Radian Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, of $135.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share. This compares to net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, of $173.4 million, or $0.83 per diluted share.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net income (loss) (1) $135.1 $(30.0) $173.4 Diluted net income (loss) per share $0.70 $(0.15) $0.83 Consolidated pretax income (loss) $161.2 $(42.2) $217.7 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (2) $145.0 $(88.5) $212.7 Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share (2) $0.59 $(0.36) $0.81 Return on equity (1)(3) 13.3% (3.1)% 18.0% Adjusted net operating return on equity (2) 11.3% (7.1)% 17.4% Book value per share (4) $21.52 $20.82 $19.40 PMIERs Available Assets (5) $4,468.5 $4,228.9 $3,371.0 PMIERs excess Available Assets (6) $970.3 $1,002.4 $652.0 Total Holding Company Liquidity (7) $1,375.6 $1,403.1 $998.2 Excess Available Resources to Support PMIERs (8) $2,310.9 $2,370.5 $1,616.0 Total investments $6,584.6 $6,431.4 $5,533.7 New Insurance Written (NIW) - mortgage insurance $33,320 $25,459 $22,037 Primary mortgage insurance in force $245,467 $241,306 $237,158 Net premiums earned - mortgage insurance $283.4 $247.6 $277.6 New defaults (9) 20,508 63,005 10,562 Percentage of primary loans in default (10) 5.9% 6.5% 1.9% Provision for losses - mortgage insurance $87.8 $304.0 $29.1 Mortgage insurance loss reserves $821.7 $735.0 $394.1

(1) Net income for the third quarter of 2020 includes a $17.7 million pretax net gain on investments and other financial instruments. Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 includes a $47.3 million pretax net gain on investments and other financial instruments. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 includes: (i) a $5.9 million loss on extinguishment of debt and (ii) a $13.0 million pretax net gain on investments and other financial instruments. (2) Adjusted results, including adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share and adjusted net operating return on equity, are non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and a reconciliation of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G. (3) Calculated by dividing annualized net income (loss) by average stockholder's equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented. (4) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) impacted book value per share by $1.21 per share as of September 30, 2020, $1.11 per share as of June 30, 2020 and $0.62 per share as of September 30, 2019. (5) Represents Radian Guaranty’s Available Assets, calculated in accordance with the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs) financial requirements in effect for each date shown. (6) Represents Radian Guaranty’s excess or "cushion" of Available Assets over its Minimum Required Assets, calculated in accordance with the PMIERs financial requirements in effect for each date shown. (7) Represents Radian Group's total liquidity, including the $35 million minimum liquidity requirement and available capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility. (8) Represents the sum of: (1) PMIERs excess Available Assets and (2) Total Holding Company Liquidity, net of the $35 million minimum liquidity requirement under the unsecured revolving credit facility. (9) Represents new defaults in the number of loans reported during the period on loans related to primary mortgage insurance policies. (10) Represents the number of primary loans in default as a percentage of the total number of insured primary loans.

Adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $145.0 million, compared to $212.7 million adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted diluted net operating income per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $0.59, compared to adjusted diluted net operating income per share of $0.81 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Book value as of September 30, 2020, was $4.1 billion, an increase of 5 percent compared to $3.9 billion as of September 30, 2019. Book value per share as of September 30, 2020 was $21.52, an increase of 11 percent compared to $19.40 as of September 30, 2019.

“Our results for the third quarter were again impacted by the challenging COVID-19 pandemic environment, however we are encouraged by signs of improvement in the economy, the strength of the overall housing market and continued positive default trends within our mortgage insurance portfolio," said Radian’s Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. "We reported net income of $135 million, wrote record volume of new primary mortgage insurance business of $33 billion and grew book value per share by 11% year-over-year, which reflects the strength and momentum of our businesses as well as the commitment of our team during this unprecedented time.”

Thornberry added, "While we expect the timeline for the ultimate resolution of pandemic-related defaults to span multiple years, we believe that our current capital resources combined with the continued future financial contribution from our valuable insurance portfolio positions us well both today and in the future. At Radian we are proud of being able to support the real estate and mortgage markets as the pandemic has not eased the need for affordable mortgage options or the desire for many Americans to realize the dream of homeownership.”

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

NIW was $33.3 billion for the quarter, representing an increase of 31 percent compared to $25.5 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of 51 percent compared to $22.0 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Of the $33.3 billion in NIW in the third quarter of 2020, 90 percent was written with monthly and other recurring premiums, compared to 85 percent in the second quarter of 2020, and 85 percent in the third quarter of 2019. Refinances accounted for 30 percent of total NIW in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 44 percent in the second quarter of 2020 and 19 percent in the third quarter of 2019.



Primary mortgage insurance in force increased 1.7 percent to $245.5 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared to $241.3 billion as of June 30, 2020, and increased 3.5 percent compared to $237.2 billion as of September 30, 2019. The year over year increase included a 10.0 percent increase in monthly premium insurance in force and a 12.7 percent decline in single premium insurance in force. Persistency, which is the percentage of mortgage insurance that remains in force after a 12-month period, was 65.6 percent as of September 30, 2020, compared to 70.2 percent as of June 30, 2020, and 81.5 percent as of September 30, 2019. Annualized persistency for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 60.0 percent, compared to 63.8 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and 75.5 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2019.



