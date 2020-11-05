Kimco Realty Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM), one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Third Quarter Highlights
- Collected approximately 89% of base rents for the third quarter highlighted by a 91% collection rate for the month of September. Subsequently collected 90% of October’s rents.
- Reported pro-rata portfolio occupancy of 94.6%.
- Recognized 8.2% increase in pro-rata rental-rate spreads on comparable spaces.
- Commenced the grand opening of the ShopRite grocer at The Boulevard Signature Series redevelopment project in Staten Island, NY.
- Ended the quarter with a liquidity position of over $2.3 billion in immediate availability including $325 million in cash.
- Issued a 2.7% $500 million 10-year Green Bond and a 1.9% $400 million 7.5-year unsecured bond.
“The strength of our third quarter rent collections exemplifies the stability of our well-located, predominately grocery-anchored portfolio that provides essential goods and services to the communities it serves,” stated Conor Flynn, Kimco’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our leasing volume and spreads for renewals and options remain at or above pre-pandemic levels, and we’re encouraged by the growth in our leasing pipeline for new leases, led by grocers and other essential retailers. With our robust liquidity level, minimal upcoming debt maturities and over $500 million in Albertsons common stock owned, our balance sheet serves as a source of strength to successfully navigate these extraordinary times with an overarching focus on creating long-term shareholder value.”
Financial Results
Net (loss)/income available to the company’s common shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 was ($44.7) million, or ($0.10) per diluted share, compared to $59.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year change was primarily due to:
- ($76.5) million in a mark-to-market adjustment on 39.8 million common shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) held by the company.
- ($28.3) million from potentially uncollectible receivables, including $4.0 million in abatements.
- ($8.6) million of one-time non-cash severance charge related to voluntary early retirement and organizational streamlining with the merging of Kimco’s Southern and Mid-Atlantic regions.
- ($7.5) million in early extinguishment of debt charges related to the redemption of $485 million of Kimco’s 3.20% unsecured bonds due in 2021.
- $18.6 million associated with an $11.4 million charge for the redemption of preferred stock during the third quarter of 2019 which resulted in $7.2 million less in preferred dividends paid during the third quarter of 2020.
NAREIT Funds From Operations (FFO)* was $106.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2020 compared to $146.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2019.
Operating Results
- Pro-rata portfolio occupancy ended the quarter at 94.6%, compared to 95.6% on a sequential basis and 96.4% year-over-year. The change in occupancy was primarily due to tenant bankruptcies including Modell’s (8 leases), Pier 1 Imports (11 leases), Ascena (14 leases) and GNC (12 leases).
- Pro-rata anchor occupancy ended the quarter at 97.4%, compared to 98.2% sequentially and 98.7% in the comparable period in 2019.
- Small shop occupancy ended the quarter at 86.7%, compared to 88.0% sequentially and 89.9% in the comparable period in 2019.
- Pro-rata rental-rate spreads on comparable spaces during the third quarter of 2020 increased 8.2%, with rental rates for new leases up 5.1% and renewals/options up 8.8%.
- The company executed a total of 233 leases totaling 1.5 million square feet during the third quarter. Renewals/options, which represented approximately 75% of all leases executed during the third quarter, totaled 174 leases for 1.2 million square feet and compares favorably to the 1.1 million square feet completed during the third quarter of 2019. In addition, of the 174 renewals/options executed in the third quarter of 2020, only eight leases were at a lower spread than the prior lease.
- Same-property Net Operating Income (NOI)* decreased 9.1% over the third quarter of 2019 due primarily to a charge for potentially uncollectible accounts receivable.
Capital Markets
- Issued $400 million of 1.90% notes maturing March 2028 and a $500 million, 10-year green bond at a 2.70% coupon.
- Repaid the remaining $325 million outstanding on the company’s unsecured term loan.
- Redeemed $485 million of Kimco’s 3.20% bonds due May 2021 resulting in a $7.5 million early extinguishment of debt charge.
- Ended the quarter with over $2.3 billion of immediate liquidity, including full availability under the company’s $2.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility, and $325 million in cash. In addition, Kimco maintains over $550 million of Albertson’s common stock, subject to certain lock-up provisions.
*A reconciliation of net (loss)/income available to the company’s common shareholders to NAREIT FFO and same-property NOI is provided in the tables accompanying this press release.
