a special purpose insurer domiciled in Bermuda and is not a subsidiary or affiliate of Radian Guaranty. Radian Guaranty's related PMIERs credit under this ILN transaction remains subject to GSE approval. As of September 30, 2020, after consideration of the October ILN transaction described above:

  • Radian Guaranty's Minimum Required Assets would have decreased to approximately $3.1 billion, which would have resulted in an increase in PMIERs excess Available Assets or "cushion" to $1.3 billion, or 42 percent.
  • Radian Guaranty's primary mortgage insurance risk in force that is subject to some form of risk distribution would have increased to 74 percent, providing a $1.7 billion reduction of Minimum Required Assets under PMIERs.

Radian Guaranty Operating Statistics for October 2020

The information below includes total new primary defaults, which include defaults under forbearance programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as cures, claims paid and rescissions/denials. The information regarding new defaults and cures is reported to Radian Guaranty from loan servicers. We consider a loan to be in default for financial statement and internal tracking purposes upon receipt of notification by servicers that a borrower has missed two monthly payments. Default reporting, particularly on a monthly basis, may be affected by several factors, including the date on which the loan servicer’s report is generated and transmitted to Radian Guaranty, the impact of updated information submitted by servicers and the timing of servicing transfers.

 

 

October

2020

 

September

2020

 

August

2020

 

July

2020

Beginning primary default inventory (# of loans)

 

62,737

 

 

64,888

 

 

67,433

 

 

69,742

 

New defaults

 

5,086

 

 

5,858

 

 

6,173

 

 

8,477

 

Cures

 

(8,140

)

 

(7,935

)

 

(8,670)

 

 

(10,678)

 

Claims paid (1)

 

(78

)

 

(85

)

 

(63)

 

 

(92)

 

Rescissions and Claim Denials, net (2)

 

(1

)

 

11

 

 

15

 

 

(16)

 

Ending primary default inventory

 

59,604

 

 

62,737

 

 

64,888

 

 

67,433

 

(1)

 

Includes those charged to a deductible under pool insurance arrangements, as well as commutations.

(2)

 

Net of any previous Rescissions and Claim Denials that were reinstated during the period. Such reinstated Rescissions and Claim Denials may ultimately result in a paid claim.

CONFERENCE CALL

Radian will discuss third quarter financial results in a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://radian.com/who-we-are/for-investors/webcasts or at www.radian.com. The call may also be accessed by dialing 800.447.0521 inside the U.S., or 847.413.3238 for international callers, using passcode 49984800.

A digital replay of the webcast will be available on Radian’s website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of two weeks at https://radian.com/who-we-are/for-investors/webcasts, using passcode 49984800.

In addition to the information provided in the company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which is expected to be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Radian's website at www.radian.com, under Investors.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Radian believes that adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share and adjusted net operating return on equity (non-GAAP measures) facilitate evaluation of the company’s fundamental financial performance and provide relevant and meaningful information to investors about the ongoing operating results of the company. On a consolidated basis, these measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP measures of performance. The measures described below have been established in order to increase transparency for the purpose of evaluating the company’s operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with Radian’s competitors.

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income (loss) excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related income and expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income (loss), net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.

In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information a non-GAAP measure for our Real Estate segment, representing a measure of earnings before interest, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). We calculate Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by using adjusted pretax operating income as described above, further adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation and corporate allocations for interest and operating expenses. In addition, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by GAAP total revenue for the Real Estate segment. Real Estate adjusted EBITDA and Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin are used to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our Real Estate segment.

See Exhibit F or Radian’s website for a description of these items, as well as Exhibit G for reconciliations to the most comparable consolidated GAAP measures.

ABOUT RADIAN

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION CONTENT (Unaudited) 

 

 

 

Exhibit A:

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule

Exhibit B:

 

Net Income (Loss) Per Share Trend Schedule

Exhibit C:

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Exhibit D:

 

Net Premiums Earned

Exhibit E:

 

Segment Information

Exhibit F:

 

Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Exhibit G:

 

Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Exhibit H:

 

Mortgage Supplemental Information

 

 

New Insurance Written

Exhibit I:

 

Mortgage Supplemental Information

 

 

Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force

Exhibit J: 

 

Mortgage Supplemental Information

 

 

Claims and Reserves

Exhibit K: 

 

Mortgage Supplemental Information

 

 

Default Statistics

Exhibit L:

 

Mortgage Supplemental Information

 

 

Reinsurance Programs

 

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule

Exhibit A

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands, except per-share amounts)

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

$

286,471

 

$

249,295

 

 

$

277,415

 

 

$

301,486

 

$

281,185

Services revenue

 

33,943

 

 

28,075

 

 

 

31,927

 

 

 

40,031

 

 

42,509

Net investment income

 

36,255

 

 

38,723

 

 

 

40,944

 

 

 

41,432

 

 

42,756

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

 

17,652

 

 

47,276

 

 

 

(22,027

)

 

 

4,257

 

 

13,009

Other income

 

913

 

 

1,072

 

 

 

822

 

 

 

818

 

 

879

Total revenues

 

375,234

 

 

364,441

 

 

 

329,081

 

 

 

388,024

 

 

380,338

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for losses

 

88,084

 

 

304,418

 

 

 

35,951

 

 