Net mortgage insurance premiums earned were $283.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $247.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $277.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net mortgage insurance premiums earned for the third quarter of 2020 increased as compared to the second quarter primarily due to a decrease in ceded premiums, net of profit commissions, of $23.9 million. This decrease in ceded premiums was primarily related to an adjustment to accrued profit commissions due to increased losses in the second quarter of 2020, as well as an increase in single premium policy cancellations of $15.6 million. Mortgage insurance in force premium yield was 43.2 basis points in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 44.3 basis points in the second quarter of 2020 and 47.4 basis points in the third quarter of 2019. The impact of single premium cancellations on premium yield before consideration of reinsurance represented 10.7 basis points in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 8.2 basis points in the second quarter of 2020, and 4.6 basis points in the third quarter of 2019. Total net mortgage insurance premium yield, which includes the impact of ceded premiums and accrued profit commission, was 46.6 basis points in the third quarter of 2020. This compares to 41.0 basis points in the second quarter of 2020, and 47.5 basis points in the third quarter of 2019. Additional details regarding premiums earned may be found in Exhibit D.



Mortgage insurance provision for losses was $87.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $304.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $29.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2019, was primarily related to the increase in the number of new defaults, which include defaults of loans subject to forbearance programs implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new defaults increased significantly during the second quarter of 2020, and while the new defaults during the third quarter remained elevated compared to levels before the pandemic, they decreased 67.5 percent from the prior quarter. The number of primary delinquent loans was 62,737 as of September 30, 2020, compared to 69,742 as of June 30, 2020 and 20,184 as of September 30, 2019. The primary default rate was 5.9 percent in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 6.5 percent in the second quarter of 2020, and 1.9 percent in the third quarter of 2019. The gross default to claim rate assumption for new primary defaults was 8.5 percent at September 30, 2020, compared to 8.5 percent in the second quarter of 2020, and 7.5 percent in the third quarter of 2019. The loss ratio in the third quarter of 2020 was 31.0 percent, compared to 122.8 percent in the second quarter of 2020, and 10.5 percent in the third quarter of 2019. Mortgage insurance loss reserves were $821.7 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $735.0 million as of June 30, 2020, and $394.1 million as of September 30, 2019. Total mortgage insurance claims paid were $10.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $22.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, and $36.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.



Radian's Real Estate segment offers a broad array of title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services to market participants across the real estate value chain. Total Real Estate segment revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $33.3 million, compared to $26.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, and $30.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and corporate allocations (Real Estate adjusted EBITDA) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was a loss of $1.4 million, compared to a loss of $0.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and income of $0.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Additional details regarding the non-GAAP measure Real Estate adjusted EBITDA may be found in Exhibits F and G.



Other operating expenses were $69.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $60.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, and $76.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the second quarter of 2020, was driven primarily by an adjustment in the second quarter which reduced share-based incentive compensation expense for that period. The decrease in operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2019, was driven primarily by an increase in ceding commissions as well as lower incentive compensation expense.



CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE

At September 30, 2020, Excess Available Resources to Support PMIERs were $2.3 billion, or 67 percent above Radian Guaranty's Minimum Required Assets of approximately $3.5 billion.

Radian Group

As of September 30, 2020, Radian Group maintained $1.1 billion of available liquidity. Total liquidity, which includes the company’s existing $267.5 million unsecured revolving credit facility, was $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2020. Both available liquidity and total liquidity include the minimum liquidity requirement under the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility of $35 million.

On August 12, 2020, Radian Group’s board of directors authorized a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.125 per share and the dividend was paid on September 4, 2020.

Radian Guaranty

At September 30, 2020, Radian Guaranty’s Available Assets under the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs) totaled approximately $4.5 billion, resulting in an excess or “cushion” of approximately $970.3 million, or 28 percent above its Minimum Required Assets of approximately $3.5 billion.

As of September 30, 2020, 53 percent of Radian Guaranty's primary mortgage insurance risk in force is subject to some form of risk distribution, providing a $1.3 billion reduction of Minimum Required Assets under PMIERs.

RECENT EVENTS

Insurance-Linked-Note

As previously announced, in October 2020, Radian Guaranty entered into its fourth fully collateralized mortgage insurance-linked-note (ILN) reinsurance transaction, in which the company obtained $390.3 million of credit risk protection from Eagle Re 2020-2 Ltd. (Eagle Re) through the issuance by Eagle Re of ILNs to eligible third-party capital markets investors in an unregistered private offering. Eagle Re is a special purpose insurer domiciled in Bermuda and is not a subsidiary or affiliate of Radian Guaranty. Radian Guaranty's related PMIERs credit under this ILN transaction remains subject to GSE approval. As of September 30, 2020, after consideration of the October ILN transaction described above:

Radian Guaranty's Minimum Required Assets would have decreased to approximately $3.1 billion, which would have resulted in an increase in PMIERs excess Available Assets or "cushion" to $1.3 billion, or 42 percent.

