Aspocomp’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2021

Aspocomp Group Plc will publish its financial information in 2021 as follows:



Financial Statements 2020: Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Interim Report January-March, 2021: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Half-yearly Report January-June, 2021: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Interim Report January-September, 2021: Thursday, November 4, 2021



The Financial Statements, Half-Yearly Report and Interim Reports will be released at around 9:00 a.m. EEST on the given dates. Aspocomp's silent period commences 30 days prior to the publication of its financial information.



Annual Report 2020

Annual Report 2020 will be published on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Annual Report contains Financial Statements, the report of the Board of Directors and Auditor’s Report.



Annual General Meeting 2021

Aspocomp’s Annual General Meeting 2021 is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13 at 10:00 a.m. EEST. The meeting will be convened by the company’s Board of Directors later on.

Shareholders, who wish to have an issue on the agenda of the AGM, shall notify the company’s Board of Directors in writing on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the latest by mail to address Aspocomp Group Plc., AGM, Keilaranta 1, 02150 Espoo, Finland or by email to yhtiokokous(at)aspocomp.com.





For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



Aspocomp – heart of your technology



A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.



www.aspocomp.com