 

34,619

 

 

29,231

Policy acquisition costs

 

10,166

 

 

6,015

 

 

 

7,413

 

 

 

6,783

 

 

6,435

Cost of services

 

24,353

 

 

17,972

 

 

 

22,141

 

 

 

27,278

 

 

29,044

Other operating expenses

 

69,377

 

 

60,582

 

 

 

69,110

 

 

 

80,894

 

 

76,384

Interest expense

 

21,088

 

 

16,699

 

 

 

12,194

 

 

 

12,160

 

 

13,492

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,940

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,828

 

 

Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets

 

961

 

 

979

 

 

 

979

 

 

 

15,823

 

 

2,139

Total expenses

 

214,029

 

 

406,665

 

 

 

147,788

 

 

 

182,385

 

 

162,665

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax income (loss)

 

161,205

 

 

(42,224

)

 

 

181,293

 

 

 

205,639

 

 

217,673

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

26,102

 

 

(12,273

)

 

 

40,832

 

 

 

44,455

 

 

44,235

Net income (loss)

$

135,103

 

$

(29,951

)

 

$

140,461

 

 

$

161,184

 

$

173,438

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.70

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.79

 

$

0.83

 
Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Income (Loss) Per Share Trend Schedule

Exhibit B

The calculation of basic and diluted net income (loss) per share was as follows:

 

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands, except per-share amounts)

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

Net income (loss)—basic and diluted

$

135,103

$

(29,951

)

$

140,461

$

161,184

$

173,438

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average common shares outstanding—basic (1)

 

193,176

 

193,299

 

 

200,161

 

203,431

 

203,107

Dilutive effect of share-based compensation arrangements (2)

 

980

 

 

 

1,658

 

1,734

 

5,584

Adjusted average common shares outstanding—diluted

 

194,156

 

193,299

 

 

201,819

 

205,165

 

208,691

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income (loss) per share

$

0.70

$

(0.15

)

$

0.70

$

0.79

$

0.85

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.70

$

(0.15

)

$

0.70

$

0.79

$

0.83

 

(1)

 

Includes the impact of fully vested shares under our share-based compensation programs.

(2)

 

There were no dilutive shares for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as a result of our net loss for the period. The following number of shares of our common stock equivalents issued under our share-based compensation arrangements were not included in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share because they were anti-dilutive:

 

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

Shares of common stock equivalents

 

710

 

2,295

 

 

132

 

 

 
 

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Exhibit C

 

(In thousands, except per-share amounts)

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Investments

$

6,584,577

 

$

6,431,350

 

$

5,608,627

 

$

5,658,747

 

$

5,533,724

 

Cash

 

82,020

 

 

68,387

 

 

54,108

 

 

92,729

 

 

49,393

 

Restricted cash

 

4,424

 

 

16,279

 

 

7,817

 

 

3,545

 

 

2,853

 

Accounts and notes receivable

 

145,164

 

 

110,722

 

 

123,381

 

 

93,630

 

 

144,113

 

Goodwill and other acquired intangible assets, net

 

25,268

 

 

26,229

 

 

27,208

 

 

28,187

 

 

52,533

 

Prepaid reinsurance premium

 

295,062

 

 

330,476

 

 

356,104

 

 

363,856

 

 

374,339

 

Other assets

 

640,830

 

 

585,866

 

 

513,187

 

 

567,619

 

 

513,647

 

Total assets

$

7,777,345

 

$

7,569,309

 

$

6,690,432

 

$

6,808,313

 

$

6,670,602

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Unearned premiums

$

501,787

 

$

561,280

 

$

605,045

 

$

626,822

 

$

647,856

 

Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense

 

825,792

 

 

738,885

 

 

418,202

 

 

404,765

 

 

398,141

 

Senior notes

 

1,404,759

 

 

1,403,857

 

 

887,584

 

 

887,110

 

 

886,643

 

FHLB advances

 

141,058

 

 

175,122

 

 

173,760

 

 

134,875

 

 

104,492

 

Reinsurance funds withheld

 

318,773

 

 

312,350

 

 

302,551

 

 

291,829

 

 

352,532

 

Other liabilities

 

462,797

 

 

391,810

 

 

438,782

 

 

414,189

 

 

358,431

 

Total liabilities

 

3,654,966

 

 

3,583,304

 

 

2,825,924

 

 

2,759,590

 

 

2,748,095

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

210

 

 

210

 

 

208

 

 

219

 

 

220

 

Treasury stock

 

(909,745

)

 

(909,738

)

 

(902,024

)

 

(901,657

)

 

(901,556

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,238,869

 

 

2,232,949

 

 

2,231,670

 

 

2,449,884

 

 

2,469,097

 

Retained earnings

 

2,561,076

 

 

2,450,423

 

 

2,504,853

 

 

2,389,789

 

 

2,229,107

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

231,969

 

 

212,161

 

 

29,801

 

 

110,488

 

 

125,639

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

4,122,379

 

 

3,986,005

 

 

3,864,508

 

 

4,048,723

 

 

3,922,507

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

7,777,345

 

$

7,569,309

 

$

6,690,432

 

$

6,808,313

 

$

6,670,602

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares outstanding

 

191,556

 

 

191,492

 

 

190,387

 

 

201,164

 

 

202,219

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

$

21.52

 

$

20.82

 

$

20.30

 

$

20.13

 

$

19.40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt to capital ratio (1)

 

25.4

%

 

26.0

%

 

18.7

%

 

18.0

%

 

18.4

%

Risk to capital ratio-Radian Guaranty only

13.2:1

13.3:1

13.8:1

13.6:1

14.2:1

 

(1) Calculated as senior notes divided by senior notes and stockholders’ equity.