Radian Guaranty's primary mortgage insurance risk in force that is subject to some form of risk distribution would have increased to 74 percent, providing a $1.7 billion reduction of Minimum Required Assets under PMIERs.

Radian Guaranty Operating Statistics for October 2020

The information below includes total new primary defaults, which include defaults under forbearance programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as cures, claims paid and rescissions/denials. The information regarding new defaults and cures is reported to Radian Guaranty from loan servicers. We consider a loan to be in default for financial statement and internal tracking purposes upon receipt of notification by servicers that a borrower has missed two monthly payments. Default reporting, particularly on a monthly basis, may be affected by several factors, including the date on which the loan servicer’s report is generated and transmitted to Radian Guaranty, the impact of updated information submitted by servicers and the timing of servicing transfers.

October 2020 September 2020 August 2020 July 2020 Beginning primary default inventory (# of loans) 62,737 64,888 67,433 69,742 New defaults 5,086 5,858 6,173 8,477 Cures (8,140 ) (7,935 ) (8,670) (10,678) Claims paid (1) (78 ) (85 ) (63) (92) Rescissions and Claim Denials, net (2) (1 ) 11 15 (16) Ending primary default inventory 59,604 62,737 64,888 67,433

(1) Includes those charged to a deductible under pool insurance arrangements, as well as commutations. (2) Net of any previous Rescissions and Claim Denials that were reinstated during the period. Such reinstated Rescissions and Claim Denials may ultimately result in a paid claim.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Radian believes that adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share and adjusted net operating return on equity (non-GAAP measures) facilitate evaluation of the company’s fundamental financial performance and provide relevant and meaningful information to investors about the ongoing operating results of the company. On a consolidated basis, these measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP measures of performance. The measures described below have been established in order to increase transparency for the purpose of evaluating the company’s operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with Radian’s competitors.

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income (loss) excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related income and expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income (loss), net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.

In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information a non-GAAP measure for our Real Estate segment, representing a measure of earnings before interest, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). We calculate Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by using adjusted pretax operating income as described above, further adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation and corporate allocations for interest and operating expenses. In addition, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by GAAP total revenue for the Real Estate segment. Real Estate adjusted EBITDA and Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin are used to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our Real Estate segment.

See Exhibit F or Radian’s website for a description of these items, as well as Exhibit G for reconciliations to the most comparable consolidated GAAP measures.

ABOUT RADIAN

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION CONTENT (Unaudited) Exhibit A: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule Exhibit B: Net Income (Loss) Per Share Trend Schedule Exhibit C: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Exhibit D: Net Premiums Earned Exhibit E: Segment Information Exhibit F: Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit G: Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit H: Mortgage Supplemental Information New Insurance Written Exhibit I: Mortgage Supplemental Information Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Exhibit J: Mortgage Supplemental Information Claims and Reserves Exhibit K: Mortgage Supplemental Information Default Statistics Exhibit L: Mortgage Supplemental Information Reinsurance Programs

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule Exhibit A 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per-share amounts) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 286,471 $ 249,295 $ 277,415 $ 301,486 $ 281,185 Services revenue 33,943 28,075 31,927 40,031 42,509 Net investment income 36,255 38,723 40,944 41,432 42,756 Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 17,652 47,276 (22,027 ) 4,257 13,009 Other income 913 1,072 822 818 879 Total revenues 375,234 364,441 329,081 388,024 380,338 Expenses: Provision for losses 88,084 304,418 35,951 34,619 29,231 Policy acquisition costs 10,166 6,015 7,413 6,783 6,435 Cost of services 24,353 17,972 22,141 27,278 29,044 Other operating expenses 69,377 60,582 69,110 80,894 76,384 Interest expense 21,088 16,699 12,194 12,160 13,492 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 5,940 Impairment of goodwill — — — 4,828 — Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets 961 979 979 15,823 2,139 Total expenses 214,029 406,665 147,788 182,385 162,665 Pretax income (loss) 161,205 (42,224 ) 181,293 205,639 217,673 Income tax provision (benefit) 26,102 (12,273 ) 40,832 44,455 44,235 Net income (loss) $ 135,103 $ (29,951 ) $ 140,461 $ 161,184 $ 173,438 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.70 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.70 $ 0.79 $ 0.83

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Income (Loss) Per Share Trend Schedule Exhibit B The calculation of basic and diluted net income (loss) per share was as follows: 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per-share amounts) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Net income (loss)—basic and diluted $ 135,103 $ (29,951 ) $ 140,461 $ 161,184 $ 173,438 Average common shares outstanding—basic (1) 193,176 193,299 200,161 203,431 203,107 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation arrangements (2) 980 — 1,658 1,734 5,584 Adjusted average common shares outstanding—diluted 194,156 193,299 201,819 205,165 208,691 Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.70 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.70 $ 0.79 $ 0.85 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.70 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.70 $ 0.79 $ 0.83 (1) Includes the impact of fully vested shares under our share-based compensation programs. (2) There were no dilutive shares for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as a result of our net loss for the period. The following number of shares of our common stock equivalents issued under our share-based compensation arrangements were not included in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share because they were anti-dilutive: 2020 2019 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Shares of common stock equivalents 710 2,295 132 — —

