Kimco Realty Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Collected approximately 89% of base rents for the third quarter highlighted by a 91% collection rate for the month of September. Subsequently collected 90% of October’s rents.

Reported pro-rata portfolio occupancy of 94.6%.

Recognized 8.2% increase in pro-rata rental-rate spreads on comparable spaces.

Commenced the grand opening of the ShopRite grocer at The Boulevard Signature Series redevelopment project in Staten Island, NY.

Ended the quarter with a liquidity position of over $2.3 billion in immediate availability including $325 million in cash.

Issued a 2.7% $500 million 10-year Green Bond and a 1.9% $400 million 7.5-year unsecured bond.

“The strength of our third quarter rent collections exemplifies the stability of our well-located, predominately grocery-anchored portfolio that provides essential goods and services to the communities it serves,” stated Conor Flynn, Kimco’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our leasing volume and spreads for renewals and options remain at or above pre-pandemic levels, and we’re encouraged by the growth in our leasing pipeline for new leases, led by grocers and other essential retailers. With our robust liquidity level, minimal upcoming debt maturities and over $500 million in Albertsons common stock owned, our balance sheet serves as a source of strength to successfully navigate these extraordinary times with an overarching focus on creating long-term shareholder value.”

Financial Results

Net (loss)/income available to the company’s common shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 was ($44.7) million, or ($0.10) per diluted share, compared to $59.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year change was primarily due to:

($76.5) million in a mark-to-market adjustment on 39.8 million common shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) held by the company.

($28.3) million from potentially uncollectible receivables, including $4.0 million in abatements.

($8.6) million of one-time non-cash severance charge related to voluntary early retirement and organizational streamlining with the merging of Kimco’s Southern and Mid-Atlantic regions.

($7.5) million in early extinguishment of debt charges related to the redemption of $485 million of Kimco’s 3.20% unsecured bonds due in 2021.

$18.6 million associated with an $11.4 million charge for the redemption of preferred stock during the third quarter of 2019 which resulted in $7.2 million less in preferred dividends paid during the third quarter of 2020.

NAREIT Funds From Operations (FFO)* was $106.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2020 compared to $146.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2019.

Operating Results

Pro-rata portfolio occupancy ended the quarter at 94.6%, compared to 95.6% on a sequential basis and 96.4% year-over-year. The change in occupancy was primarily due to tenant bankruptcies including Modell’s (8 leases), Pier 1 Imports (11 leases), Ascena (14 leases) and GNC (12 leases).

Pro-rata anchor occupancy ended the quarter at 97.4%, compared to 98.2% sequentially and 98.7% in the comparable period in 2019.

Small shop occupancy ended the quarter at 86.7%, compared to 88.0% sequentially and 89.9% in the comparable period in 2019.

Pro-rata rental-rate spreads on comparable spaces during the third quarter of 2020 increased 8.2%, with rental rates for new leases up 5.1% and renewals/options up 8.8%.

The company executed a total of 233 leases totaling 1.5 million square feet during the third quarter. Renewals/options, which represented approximately 75% of all leases executed during the third quarter, totaled 174 leases for 1.2 million square feet and compares favorably to the 1.1 million square feet completed during the third quarter of 2019. In addition, of the 174 renewals/options executed in the third quarter of 2020, only eight leases were at a lower spread than the prior lease.

Same-property Net Operating Income (NOI)* decreased 9.1% over the third quarter of 2019 due primarily to a charge for potentially uncollectible accounts receivable.

Capital Markets

Issued $400 million of 1.90% notes maturing March 2028 and a $500 million, 10-year green bond at a 2.70% coupon.

Repaid the remaining $325 million outstanding on the company’s unsecured term loan.

Redeemed $485 million of Kimco’s 3.20% bonds due May 2021 resulting in a $7.5 million early extinguishment of debt charge.

Ended the quarter with over $2.3 billion of immediate liquidity, including full availability under the company’s $2.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility, and $325 million in cash. In addition, Kimco maintains over $550 million of Albertson’s common stock, subject to certain lock-up provisions.

