 

Emerson Survey Retailers Need to Adjust to New Consumer Behaviors Shaped by COVID-19

82% of respondents said they have changed their habits in purchasing food products

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A survey released by Emerson's Commercial & Residential Solutions business shows that consumers have dramatically altered their shopping habits in response to COVID-19, putting pressure on retailers to adapt to changing consumption patterns. More than 8 out of 10 (81%) of respondents said they're paying close attention to whether food is kept at safe temperatures all throughout the supply chain during transportation and storage. This strong focus underscores a critical need for retailers, supermarkets and suppliers to design and invest in technology, processes and cold chain infrastructure that help ensure freshness and safety of food to meet consumers' expectations.

The Emerson survey, "Market Research Report: Cold Chain Consumer Survey during COVID-19," has gathered responses from 604 male and female adults aged 20-60 in Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates. According to the survey, consumers value food safety, hygienic shopping environment and quality refrigeration equipment more than lower prices compared to the time before the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic. While 72% of respondents plan to return to more traditional fresh food venues like supermarkets, hypermarkets, wet markets and grocery stores once COVID-19 restrictions are removed, they will continue to expect the quality and freshness of food to be guaranteed. However, many consumers, including a majority of Indian and Chinese respondents, said they will continue buying fresh food from online platforms. From growers and processors to distributors and retailers, Emerson's compressor brands and refrigeration technologies help protect perishable foods and cargo at every step along the cold chain.

More consumers are cooking and eating at home.

COVID-19 has changed where people eat their meals. Fewer people will be dining out as frequently as before, even when the restrictions have been eased. On average, 47% of respondents said they will choose to cook and eat at home even when the cities where they live reopen. Respondents in South Africa (84%), India (77%), Philippines (72%), Australia (61%) and Indonesia (60%) are more likely to eat at home than at restaurants.