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Exhibit C (In thousands, except per-share amounts) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Assets: Investments $ 6,584,577 $ 6,431,350 $ 5,608,627 $ 5,658,747 $ 5,533,724 Cash 82,020 68,387 54,108 92,729 49,393 Restricted cash 4,424 16,279 7,817 3,545 2,853 Accounts and notes receivable 145,164 110,722 123,381 93,630 144,113 Goodwill and other acquired intangible assets, net 25,268 26,229 27,208 28,187 52,533 Prepaid reinsurance premium 295,062 330,476 356,104 363,856 374,339 Other assets 640,830 585,866 513,187 567,619 513,647 Total assets $ 7,777,345 $ 7,569,309 $ 6,690,432 $ 6,808,313 $ 6,670,602 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity: Unearned premiums $ 501,787 $ 561,280 $ 605,045 $ 626,822 $ 647,856 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense 825,792 738,885 418,202 404,765 398,141 Senior notes 1,404,759 1,403,857 887,584 887,110 886,643 FHLB advances 141,058 175,122 173,760 134,875 104,492 Reinsurance funds withheld 318,773 312,350 302,551 291,829 352,532 Other liabilities 462,797 391,810 438,782 414,189 358,431 Total liabilities 3,654,966 3,583,304 2,825,924 2,759,590 2,748,095 Common stock 210 210 208 219 220 Treasury stock (909,745 ) (909,738 ) (902,024 ) (901,657 ) (901,556 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,238,869 2,232,949 2,231,670 2,449,884 2,469,097 Retained earnings 2,561,076 2,450,423 2,504,853 2,389,789 2,229,107 Accumulated other comprehensive income 231,969 212,161 29,801 110,488 125,639 Total stockholders’ equity 4,122,379 3,986,005 3,864,508 4,048,723 3,922,507 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,777,345 $ 7,569,309 $ 6,690,432 $ 6,808,313 $ 6,670,602 Shares outstanding 191,556 191,492 190,387 201,164 202,219 Book value per share $ 21.52 $ 20.82 $ 20.30 $ 20.13 $ 19.40 Debt to capital ratio (1) 25.4 % 26.0 % 18.7 % 18.0 % 18.4 % Risk to capital ratio-Radian Guaranty only 13.2:1 13.3:1 13.8:1 13.6:1 14.2:1 (1) Calculated as senior notes divided by senior notes and stockholders’ equity.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Premiums Earned Exhibit D 2020 2019 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Premiums earned: Direct - Mortgage: Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations $ 259,889 $ 263,468 $ 274,647 $ 295,845 (1) $ 274,595 Single Premium Policy cancellations 65,667 50,023 24,133 26,479 27,254 Total direct - Mortgage 325,556 313,491 298,780 322,324 (1) 301,849 Assumed - Mortgage: (2) 2,946 3,197 3,456 2,837 2,614 Ceded - Mortgage: Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations (25,120 ) (26,493 ) (28,609 ) (28,055 ) (28,457 ) Single Premium Policy cancellations (3) (18,679 ) (14,424 ) (7,183 ) (7,843 ) (8,137 ) Profit commission - other (4) (1,347 ) (28,175 ) 8,555 9,241 9,729 Total ceded premiums, net of profit commission - Mortgage (5) (45,146 ) (69,092 ) (27,237 ) (26,657 ) (26,865 ) Net premiums earned - Mortgage 283,356 247,596 274,999 298,504 (1) 277,598 Net premiums earned - Real Estate 3,115 1,699 2,416 2,982 3,587 Net premiums earned $ 286,471 $ 249,295 $ 277,415 $ 301,486 (1) $ 281,185