 
 

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Premiums Earned

Exhibit D

 

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premiums earned:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct - Mortgage:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations

$

259,889

 

 

$

263,468

 

 

$

274,647

 

 

$

295,845

 

(1)

$

274,595

 

Single Premium Policy cancellations

 

65,667

 

 

 

50,023

 

 

 

24,133

 

 

 

26,479

 

 

 

27,254

 

Total direct - Mortgage

 

325,556

 

 

 

313,491

 

 

 

298,780

 

 

 

322,324

 

(1)

 

301,849

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assumed - Mortgage: (2)

 

2,946

 

 

 

3,197

 

 

 

3,456

 

 

 

2,837

 

 

 

2,614

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceded - Mortgage:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations

 

(25,120

)

 

 

(26,493

)

 

 

(28,609

)

 

 

(28,055

)

 

 

(28,457

)

Single Premium Policy cancellations (3)

 

(18,679

)

 

 

(14,424

)

 

 

(7,183

)

 

 

(7,843

)

 

 

(8,137

)

Profit commission - other (4)

 

(1,347

)

 

 

(28,175

)

 

 

8,555

 

 

 

9,241

 

 

 

9,729

 

Total ceded premiums, net of profit commission - Mortgage (5)

 

(45,146

)

 

 

(69,092

)

 

 

(27,237

)

 

 

(26,657

)

 

 

(26,865

)

Net premiums earned - Mortgage

 

283,356

 

 

 

247,596

 

 

 

274,999

 

 

 

298,504

 

(1)

 

277,598

 

Net premiums earned - Real Estate

 

3,115

 

 

 

1,699

 

 

 

2,416

 

 

 

2,982

 

 

 

3,587

 

Net premiums earned

$

286,471

 

 

$

249,295

 

 

$

277,415

 

 

$

301,486

 

(1)

$

281,185

 

 
(1)

Includes a cumulative impact related to the recognition of deferred initial premiums on monthly policies.

(2)

Includes premiums earned from our participation in certain credit risk transfer programs.

(3)

Includes the impact of related profit commissions.

(4)

The amounts represent the profit commission on the Single Premium QSR Program, excluding the impact of Single Premium Policy cancellations.

(5)

See Exhibit L for additional information on ceded premiums for our various reinsurance programs.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

Exhibit E (page 1 of 3)

Summarized financial information concerning our reportable operating segments and all other activities as of and for the periods indicated is as follows. For a definition of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) and Real Estate adjusted EBITDA, along with reconciliations to consolidated GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G.

 

 

Mortgage

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

 

Qtr 3

Net premiums written (1)

$

259,278

 

$

229,458

 

$

260,974

 

$

287,952

 

(2)

$

270,567

 

(Increase) decrease in unearned premiums

 

24,078

 

 

18,138

 

 

14,025

 

 

10,552

 

 

 

7,031

 

Net premiums earned

 

283,356

 

 

247,596

 

 

274,999

 

 

298,504

 

 

 

277,598

 

Services revenue (3)

 

3,914

 

 

3,918

 

 

3,216

 

 

2,936

 

 

 

2,375

 

Net investment income (3)

 

32,054

 

 

34,708

 

 

36,198

 

 

37,818

 

 

 

37,032

 

Other income (3)

 

689

 

 

721

 

 

671

 

 

719

 

 

 

641

 

Total (3)

 

320,013

 

 

286,943

 

 

315,084

 

 

339,977

 

 

 

317,646

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for losses

 

87,753

 

 

304,021

 

 

35,246

 

 

34,411

 

 

 

29,053

 

Policy acquisition costs

 

10,166

 

 

6,015

 

 

7,413

 

 

6,783

 

 

 

6,435

 

Cost of services (3)

 

2,908

 

 

2,133

 

 

1,757

 

 

1,713

 

 

 

1,621

 

Other operating expenses before corporate allocations (3) (4)

 

21,327

 

 

18,705

 

 

23,733

 

 

32,604

 

 

 

30,773

 

Interest expense before corporate allocations (5)

 

1,983

 

 

3,064

 

 

680

 

 

688

 

 

 

682

 

Total (3) (6)

 

124,137

 

 

333,938

 

 

68,829

 

 

76,199

 

 

 

68,564

 

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before corporate allocations (3)

 

195,876

 

 

(46,995

)

 

246,255

 

 

263,778

 

 

 

249,082

 

Allocation of corporate operating expenses

 

29,435

 

 

25,191

 

 

29,074

 

 

27,394

 

 

 

26,671

 

Allocation of corporate interest expense

 

20,605

 

 

16,135

 

 

11,514

 

 

11,472

 

 

 

12,810

 

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (3)

$

145,836

 

$

(88,321

)

$

205,667

 

$

224,912

 

 

$

209,601

 

 
 

 

Real Estate

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

 