COVID-19 Update
- At the end of October, all of Kimco’s shopping centers remain open and operational with approximately 98% of tenants, based on annualized base rent (ABR), currently open, including those that are operating on a limited basis
- Kimco has collected approximately 89% of the total pro-rata base rents billed for the third quarter of 2020 including 91% for the month of September. Subsequently, rent collections for October were approximately 90%.
- The company granted rent deferrals approximating 5% of pro-rata minimum base rent for the third quarter of 2020. The company continues to negotiate with tenants the payment of rents not yet collected or deferred.
- Kimco’s Board of Directors continues to assess the company’s taxable income required to be distributed in order to maintain REIT compliance and expects to declare and pay a dividend on common shares prior to year-end 2020.
Conference Call and Supplemental Materials
Kimco will hold its quarterly conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The call will include a review of the company’s third quarter results as well as a discussion of the company’s strategy and expectations for the future. To participate, dial 1-888-317-6003 (Passcode: 9517032).
A replay will be available through February 5, 2021, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (Passcode: 10147466). Access to the live call and replay will be available through the company's website at investors.kimcorealty.com.
About Kimco
Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com, the company’s blog at blog.kimcorealty.com, or follow Kimco on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kimcorealty.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share information)
|(unaudited)
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets:
|Real estate, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization
|of $2,662,212 and $2,500,053, respectively
|
$
|
9,373,537
|
|
$
|
9,209,053
|
|Real estate under development
|
|
5,672
|
|
|
220,170
|
|Investments in and advances to real estate joint ventures
|
|
589,672
|
|
|
578,118
|
|Other real estate investments
|
|
120,148
|
|
|
194,400
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
324,977
|
|
|
123,947
|
|Marketable securities
|
|
556,791
|
|
|
9,353
|
|Accounts and notes receivable, net
|
|
239,864
|
|
|
218,689
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
94,807
|
|
|
99,125
|
|Other assets
|
|
218,724
|
|
|
345,012
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
11,524,192
|
|
$
|
10,997,867
|
|Liabilities:
|Notes payable, net
|
$
|
5,042,737
|
|
$
|
4,831,759
|
|Mortgages and construction loan payable, net
|
|
314,641
|
|
|
484,008
|
|Dividends payable
|
|
5,366
|
|
|
126,274
|
|Operating lease liabilities
|
|
88,893
|
|
|
92,711
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
517,185
|
|
|
516,265
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
5,968,822
|
|
|
6,051,017
|
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
17,943
|
|
|
17,943
|
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, authorized 7,054,000 shares;
|Issued and outstanding (in series) 19,580 shares;
|Aggregate liquidation preference $489,500
|
|
20
|
|
|
20
|
|Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 750,000,000 shares; issued and
|outstanding 432,501,817 and 431,814,951 shares, respectively
|
|
4,325
|
|
|
4,318
|
|Paid-in capital
|
|
5,759,104
|
|
|
5,765,233
|
|Cumulative distributions in excess of net income
|
|
(288,491
|
)
|
|
(904,679
|
)
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
5,474,958
|
|
|
4,864,892
|
|Noncontrolling interests
|
|
62,469
|
|
|
64,015
|
|Total equity
|
|
5,537,427
|
|
|
4,928,907
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
11,524,192
|
|
$
|
10,997,867
|
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|Revenues
|Revenues from rental properties, net
|
$
|
256,607
|
|
$
|
279,181
|
|
$
|
778,572
|
|
$
|
850,525
|
|Management and other fee income
|
|
3,185
|
|
|
3,690
|
|
|
9,880
|
|
|
12,229