(1) Includes a cumulative impact related to the recognition of deferred initial premiums on monthly policies. (2) Includes premiums earned from our participation in certain credit risk transfer programs. (3) Includes the impact of related profit commissions. (4) The amounts represent the profit commission on the Single Premium QSR Program, excluding the impact of Single Premium Policy cancellations. (5) See Exhibit L for additional information on ceded premiums for our various reinsurance programs.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 1 of 3) Summarized financial information concerning our reportable operating segments and all other activities as of and for the periods indicated is as follows. For a definition of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) and Real Estate adjusted EBITDA, along with reconciliations to consolidated GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G. Mortgage 2020 2019 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Net premiums written (1) $ 259,278 $ 229,458 $ 260,974 $ 287,952 (2) $ 270,567 (Increase) decrease in unearned premiums 24,078 18,138 14,025 10,552 7,031 Net premiums earned 283,356 247,596 274,999 298,504 277,598 Services revenue (3) 3,914 3,918 3,216 2,936 2,375 Net investment income (3) 32,054 34,708 36,198 37,818 37,032 Other income (3) 689 721 671 719 641 Total (3) 320,013 286,943 315,084 339,977 317,646 Provision for losses 87,753 304,021 35,246 34,411 29,053 Policy acquisition costs 10,166 6,015 7,413 6,783 6,435 Cost of services (3) 2,908 2,133 1,757 1,713 1,621 Other operating expenses before corporate allocations (3) (4) 21,327 18,705 23,733 32,604 30,773 Interest expense before corporate allocations (5) 1,983 3,064 680 688 682 Total (3) (6) 124,137 333,938 68,829 76,199 68,564 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before corporate allocations (3) 195,876 (46,995 ) 246,255 263,778 249,082 Allocation of corporate operating expenses 29,435 25,191 29,074 27,394 26,671 Allocation of corporate interest expense 20,605 16,135 11,514 11,472 12,810 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (3) $ 145,836 $ (88,321 ) $ 205,667 $ 224,912 $ 209,601 Real Estate 2020 2019 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Net premiums earned $ 3,115 $ 1,699 $ 2,416 $ 2,982 $ 3,587 Services revenue (3) (6) 30,146 24,267 26,042 23,826 26,375 Net investment income 67 126 125 144 177 Total (3) 33,328 26,092 28,583 26,952 30,139 Provision for losses 370 426 743 238 211 Cost of services (3) 21,464 15,893 17,933 16,275 18,155 Other operating expenses before corporate allocations (3) (4) 13,617 11,251 10,938 11,972 11,404 Total (3) 35,451 27,570 29,614 28,485 29,770 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before corporate allocations (3) (7) (2,123 ) (1,478 ) (1,031 ) (1,533 ) 369 Allocation of corporate operating expenses (3) 3,818 3,339 3,836 2,987 2,910 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (3) $ (5,941 ) $ (4,817 ) $ (4,867 ) $ (4,520 ) $ (2,541 )

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 2 of 3) All Other (3) (8) 2020 2019 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Services revenue (6) $ — $ — $ 2,861 $ 13,559 $ 14,027 Net investment income 5,634 6,389 4,621 3,470 5,547 Other income 224 104 151 99 238 Total 5,858 6,493 7,633 17,128 19,812 Cost of services — (35 ) 2,556 9,500 9,387 Other operating expenses 773 1,889 1,278 4,037 4,742 Total 773 1,854 3,834 13,537 14,129 Adjusted pretax operating income $ 5,085 $ 4,639 $ 3,799 $ 3,591 $ 5,683

(1) Net of ceded premiums written under the QSR Programs and the Excess-of-Loss Program. See Exhibit L for additional information. (2) Includes a cumulative impact related to the recognition of deferred initial premiums on monthly policies. (3) Certain organizational changes implemented in the first quarter of 2020 caused the composition of our reportable segments to change. These changes to our reportable segments have been reflected in our segment operating results for all periods presented. (4) Does not include impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, which are not considered components of adjusted pretax operating income (loss). (5) Primarily relates to FHLB borrowings made by our mortgage insurance subsidiaries. Prior to March 31, 2020, this amount had been presented in allocation of corporate interest expense. All prior periods have been restated to reflect the current presentation. (6) Inter-segment information:

2020 2019 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Inter-segment revenue included in: Mortgage $ — $ — $ 83 $ 160 $ 35 Real Estate 117 110 109 88 111 All Other 1,500 2,500 (a) — 42 122 Total inter-segment revenue $ 1,617 $ 2,610 $ 192 $ 290 $ 268 Inter-segment expense included in: Mortgage $ 1,598 $ 2,591 (a) $ 87 $ 79 $ 150 Real Estate 19 19 22 16 (1 ) All Other — — 83 195 119 Total inter-segment expense $ 1,617 $ 2,610 $ 192 $ 290 $ 268

(a) Primarily relates to interest on the $200.0 million 3% intercompany surplus note issued by Radian Guaranty to Radian Group. (7) Supplemental information for Real Estate adjusted EBITDA (see definition in Exhibit F):

2020 2019 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before corporate allocations $ (2,123 ) $ (1,478 ) $ (1,031 ) $ (1,533 ) $ 369 Depreciation and amortization 683 776 666 553 560 Real Estate adjusted EBITDA $ (1,440 ) $ (702 ) $ (365 ) $ (980 ) $ 929

(8) All Other activities include income (losses) from assets held by our holding company, related general corporate operating expenses not attributable or allocated to our reportable segments and, for all periods through the first quarter of 2020, income and expenses related to Clayton prior to its sale on January 21, 2020.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 3 of 3) Selected Mortgage Key Ratios 2020 2019 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Loss ratio (1) 31.0 % 122.8 % 12.8 % 11.5 % 10.5 % Expense ratio (1) 21.5 % 20.2 % 21.9 % 22.4 % 23.0 % (1) Calculated on a GAAP basis using net premiums earned.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Exhibit F (page 1 of 2)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the traditional GAAP financial measures, we have presented “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity,” which are non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, among our key performance indicators to evaluate our fundamental financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the Company’s business performance is evaluated by both management and the board of directors. These measures have been established in order to increase transparency for the purposes of evaluating our operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with our peers. Although on a consolidated basis “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity” are non-GAAP financial measures, we believe these measures aid in understanding the underlying performance of our operations. Our senior management, including our Chief Executive Officer (Radian’s chief operating decision maker), uses adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as our primary measure to evaluate the fundamental financial performance of the Company’s business segments and to allocate resources to the segments.