Qtr 3

Net premiums earned

$

3,115

 

$

1,699

 

$

2,416

 

$

2,982

 

 

$

3,587

 

Services revenue (3) (6)

 

30,146

 

 

24,267

 

 

26,042

 

 

23,826

 

 

 

26,375

 

Net investment income

 

67

 

 

126

 

 

125

 

 

144

 

 

 

177

 

Total (3)

 

33,328

 

 

26,092

 

 

28,583

 

 

26,952

 

 

 

30,139

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for losses

 

370

 

 

426

 

 

743

 

 

238

 

 

 

211

 

Cost of services (3)

 

21,464

 

 

15,893

 

 

17,933

 

 

16,275

 

 

 

18,155

 

Other operating expenses before corporate allocations (3) (4)

 

13,617

 

 

11,251

 

 

10,938

 

 

11,972

 

 

 

11,404

 

Total (3)

 

35,451

 

 

27,570

 

 

29,614

 

 

28,485

 

 

 

29,770

 

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before corporate allocations (3) (7)

 

(2,123

)

 

(1,478

)

 

(1,031

)

 

(1,533

)

 

 

369

 

Allocation of corporate operating expenses (3)

 

3,818

 

 

3,339

 

 

3,836

 

 

2,987

 

 

 

2,910

 

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (3)

$

(5,941

)

$

(4,817

)

$

(4,867

)

$

(4,520

)

 

$

(2,541

)

 
 

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

Exhibit E (page 2 of 3)

 

All Other (3) (8)

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

Services revenue (6)

$

 

$

 

 

$

2,861

 

$

13,559

 

$

14,027

Net investment income

 

5,634

 

 

6,389

 

 

 

4,621

 

 

3,470

 

 

5,547

Other income

 

224

 

 

104

 

 

 

151

 

 

99

 

 

238

Total

 

5,858

 

 

6,493

 

 

 

7,633

 

 

17,128

 

 

19,812

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of services

 

 

 

(35

)

 

 

2,556

 

 

9,500

 

 

9,387

Other operating expenses

 

773

 

 

1,889

 

 

 

1,278

 

 

4,037

 

 

4,742

Total

 

773

 

 

1,854

 

 

 

3,834

 

 

13,537

 

 

14,129

Adjusted pretax operating income

$

5,085

 

$

4,639

 

 

$

3,799

 

$

3,591

 

$

5,683

(1)

Net of ceded premiums written under the QSR Programs and the Excess-of-Loss Program. See Exhibit L for additional information.

(2)

Includes a cumulative impact related to the recognition of deferred initial premiums on monthly policies.

(3)

Certain organizational changes implemented in the first quarter of 2020 caused the composition of our reportable segments to change. These changes to our reportable segments have been reflected in our segment operating results for all periods presented.

(4)

Does not include impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, which are not considered components of adjusted pretax operating income (loss).

(5)

Primarily relates to FHLB borrowings made by our mortgage insurance subsidiaries. Prior to March 31, 2020, this amount had been presented in allocation of corporate interest expense. All prior periods have been restated to reflect the current presentation.

(6)

Inter-segment information:

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

Inter-segment revenue included in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage

$

 

$

 

$

83

 

$

160

 

$

35

 

Real Estate

 

117

 

 

110

 

 

109

 

 

88

 

 

111

 

All Other

 

1,500

 

 

2,500

(a)

 

 

 

42

 

 

122

 

Total inter-segment revenue

$

1,617

 

$

2,610

 

$

192

 

$

290

 

$

268

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inter-segment expense included in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage

$

1,598

 

$

2,591

(a)

$

87

 

$

79

 

$

150

 

Real Estate

 

19

 

 

19

 

 

22

 

 

16

 

 

(1

)

All Other

 

 

 

 

 

83

 

 

195

 

 

119

 

Total inter-segment expense

$

1,617

 

$

2,610

 

$

192

 

$

290

 

$

268

 

(a)

Primarily relates to interest on the $200.0 million 3% intercompany surplus note issued by Radian Guaranty to Radian Group.

(7)

 

Supplemental information for Real Estate adjusted EBITDA (see definition in Exhibit F):

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before corporate allocations

$

(2,123

)

 

$

(1,478

)

 

$

(1,031

)

 

$

(1,533

)

 

$

369

Depreciation and amortization

 

683

 

 

 

776

 

 

 

666

 

 

 

553

 

 

 

560

Real Estate adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,440

)

 

$

(702

)

 

$

(365

)

 

$

(980

)

 

$

929

(8)

All Other activities include income (losses) from assets held by our holding company, related general corporate operating expenses not attributable or allocated to our reportable segments and, for all periods through the first quarter of 2020, income and expenses related to Clayton prior to its sale on January 21, 2020.

 

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

Exhibit E (page 3 of 3)

 

Selected Mortgage Key Ratios

 

2020

 

2019

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss ratio (1)

31.0

%

 

122.8

%

 

12.8

%

 

11.5

%

 

10.5

%

Expense ratio (1)

21.5

%

 

20.2

%

 

21.9

%

 

22.4

%

 

23.0

%

 

(1) Calculated on a GAAP basis using net premiums earned.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
 Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Exhibit F (page 1 of 2)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the traditional GAAP financial measures, we have presented “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity,” which are non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, among our key performance indicators to evaluate our fundamental financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the Company’s business performance is evaluated by both management and the board of directors. These measures have been established in order to increase transparency for the purposes of evaluating our operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with our peers. Although on a consolidated basis “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity” are non-GAAP financial measures, we believe these measures aid in understanding the underlying performance of our operations. Our senior management, including our Chief Executive Officer (Radian’s chief operating decision maker), uses adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as our primary measure to evaluate the fundamental financial performance of the Company’s business segments and to allocate resources to the segments.