|
|Total revenues
|
|
259,792
|
|
|
282,871
|
|
|
788,452
|
|
|
862,754
|
|Operating expenses
|Rent
|
|
(2,767
|
)
|
|
(2,836
|
)
|
|
(8,429
|
)
|
|
(8,452
|
)
|Real estate taxes
|
|
(40,403
|
)
|
|
(37,519
|
)
|
|
(118,733
|
)
|
|
(113,871
|
)
|Operating and maintenance
|
|
(42,844
|
)
|
|
(39,758
|
)
|
|
(124,192
|
)
|
|
(123,871
|
)
|General and administrative
|
|
(28,795
|
)
|
|
(23,832
|
)
|
|
(72,316
|
)
|
|
(72,296
|
)
|Impairment charges
|
|
(397
|
)
|
|
(19,609
|
)
|
|
(3,509
|
)
|
|
(41,235
|
)
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
(71,704
|
)
|
|
(68,874
|
)
|
|
(214,660
|
)
|
|
(209,440
|
)
|Total operating expenses
|
|
(186,910
|
)
|
|
(192,428
|
)
|
|
(541,839
|
)
|
|
(569,165
|
)
|Gain on sale of properties
|
|
-
|
|
|
9,025
|
|
|
5,697
|
|
|
47,382
|
|Operating income
|
|
72,882
|
|
|
99,468
|
|
|
252,310
|
|
|
340,971
|
|Other income/(expense)
|Other (expense)/income, net
|
|
(900
|
)
|
|
4,526
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
7,512
|
|(Loss)/gain on marketable securities, net
|
|
(76,931
|
)
|
|
(199
|
)
|
|
444,646
|
|
|
1,375
|
|Gain on sale of cost method investment
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
190,832
|
|
|
-
|
|Interest expense
|
|
(46,942
|
)
|
|
(43,146
|
)
|
|
(141,017
|
)
|
|
(131,638
|
)
|Early extinguishment of debt charges
|
|
(7,538
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(7,538
|
)
|
|
-
|
|(Loss)/income before income taxes, net, equity in income of
|joint ventures, net, and equity in income from other real estate
|investments, net
|
|
(59,429
|
)
|
|
60,649
|
|
|
739,626
|
|
|
218,220
|
|(Provision)/benefit for income taxes, net
|
|
(388
|
)
|
|
3,866
|
|
|
(482
|
)
|
|
3,580
|
|Equity in income of joint ventures, net
|
|
11,233
|
|
|
17,673
|
|
|
35,039
|
|
|
58,960
|
|Equity in income of other real estate investments, net
|
|
11,155
|
|
|
3,265
|
|
|
26,895
|
|
|
22,758
|
|Net (loss)/income
|
|
(37,429
|
)
|
|
85,453
|
|
|
801,078
|
|
|
303,518
|
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(965
|
)
|
|
(1,463
|
)
|
|
(1,479
|
)
|
|
(2,332
|
)
|Net (loss)/income attributable to the Company
|
|
(38,394
|
)
|
|
83,990
|
|
|
799,599
|
|
|
301,186
|
|Preferred stock redemption charges
|
|
-
|
|
|
(11,369
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(11,369
|
)
|Preferred dividends
|
|
(6,354
|
)
|
|
(13,573
|
)
|
|
(19,062
|
)
|
|
(42,641
|
)
|Net (loss)/income available to the Company's common shareholders
|
$
|
(44,748
|
)
|
$
|
59,048
|
|
$
|
780,537
|
|
$
|
247,176
|
|Per common share:
|Net (loss)/income available to the Company: (2)
|Basic
|
$
|
(0.10
|
)
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
$
|
1.80
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|Diluted
|
$
|
(0.10
|
)
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
$
|
1.80
|
|
(1)
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
(1)
|Weighted average shares:
|Basic
|
|
429,994
|
|
|
419,823
|
|
|
429,899
|
|
|
419,663
|
|Diluted
|
|
429,994
|
|
|
421,002
|
|
|
431,602
|
|
|
420,986
|
|
(1)
|
Reflects the potential impact if certain units were converted to common stock at the beginning of the period. The impact of the conversion would have an anti-dilutive effect on net income and therefore have not been included. Adjusted for distributions on convertible units of $119 and $20 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|
(2)
|
Adjusted for earnings attributable from participating securities of ($251) and ($654) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and ($5,259) and ($1,938) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income Available to the Company's Common Shareholders to
|FFO Available to the Company's Common Shareholders
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|Net (loss)/income available to the Company's common shareholders
|
$
|
(44,748
|
)
|
$
|
59,048
|
|
$
|
780,537
|
|
$
|
247,176
|
|Gain on sale of properties
|
|
-
|
|
|
(9,025
|
)
|
|
(5,697
|
)
|
|
(47,382
|
)
|Gain on sale of joint venture properties