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income (loss) excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related income and expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income (loss), net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.

Although adjusted pretax operating income (loss) excludes certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent those that are: (i) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities or (ii) not expected to result in an economic impact equal to the amount reflected in pretax income (loss). These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

(1) Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments. The recognition of realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the activity is highly discretionary based on the timing of individual securities sales due to such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile and overall market cycles. Unrealized gains and losses arise primarily from changes in the market value of our investments that are classified as trading or equity securities. These valuation adjustments may not necessarily result in realized economic gains or losses. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these realized and unrealized gains or losses and changes in fair value of other financial instruments. We do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities. (2) Loss on extinguishment of debt. Gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt and losses incurred to purchase our debt prior to maturity are discretionary activities that are undertaken in order to take advantage of market opportunities to strengthen our financial and capital positions; therefore, we do not view these activities as part of our operating performance. Such transactions do not reflect expected future operations and do not provide meaningful insight regarding our current or past operating trends. (3) Amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets. Amortization of acquired intangible assets represents the periodic expense required to amortize the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. Acquired intangible assets are also periodically reviewed for potential impairment, and impairment adjustments are made whenever appropriate. We do not view these charges as part of the operating performance of our primary activities. (4) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items. Includes activities that we do not view to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities, such as: (i) gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and (ii) acquisition-related expenses.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Exhibit F (page 2 of 2)

In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information a non-GAAP measure for our Real Estate segment, representing a measure of earnings before interest, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). We calculate Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by using adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as described above, further adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation and corporate allocations for interest and operating expenses. In addition, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by GAAP total revenue for the Real Estate segment. Real Estate adjusted EBITDA and Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin are used to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our Real Estate segment.

See Exhibit G for the reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures, consolidated pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and return on equity to our non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share and adjusted net operating return on equity, respectively. Exhibit G also contains the reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss), to Real Estate adjusted EBITDA.

Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA and Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share, return on equity or net income (loss). Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA or Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 1 of 3) Reconciliation of Consolidated Pretax Income (Loss) to Adjusted Pretax Operating Income (Loss) 2020 2019 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Consolidated pretax income (loss) $ 161,205 $ (42,224 ) $ 181,293 $ 205,639 $ 217,673 Less reconciling income (expense) items: Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 17,652 47,276 (22,027 ) 4,257 13,009 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — (5,940 ) Impairment of goodwill — — — (4,828 ) — Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets (961 ) (979 ) (979 ) (15,823 ) (2,139 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (1) (466 ) (22 ) (300 ) (1,950 ) — Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (2) $ 144,980 $ (88,499 ) $ 204,599 $ 223,983 $ 212,743

(1) The amounts for all the periods are included in other operating expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations in Exhibit A and primarily relate to impairments of other long-lived assets. (2) Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss) consists of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) for each reportable segment and All Other activities as follows:

2020 2019 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss): Mortgage segment $ 145,836 $ (88,321 ) $ 205,667 $ 224,912 $ 209,601 Real Estate segment (5,941 ) (4,817 ) (4,867 ) (4,520 ) (2,541 ) All Other activities 5,085 4,639 3,799 3,591 5,683 Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ 144,980 $ (88,499 ) $ 204,599 $ 223,983 $ 212,743

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 2 of 3) Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Net Operating Income (Loss) Per Share 2020 2019 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.70 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.70 $ 0.79 $ 0.83 Less per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items: Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 0.09 0.24 (0.11 ) 0.02 0.06 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — (0.03 ) Impairment of goodwill — — — (0.02 ) — Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets — (0.01 ) — (0.08 ) (0.01 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items — — — (0.01 ) — Income tax (provision) benefit on reconciling income (expense) items (1) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) 0.02 0.02 — Difference between statutory and effective tax rates 0.04 0.03 (0.01 ) — — Per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items 0.11 0.21 (0.10 ) (0.07 ) 0.02 Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share (1) $ 0.59 $ (0.36 ) $ 0.80 $ 0.86 $ 0.81

(1) Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included.

Reconciliation of Return on Equity to Adjusted Net Operating Return on Equity (1) 2020 2019 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Return on equity (1) 13.3 % (3.1 )% 14.2 % 16.2 % 18.0 % Less impact of reconciling income (expense) items: (2) Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 1.7 4.8 (2.2 ) 0.4 1.4 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — (0.6 ) Impairment of goodwill — — — (0.5 ) — Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (1.6 ) (0.2 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items — — — (0.2 ) — Income tax (provision) benefit on reconciling income (expense) items (3) (0.3 ) (1.0 ) 0.5 0.4 (0.1 ) Difference between statutory and effective tax rates 0.7 0.3 (0.3 ) (0.1 ) 0.1 Impact of reconciling income (expense) items 2.0 4.0 (2.1 ) (1.6 ) 0.6 Adjusted net operating return on equity 11.3 % (7.1 )% 16.3 % 17.8 % 17.4 %