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income (loss) excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related income and expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income (loss), net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.

Although adjusted pretax operating income (loss) excludes certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent those that are: (i) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities or (ii) not expected to result in an economic impact equal to the amount reflected in pretax income (loss). These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

 
(1)

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments. The recognition of realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the activity is highly discretionary based on the timing of individual securities sales due to such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile and overall market cycles. Unrealized gains and losses arise primarily from changes in the market value of our investments that are classified as trading or equity securities. These valuation adjustments may not necessarily result in realized economic gains or losses.

Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these realized and unrealized gains or losses and changes in fair value of other financial instruments. We do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities.

(2)

Loss on extinguishment of debt. Gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt and losses incurred to purchase our debt prior to maturity are discretionary activities that are undertaken in order to take advantage of market opportunities to strengthen our financial and capital positions; therefore, we do not view these activities as part of our operating performance. Such transactions do not reflect expected future operations and do not provide meaningful insight regarding our current or past operating trends.

(3)

Amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets. Amortization of acquired intangible assets represents the periodic expense required to amortize the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. Acquired intangible assets are also periodically reviewed for potential impairment, and impairment adjustments are made whenever appropriate. We do not view these charges as part of the operating performance of our primary activities.

(4)

Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items. Includes activities that we do not view to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities, such as: (i) gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and (ii) acquisition-related expenses.

 

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
 Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 Exhibit F (page 2 of 2)

In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information a non-GAAP measure for our Real Estate segment, representing a measure of earnings before interest, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). We calculate Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by using adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as described above, further adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation and corporate allocations for interest and operating expenses. In addition, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by GAAP total revenue for the Real Estate segment. Real Estate adjusted EBITDA and Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin are used to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our Real Estate segment.

See Exhibit G for the reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures, consolidated pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and return on equity to our non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share and adjusted net operating return on equity, respectively. Exhibit G also contains the reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss), to Real Estate adjusted EBITDA.

Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA and Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share, return on equity or net income (loss). Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA or Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Exhibit G (page 1 of 3)

Reconciliation of Consolidated Pretax Income (Loss) to Adjusted Pretax Operating Income (Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

Consolidated pretax income (loss)

$

161,205

 

 

$

(42,224

)

 

$

181,293

 

 

$

205,639

 

 

$

217,673

 

Less reconciling income (expense) items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

 

17,652

 

 

 

47,276

 

 

 

(22,027

)

 

 

4,257

 

 

 

13,009

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,940

)

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,828

)

 

 

 

Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets

 

(961

)

 

 

(979

)

 

 

(979

)

 

 

(15,823

)

 

 

(2,139

)

Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (1)

 

(466

)

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(300

)

 

 

(1,950

)

 

 

 

Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (2)

$

144,980

 

 

$

(88,499

)

 

$

204,599

 

 

$

223,983

 

 

$

212,743

 

(1)

 

The amounts for all the periods are included in other operating expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations in Exhibit A and primarily relate to impairments of other long-lived assets.

(2)

 

Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss) consists of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) for each reportable segment and All Other activities as follows:

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage segment

$

145,836

 

 

$

(88,321

)

 

$

205,667

 

 

$

224,912

 

 

$

209,601

 

Real Estate segment

 

(5,941

)

 

 

(4,817

)

 

 

(4,867

)

 

 

(4,520

)

 

 

(2,541

)

All Other activities

 

5,085

 

 

 

4,639

 

 

 

3,799

 

 

 

3,591

 

 

 

5,683

 

Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss)

$

144,980

 

 

$

(88,499

)

 

$

204,599

 

 

$

223,983

 

 

$

212,743

 

 
 

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Exhibit G (page 2 of 3)

 

Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Net Operating Income (Loss) Per Share

 

2020

 

2019

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.70

 

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.24

 

 

 

(0.11

)

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.06

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.03

)

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.08

)

 

 

(0.01

)

Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

Income tax (provision) benefit on reconciling income (expense) items (1)

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

Difference between statutory and effective tax rates

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

(0.10

)

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

0.02

 

Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share (1)

$

0.59

 

 

$

(0.36

)

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

0.81

 

(1)

Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included.

Reconciliation of Return on Equity to Adjusted Net Operating Return on Equity (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

Return on equity (1)

13.3

%

 

(3.1

)%

 

14.2

%

 

16.2

%

 

18.0

%

Less impact of reconciling income (expense) items: (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

1.7

 

 

4.8

 

 

(2.2

)

 

0.4

 

 

1.4

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.6

)

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.5

)

 

 

Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets

(0.1

)

 

(0.1

)

 

(0.1

)

 

(1.6

)

 

(0.2

)

Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

Income tax (provision) benefit on reconciling income (expense) items (3)

(0.3

)

 

(1.0

)

 

0.5

 

 

0.4

 

 

(0.1

)

Difference between statutory and effective tax rates

0.7

 

 

0.3

 

 

(0.3

)

 

(0.1

)

 

0.1

 

Impact of reconciling income (expense) items

2.0

 

 

4.0

 

 

(2.1

)

 

(1.6

)

 

0.6

 

Adjusted net operating return on equity

11.3

%

 

(7.1

)%

 

16.3

%

 

17.8

%

 

17.4

%

(1)

 

Calculated by dividing annualized net income (loss) by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.

