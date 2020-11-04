Allegro MicroSystems Appoints Christine King to its Board of Directors

“We are delighted to have Christine King as our newest independent director and Audit Committee member,” said Ravi Vig, President and CEO of Allegro MicroSystems. “She brings a wealth of knowledge, including extensive semiconductor experience, and a successful track record that will enable her to support Allegro’s growth objectives as a public company.”

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”), a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, today announced the appointment of Christine King to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee, effective October 28, 2020.

Ms. King is a seasoned executive in the technology sector with broad experience in the semiconductor industry. She most recently served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard Microsystems, which was later acquired by Microchip Technology, where she also served as a member of the board of directors. Prior to that, Ms. King was the Chief Executive Officer and served on the board of directors of AMI Semiconductor, which was later acquired by ON Semiconductor. She began her career at IBM, where she held various engineering, business and management positions over 25 years, including as Vice President of Semiconductor Solutions. Ms. King currently serves on the board of directors for Skyworks Solutions and Idaho Power Company, and previously served on multiple boards in the semiconductor industry, including Cirrus Logic and Analog Devices.

Ms. King holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the Fairleigh Dickinson University.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