(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income (loss) by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented. (2) Annualized, as a percentage of average stockholders’ equity. (3) Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 3 of 3) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Real Estate Adjusted EBITDA 2020 2019 (In thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Net income (loss) $ 135,103 $ (29,951 ) $ 140,461 $ 161,184 $ 173,438 Less reconciling income (expense) items: Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 17,652 47,276 (22,027 ) 4,257 13,009 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — (5,940 ) Impairment of goodwill — — — (4,828 ) — Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets (961 ) (979 ) (979 ) (15,823 ) (2,139 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (466 ) (22 ) (300 ) (1,950 ) — Income tax (provision) benefit (26,102 ) 12,273 (40,832 ) (44,455 ) (44,235 ) Mortgage adjusted pretax operating income (loss) 145,836 (88,321 ) 205,667 224,912 209,601 All Other adjusted pretax operating income 5,085 4,639 3,799 3,591 5,683 Real Estate adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (5,941 ) (4,817 ) (4,867 ) (4,520 ) (2,541 ) Less reconciling income (expense) items: Allocation of corporate operating expenses to Real Estate (3,818 ) (3,339 ) (3,836 ) (2,987 ) (2,910 ) Real Estate depreciation and amortization (683 ) (776 ) (666 ) (553 ) (560 ) Real Estate adjusted EBITDA $ (1,440 ) $ (702 ) $ (365 ) $ (980 ) $ 929

On a consolidated basis, “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity” are measures not determined in accordance with GAAP. “Real Estate adjusted EBITDA” and “Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin” are also non-GAAP measures. These measures should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share, return on equity or net income (loss). Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA or Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. See Exhibit F for additional information on our consolidated non-GAAP financial measures.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - New Insurance Written Exhibit H 2020 2019 ($ in millions) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Total primary new insurance written $ 33,320 $ 25,459 $ 16,706 $ 19,953 $ 22,037 Percentage of primary new insurance written by FICO score (1) >=740 66.2 % 67.3 % 65.7 % 66.3 % 64.1 % 680-739 30.7 30.1 31.1 30.5 31.5 620-679 3.1 2.6 3.2 3.2 4.4 Total primary new insurance written 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Percentage of primary new insurance written Borrower-paid 98.5 % 97.8 % 96.7 % 97.4 % 97.1 % Percentage by premium type Direct monthly and other recurring premiums 90.0 % 84.7 % 81.1 % 82.1 % 85.0 % Borrower-paid (2) (3) 9.0 13.6 16.5 16.0 13.1 Lender-paid (2) 1.0 1.7 2.4 1.9 1.9 Direct single premiums 10.0 15.3 18.9 17.9 15.0 Total primary new insurance written 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Primary new insurance written for purchases 70.5 % 56.4 % 66.2 % 67.5 % 80.7 % Primary new insurance written for refinances 29.5 % 43.6 % 33.8 % 32.5 % 19.3 % Percentage by LTV 95.01% and above 9.7 % 8.3 % 9.9 % 11.5 % 16.8 % 90.01% to 95.00% 39.6 36.4 37.6 35.8 37.4 85.01% to 90.00% 28.3 29.8 30.3 30.0 27.4 85.00% and below 22.4 25.5 22.2 22.7 18.4 Total primary new insurance written 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

(1) For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of primary new insurance written by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores. (2) Percentages exclude the impact of reinsurance. (3) Borrower-paid Single Premium Policies have lower Minimum Required Assets under PMIERs as compared to lender-paid Single Premium Policies.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Exhibit I (page 1 of 2) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, ($ in millions) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Primary insurance in force (1) Prime $ 241,166 $ 236,835 $ 236,958 $ 235,742 $ 232,086 Alt-A and A minus and below 4,301 4,471 4,628 4,816 5,072 Total Primary $ 245,467 $ 241,306 $ 241,586 $ 240,558 $ 237,158 Primary risk in force (1) (2) Prime $ 59,972 $ 59,253 $ 59,827 $ 59,780 $ 59,217 Alt-A and A minus and below 1,017 1,058 1,096 1,141 1,203 Total Primary $ 60,989 $ 60,311 $ 60,923 $ 60,921 $ 60,420 Percentage of primary risk in force Direct monthly and other recurring premiums 76.8 % 73.8 % 72.6 % 72.4 % 72.0 % Direct single premiums 23.2 % 26.2 % 27.4 % 27.6 % 28.0 % Percentage of primary risk in force by FICO score (3) >=740 57.6 % 57.4 % 57.2 % 56.9 % 56.2 % 680-739 34.3 34.3 34.2 34.2 34.5 620-679 7.5 7.7 8.0 8.2 8.6 <=619 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.7 Total Primary 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Percentage of primary risk in force by LTV 95.01% and above 14.3 % 14.2 % 14.3 % 14.2 % 13.9 % 90.01% to 95.00% 50.1 50.4 51.0 51.3 51.9 85.01% to 90.00% 27.9 28.1 27.9 27.9 27.9 85.00% and below 7.7 7.3 6.8 6.6 6.3 Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Percentage of primary risk in force by policy year 2008 and prior 6.6 % 7.2 % 7.5 % 7.8 % 8.4 % 2009 - 2012 2.3 2.8 3.0 3.3 3.5 2013 2.9 3.5 3.9 4.2 4.6 2014 3.0 3.6 4.0 4.3 4.8 2015 5.1 6.1 6.9 7.4 8.1 2016 8.9 10.6 11.7 12.5 13.5 2017 10.7 13.0 14.8 16.0 17.4 2018 11.7 14.0 16.4 17.9 19.7 2019 20.6 23.3 25.4 26.6 20.0 2020 28.2 15.9 6.4 — — Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Primary risk in force on defaulted loans $ 3,747 $ 4,263 $ 1,001 $ 1,061 $ 1,012