(2)

 

Annualized, as a percentage of average stockholders’ equity.

(3)

 

Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included.

 

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Exhibit G (page 3 of 3)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Real Estate Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

135,103

 

 

$

(29,951

)

 

$

140,461

 

 

$

161,184

 

 

$

173,438

 

Less reconciling income (expense) items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

 

17,652

 

 

 

47,276

 

 

 

(22,027

)

 

 

4,257

 

 

 

13,009

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,940

)

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,828

)

 

 

 

Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets

 

(961

)

 

 

(979

)

 

 

(979

)

 

 

(15,823

)

 

 

(2,139

)

Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items

 

(466

)

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(300

)

 

 

(1,950

)

 

 

 

Income tax (provision) benefit

 

(26,102

)

 

 

12,273

 

 

 

(40,832

)

 

 

(44,455

)

 

 

(44,235

)

Mortgage adjusted pretax operating income (loss)

 

145,836

 

 

 

(88,321

)

 

 

205,667

 

 

 

224,912

 

 

 

209,601

 

All Other adjusted pretax operating income

 

5,085

 

 

 

4,639

 

 

 

3,799

 

 

 

3,591

 

 

 

5,683

 

Real Estate adjusted pretax operating income (loss)

 

(5,941

)

 

 

(4,817

)

 

 

(4,867

)

 

 

(4,520

)

 

 

(2,541

)

Less reconciling income (expense) items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allocation of corporate operating expenses to Real Estate

 

(3,818

)

 

 

(3,339

)

 

 

(3,836

)

 

 

(2,987

)

 

 

(2,910

)

Real Estate depreciation and amortization

 

(683

)

 

 

(776

)

 

 

(666

)

 

 

(553

)

 

 

(560

)

Real Estate adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,440

)

 

$

(702

)

 

$

(365

)

 

$

(980

)

 

$

929

 

On a consolidated basis, “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity” are measures not determined in accordance with GAAP. “Real Estate adjusted EBITDA” and “Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin” are also non-GAAP measures. These measures should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share, return on equity or net income (loss). Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA or Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. See Exhibit F for additional information on our consolidated non-GAAP financial measures.

 

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Mortgage Supplemental Information - New Insurance Written

Exhibit H

 

 

2020

 

2019

($ in millions)

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total primary new insurance written

$

33,320

 

 

$

25,459

 

 

$

16,706

 

 

$

19,953

 

 

$

22,037

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of primary new insurance written by FICO score (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

>=740

66.2

%

 

67.3

%

 

65.7

%

 

66.3

%

 

64.1

%

680-739

30.7

 

 

30.1

 

 

31.1

 

 

30.5

 

 

31.5

 

620-679

3.1

 

 

2.6

 

 

3.2

 

 

3.2

 

 

4.4

 

Total primary new insurance written

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of primary new insurance written

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrower-paid

98.5

%

 

97.8

%

 

96.7

%

 

97.4

%

 

97.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage by premium type

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct monthly and other recurring premiums

90.0

%

 

84.7

%

 

81.1

%

 

82.1

%

 

85.0

%

Borrower-paid (2) (3)

9.0

 

 

13.6

 

 

16.5

 

 

16.0

 

 

13.1

 

Lender-paid (2)

1.0

 

 

1.7

 

 

2.4

 

 

1.9

 

 

1.9

 

Direct single premiums

10.0

 

 

15.3

 

 

18.9

 

 

17.9

 

 

15.0

 

Total primary new insurance written

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Primary new insurance written for purchases

70.5

%

 

56.4

%

 

66.2

%

 

67.5

%

 

80.7

%

Primary new insurance written for refinances

29.5

%

 

43.6

%

 

33.8

%

 

32.5

%

 

19.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage by LTV

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

95.01% and above

9.7

%

 

8.3

%

 

9.9

%

 

11.5

%

 

16.8

%

90.01% to 95.00%

39.6

 

 

36.4

 

 

37.6

 

 

35.8

 

 

37.4

 

85.01% to 90.00%

28.3

 

 

29.8

 

 

30.3

 

 

30.0

 

 

27.4

 

85.00% and below

22.4

 

 

25.5

 

 

22.2

 

 

22.7

 

 

18.4

 

Total primary new insurance written

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

(1)

For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of primary new insurance written by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores.

(2)

Percentages exclude the impact of reinsurance.

(3)

Borrower-paid Single Premium Policies have lower Minimum Required Assets under PMIERs as compared to lender-paid Single Premium Policies.