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,988
|
)
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
(15,174
|
)
|Depreciation and amortization - real estate related
|
|
71,015
|
|
|
68,250
|
|
|
212,018
|
|
|
208,233
|
|Depr. and amort. - real estate jvs
|
|
9,932
|
|
|
9,768
|
|
|
30,673
|
|
|
30,044
|
|Impairment charges (including real estate jvs)
|
|
775
|
|
|
19,786
|
|
|
4,354
|
|
|
44,441
|
|Gain on sale of cost method investment
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(190,832
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Profit participation from other real estate investments, net
|
|
(8,406
|
)
|
|
1,196
|
|
|
(15,875
|
)
|
|
(8,588
|
)
|Loss/(gain) on marketable securities, net
|
|
76,931
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
(444,646
|
)
|
|
(1,375
|
)
|Provision for income taxes (1)
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,501
|
|
|
-
|
|Noncontrolling interests (1)
|
|
(310
|
)
|
|
(309
|
)
|
|
(1,373
|
)
|
|
(890
|
)
|Funds available to the Company's common shareholders
|
$
|
106,689
|
|
$
|
146,925
|
|
$
|
370,642
|
|
$
|
456,485
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding for FFO calculations:
|Basic
|
|
429,994
|
|
|
419,823
|
|
|
429,899
|
|
|
419,663
|
|Units
|
|
658
|
|
|
833
|
|
|
639
|
|
|
839
|
|Dilutive effect of equity awards
|
|
1,192
|
|
|
1,120
|
|
|
1,496
|
|
|
1,273
|
|Diluted (2)
|
|
431,844
|
|
|
421,776
|
|
|
432,034
|
|
|
421,774
|
|FFO per common share - basic
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
$
|
1.09
|
|FFO per common share - diluted (2)
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
$
|
1.08
|
|
(1)
|
Related to gains, impairments and depreciation on properties, where applicable.
|
(2)
|
Reflects the potential impact if certain units were converted to common stock at the beginning of the period. Funds from operations would be increased by $57 and $213 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Funds from operations would be increased by $218 and $670 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income Available to the Company's Common Shareholders
|to Same Property NOI
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|Net (loss)/income available to the Company's common shareholders
|
$
|
(44,748
|
)
|
$
|
59,048
|
|
$
|
780,537
|
|
$
|
247,176
|
|Adjustments:
|Management and other fee income
|
|
(3,185
|
)
|
|
(3,690
|
)
|
|
(9,880
|
)
|
|
(12,229
|
)
|General and administrative
|
|
28,795
|
|
|
23,832
|
|
|
72,316
|
|
|
72,296
|
|Impairment charges
|
|
397
|
|
|
19,609
|
|
|
3,509
|
|
|
41,235
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
71,704
|
|
|
68,874
|
|
|
214,660
|
|
|
209,440
|
|Gain on sale of properties
|
|
-
|
|
|
(9,025
|
)
|
|
(5,697
|
)
|
|
(47,382
|
)
|Interest and other expense, net
|
|
55,380
|
|
|
38,620
|
|
|
148,162
|
|
|
124,126
|
|Loss/(gain) on marketable securities, net
|
|
76,931
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
(444,646
|
)
|
|
(1,375
|
)
|Gain on sale of cost method investment
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(190,832
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Provision/(benefit) for income taxes, net
|
|
388
|
|
|
(3,866
|
)
|
|
482
|
|
|
(3,580
|
)
|Equity in income of other real estate investments, net
|
|
(11,155
|
)
|
|
(3,265
|
)
|
|
(26,895
|
)
|
|
(22,758
|
)
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
965
|
|
|
1,463
|
|
|
1,479
|
|
|
2,332
|
|Preferred stock redemption charges
|
|
-
|
|
|
11,369
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
11,369
|
|Preferred dividends
|
|
6,354
|
|
|
13,573
|
|
|
19,062
|
|
|
42,641
|
|Non same property net operating income
|
|
(3,890
|
)
|
|
(17,485
|
)
|
|
(22,497
|
)
|
|
(65,440
|
)
|Non-operational expense from joint ventures, net
|
|
16,494
|
|
|
14,611
|
|
|
52,272
|
|
|
39,529
|
|Same Property NOI
|
$
|
194,430
|
|
$
|
213,867
|
|
$
|
592,032
|
|
$
|
637,380
|
|Certain reclassifications of prior year amounts have been made to conform with the current year presentation.