Table continued on next page.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Exhibit I (page 2 of 2) Table continued from prior page. September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Persistency Rate (12 months ended) 65.6 %(4) 70.2 % 75.4 % 78.2 % 81.5 % Persistency Rate (quarterly, annualized) (5) 60.0 %(4) 63.8 % 76.5 % 75.0 % 75.5 %

(1) Excludes the impact of premiums ceded under our reinsurance agreements. (2) Does not include pool risk in force or other risk in force, which combined represent approximately 1.0% of our total risk in force for all periods presented. (3) For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of primary risk in force by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores. (4) The Persistency Rate was reduced by an increase in cancellations of Single Premium Policies due to increased cancellations identified by our ongoing servicer monitoring process for Single Premium Policies. (5) The Persistency Rate on a quarterly, annualized basis is calculated based on loan-level detail for the quarter ending as of the date shown. It may be impacted by seasonality or other factors, including the level of refinance activity during the applicable periods, and may not be indicative of full-year trends.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - Claims and Reserves Exhibit J 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Net claims paid: (1) Total primary claims paid $ 11,331 $ 22,144 $ 24,358 $ 24,267 $ 28,981 Total pool and other (230 ) 639 (911 ) 559 901 Subtotal 11,101 22,783 23,447 24,826 29,882 Impact of commutations and settlements (2) (267 ) — (56 ) 3,691 6,812 Total net claims paid $ 10,834 $ 22,783 $ 23,391 $ 28,517 $ 36,694 Total average net primary claim paid (1) (3) $ 46.4 $ 47.9 $ 50.3 $ 50.9 $ 47.0 Average direct primary claim paid (3) (4) $ 47.8 $ 49.0 $ 51.4 $ 52.1 $ 48.1

(1) Net of reinsurance recoveries. (2) Includes payments to commute mortgage insurance coverage on certain performing and non-performing loans. (3) Calculated without giving effect to the impact of other commutations. (4) Before reinsurance recoveries.

($ in thousands, except per default amounts) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Reserve for losses by category (1) Mortgage reserves Prime $ 655,754 $ 573,463 $ 264,694 $ 248,727 $ 236,382 Alt-A and A minus and below 88,879 86,646 88,481 91,093 95,723 IBNR and other (2) 43,153 43,342 40,583 40,920 42,117 LAE 18,745 16,807 9,216 8,918 9,000 Total primary reserves 806,531 720,258 402,974 389,658 383,222 Total pool reserves 14,779 14,398 11,297 11,322 10,605 Total 1st lien reserves 821,310 734,656 414,271 400,980 393,827 Other 398 335 407 293 260 Total Mortgage reserves 821,708 734,991 414,678 401,273 394,087 Real Estate reserves 4,084 3,894 3,524 3,492 4,054 Total reserves $ 825,792 $ 738,885 $ 418,202 $ 404,765 $ 398,141 1st lien reserve per default Primary reserve per primary default excluding IBNR and other $ 12,168 $ 9,706 $ 18,320 $ 16,399 $ 16,900

(1) Includes ceded losses on reinsurance transactions, which are expected to be recovered and are included in the reinsurance recoverables reported in other assets in our condensed consolidated balance sheets. (2) For the quarter ended September 30, 2019 includes an increase of $11.8 million in the Company’s IBNR reserve estimate related to previously disclosed legal proceedings involving challenges from certain servicers regarding loss mitigation activities.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - Default Statistics Exhibit K September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Default Statistics Primary Insurance: Prime Number of insured loans 1,043,450 1,040,964 1,049,974 1,049,954 1,040,520 Number of loans in default 58,057 64,648 15,497 16,532 15,345 Percentage of loans in default 5.56 % 6.21 % 1.48 % 1.57 % 1.47 % Alt-A and A minus and below Number of insured loans 27,310 28,357 29,375 30,439 32,163 Number of loans in default 4,680 5,094 4,284 4,734 4,839 Percentage of loans in default 17.14 % 17.96 % 14.58 % 15.55 % 15.05 % Total Primary Number of insured loans 1,070,760 1,069,321 1,079,349 1,080,393 1,072,683 Number of loans in default 62,737 69,742 19,781 21,266 20,184 Percentage of loans in default 5.86 % 6.52 % 1.83 % 1.97 % 1.88 %