 

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Mortgage Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force

Exhibit I (page 1 of 2)

 

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

($ in millions)

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

Primary insurance in force (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prime

$

241,166

 

 

$

236,835

 

 

$

236,958

 

 

$

235,742

 

 

$

232,086

 

Alt-A and A minus and below

4,301

 

 

4,471

 

 

4,628

 

 

4,816

 

 

5,072

 

Total Primary

$

245,467

 

 

$

241,306

 

 

$

241,586

 

 

$

240,558

 

 

$

237,158

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Primary risk in force (1) (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prime

$

59,972

 

 

$

59,253

 

 

$

59,827

 

 

$

59,780

 

 

$

59,217

 

Alt-A and A minus and below

1,017

 

 

1,058

 

 

1,096

 

 

1,141

 

 

1,203

 

Total Primary

$

60,989

 

 

$

60,311

 

 

$

60,923

 

 

$

60,921

 

 

$

60,420

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of primary risk in force

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct monthly and other recurring premiums

76.8

%

 

73.8

%

 

72.6

%

 

72.4

%

 

72.0

%

Direct single premiums

23.2

%

 

26.2

%

 

27.4

%

 

27.6

%

 

28.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of primary risk in force by FICO score (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

>=740

57.6

%

 

57.4

%

 

57.2

%

 

56.9

%

 

56.2

%

680-739

34.3

 

 

34.3

 

 

34.2

 

 

34.2

 

 

34.5

 

620-679

7.5

 

 

7.7

 

 

8.0

 

 

8.2

 

 

8.6

 

<=619

0.6

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.7

 

 

0.7

 

Total Primary

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of primary risk in force by LTV

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

95.01% and above

14.3

%

 

14.2

%

 

14.3

%

 

14.2

%

 

13.9

%

90.01% to 95.00%

50.1

 

 

50.4

 

 

51.0

 

 

51.3

 

 

51.9

 

85.01% to 90.00%

27.9

 

 

28.1

 

 

27.9

 

 

27.9

 

 

27.9

 

85.00% and below

7.7

 

 

7.3

 

 

6.8

 

 

6.6

 

 

6.3

 

Total

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of primary risk in force by policy year

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2008 and prior

6.6

%

 

7.2

%

 

7.5

%

 

7.8

%

 

8.4

%

2009 - 2012

2.3

 

 

2.8

 

 

3.0

 

 

3.3

 

 

3.5

 

2013

2.9

 

 

3.5

 

 

3.9

 

 

4.2

 

 

4.6

 

2014

3.0

 

 

3.6

 

 

4.0

 

 

4.3

 

 

4.8

 

2015

5.1

 

 

6.1

 

 

6.9

 

 

7.4

 

 

8.1

 

2016

8.9

 

 

10.6

 

 

11.7

 

 

12.5

 

 

13.5

 

2017

10.7

 

 

13.0

 

 

14.8

 

 

16.0

 

 

17.4

 

2018

11.7

 

 

14.0

 

 

16.4

 

 

17.9

 

 

19.7

 

2019

20.6

 

 

23.3

 

 

25.4

 

 

26.6

 

 

20.0

 

2020

28.2

 

 

15.9

 

 

6.4

 

 

 

 

 

Total

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Primary risk in force on defaulted loans

$

3,747

 

 

$

4,263

 

 

$

1,001

 

 

$

1,061

 

 

$

1,012

 

Table continued on next page.

 

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Mortgage Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force

Exhibit I (page 2 of 2)

 

Table continued from prior page.

 

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

Persistency Rate (12 months ended)

65.6

%(4)

 

70.2

%

 

75.4

%

 

78.2

%

 

81.5

%

Persistency Rate (quarterly, annualized) (5)

60.0

%(4)

 

63.8

%

 

76.5

%

 

75.0

%

 

75.5

%

(1)

Excludes the impact of premiums ceded under our reinsurance agreements.

(2)

Does not include pool risk in force or other risk in force, which combined represent approximately 1.0% of our total risk in force for all periods presented.

(3)

For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of primary risk in force by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores.

(4)

The Persistency Rate was reduced by an increase in cancellations of Single Premium Policies due to increased cancellations identified by our ongoing servicer monitoring process for Single Premium Policies.

(5)

The Persistency Rate on a quarterly, annualized basis is calculated based on loan-level detail for the quarter ending as of the date shown. It may be impacted by seasonality or other factors, including the level of refinance activity during the applicable periods, and may not be indicative of full-year trends.

 

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Mortgage Supplemental Information - Claims and Reserves

Exhibit J

 

 

2020

 

2019

($ in thousands)

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net claims paid: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total primary claims paid

$

11,331

 

 

$

22,144

 

 

$

24,358

 

 

$

24,267

 

 

$

28,981

 

Total pool and other

(230

)

 

639

 

 

(911

)

 

559

 

 

901

 

Subtotal

11,101

 

 

22,783

 

 

23,447

 

 

24,826

 

 

29,882

 

Impact of commutations and settlements (2)

(267

)

 

 

 

(56

)

 

3,691

 

 

6,812

 

Total net claims paid

$

10,834

 

 

$

22,783

 

 

$

23,391

 

 

$

28,517

 

 

$

36,694

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average net primary claim paid (1) (3)

$

46.4

 

 

$

47.9

 

 

$

50.3

 

 

$

50.9

 

 

$

47.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average direct primary claim paid (3) (4)

$

47.8

 

 

$

49.0

 

 

$

51.4

 

 

$

52.1

 

 

$

48.1

 

(1)

Net of reinsurance recoveries.

(2)

Includes payments to commute mortgage insurance coverage on certain performing and non-performing loans.

(3)

Calculated without giving effect to the impact of other commutations.

(4)

Before reinsurance recoveries.

($ in thousands, except per default amounts)

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reserve for losses by category (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage reserves

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prime

$

655,754

 

 

$

573,463

 

 

$

264,694

 

 

$

248,727

 

 

$

236,382

 

Alt-A and A minus and below

88,879

 

 

86,646

 

 

88,481

 

 

91,093

 

 

95,723

 

IBNR and other (2)

43,153

 

 

43,342

 

 

40,583

 

 

40,920

 

 

42,117

 

LAE

18,745

 

 

16,807

 

 

9,216

 

 

8,918

 

 

9,000

 

Total primary reserves

806,531

 

 

720,258

 

 

402,974

 

 

389,658

 

 

383,222

 

Total pool reserves

14,779

 

 

14,398

 

 

11,297

 

 

11,322

 

 

10,605

 

Total 1st lien reserves

821,310

 

 

734,656

 

 

414,271

 

 

400,980

 

 

393,827

 

Other

398

 

 

335

 

 

407

 

 

293

 

 

260

 

Total Mortgage reserves

821,708

 

 

734,991

 

 

414,678

 

 

401,273

 

 

394,087

 

Real Estate reserves

4,084

 

 

3,894

 

 

3,524

 

 

3,492

 

 

4,054

 

Total reserves

$

825,792

 

 

$

738,885

 

 

$

418,202

 

 

$

404,765

 

 

$

398,141

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1st lien reserve per default

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Primary reserve per primary default excluding IBNR and other

$

12,168

 

 

$

9,706

 

 

$

18,320

 

 

$

16,399

 

 

$

16,900

 

(1)

Includes ceded losses on reinsurance transactions, which are expected to be recovered and are included in the reinsurance recoverables reported in other assets in our condensed consolidated balance sheets.

(2)

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019 includes an increase of $11.8 million in the Company’s IBNR reserve estimate related to previously disclosed legal proceedings involving challenges from certain servicers regarding loss mitigation activities.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Mortgage Supplemental Information - Default Statistics

Exhibit K

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

Default Statistics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Primary Insurance:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prime

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of insured loans

1,043,450

 

 

1,040,964

 

 

1,049,974

 

 

1,049,954

 

 

1,040,520

 

Number of loans in default

58,057

 

 

64,648

 

 

15,497

 

 

16,532

 

 

15,345

 

Percentage of loans in default

5.56

%

 

6.21

%

 

1.48

%

 

1.57

%

 

1.47

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alt-A and A minus and below

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of insured loans

27,310

 

 

28,357

 

 

29,375

 

 

30,439

 

 

32,163

 

Number of loans in default

4,680

 

 

5,094

 

 

4,284

 

 

4,734

 

 

4,839

 

Percentage of loans in default

17.14

%

 

17.96

%

 

14.58

%

 

15.55

%

 

15.05

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Primary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of insured loans

1,070,760

 

 

1,069,321

 

 

1,079,349

 

 

1,080,393

 

 

1,072,683

 

Number of loans in default

62,737

 

 

69,742

 

 

19,781

 

 

21,266

 

 

20,184

 

Percentage of loans in default

5.86

%

 

6.52

%

 

1.83

%

 

1.97

%

 

1.88

%

 
 

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Mortgage Supplemental Information - Reinsurance Programs

Exhibit L

 

 

2020

 

2019

($ in thousands)

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quota Share Reinsurance (“QSR”) and Single Premium QSR Programs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceded premiums written (1)

$

2,119

 

 

$

35,821

 

 

$

6,687

 

 

$

9,217

 

 

$

8,408

 

% of premiums written

 

0.8

%

 

 

13.0

%

 

 

2.4

%

 

 

3.0

%

 

 

2.9

%

Ceded premiums earned

$

36,742

 

 

$

60,652

 

 

$

18,712

 

 

$

19,428

 

 

$

19,295

 

% of premiums earned

 

11.2

%

 

 

19.2

%

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

6.1

%

 

 

6.3

%

Ceding commissions written

$

(4,984

)

 

$

(5,304

)

 

$

8,413

 

 

$

6,836

 

 

$

6,778

 

Ceding commissions earned (2)

$

17,038

 

 

$

13,453

 

 

$

9,966

 

 

$

12,055

 

 

$

12,153

 

Profit commission

$

20,425

 

 

$

(10,649

)

 

$

16,405

 

 

$

17,792

 

 

$

18,346

 

Ceded losses

$

10,189

 

 

$

39,635

 

 

$

1,962

 

 

$

1,533

 

 

$

771

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excess-of-Loss Program

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceded premiums written

$

7,499

 

 

$

7,525

 

 

$

12,678

 

 

$

6,834

 

 

$

6,878

 

% of premiums written

 

2.8

%

 

 

2.7

%

 

 

4.5

%

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

2.4

%

Ceded premiums earned

$

8,290

 

 

$

8,321

 

 

$

8,405

 

 

$

7,104

 

 

$

7,452

 

% of premiums earned

 

2.5

%

 

 

2.6

%

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

2.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceded RIF (3)

 

 