*A reconciliation of net (loss)/income available to the company’s common shareholders to NAREIT FFO and same-property NOI is provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

COVID-19 Update

At the end of October, all of Kimco’s shopping centers remain open and operational with approximately 98% of tenants, based on annualized base rent (ABR), currently open, including those that are operating on a limited basis

Kimco has collected approximately 89% of the total pro-rata base rents billed for the third quarter of 2020 including 91% for the month of September. Subsequently, rent collections for October were approximately 90%.

The company granted rent deferrals approximating 5% of pro-rata minimum base rent for the third quarter of 2020. The company continues to negotiate with tenants the payment of rents not yet collected or deferred.

Kimco’s Board of Directors continues to assess the company’s taxable income required to be distributed in order to maintain REIT compliance and expects to declare and pay a dividend on common shares prior to year-end 2020.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share information) (unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets: Real estate, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $2,662,212 and $2,500,053, respectively $ 9,373,537 $ 9,209,053 Real estate under development 5,672 220,170 Investments in and advances to real estate joint ventures 589,672 578,118 Other real estate investments 120,148 194,400 Cash and cash equivalents 324,977 123,947 Marketable securities 556,791 9,353 Accounts and notes receivable, net 239,864 218,689 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 94,807 99,125 Other assets 218,724 345,012 Total assets $ 11,524,192 $ 10,997,867 Liabilities: Notes payable, net $ 5,042,737 $ 4,831,759 Mortgages and construction loan payable, net 314,641 484,008 Dividends payable 5,366 126,274 Operating lease liabilities 88,893 92,711 Other liabilities 517,185 516,265 Total liabilities 5,968,822 6,051,017 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 17,943 17,943 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, authorized 7,054,000 shares; Issued and outstanding (in series) 19,580 shares; Aggregate liquidation preference $489,500 20 20 Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 750,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 432,501,817 and 431,814,951 shares, respectively 4,325 4,318 Paid-in capital 5,759,104 5,765,233 Cumulative distributions in excess of net income (288,491 ) (904,679 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,474,958 4,864,892 Noncontrolling interests 62,469 64,015 Total equity 5,537,427 4,928,907 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,524,192 $ 10,997,867

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Revenues from rental properties, net $ 256,607 $ 279,181 $ 778,572 $ 850,525 Management and other fee income 3,185 3,690 9,880 12,229 Total revenues 259,792 282,871 788,452 862,754 Operating expenses Rent (2,767 ) (2,836 ) (8,429 ) (8,452 ) Real estate taxes (40,403 ) (37,519 ) (118,733 ) (113,871 ) Operating and maintenance (42,844 ) (39,758 ) (124,192 ) (123,871 ) General and administrative (28,795 ) (23,832 ) (72,316 ) (72,296 ) Impairment charges (397 ) (19,609 ) (3,509 ) (41,235 ) Depreciation and amortization (71,704 ) (68,874 ) (214,660 ) (209,440 ) Total operating expenses (186,910 ) (192,428 ) (541,839 ) (569,165 ) Gain on sale of properties - 9,025 5,697 47,382 Operating income 72,882 99,468 252,310 340,971 Other income/(expense) Other (expense)/income, net (900 ) 4,526 393 7,512 (Loss)/gain on marketable securities, net (76,931 ) (199 ) 444,646 1,375 Gain on sale of cost method investment - - 190,832 - Interest expense (46,942 ) (43,146 ) (141,017 ) (131,638 ) Early extinguishment of debt charges (7,538 ) - (7,538 ) - (Loss)/income before income taxes, net, equity in income of joint ventures, net, and equity in income from other real estate investments, net (59,429 ) 60,649 739,626 218,220 (Provision)/benefit for income taxes, net (388 ) 3,866 (482 ) 3,580 Equity in income of joint ventures, net 11,233 17,673 35,039 58,960 Equity in income of other real estate investments, net 11,155 3,265 26,895 22,758 Net (loss)/income (37,429 ) 85,453 801,078 303,518 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (965 ) (1,463 ) (1,479 ) (2,332 ) Net (loss)/income attributable to the Company (38,394 ) 83,990 799,599 301,186 Preferred stock redemption charges - (11,369 ) - (11,369 ) Preferred dividends (6,354 ) (13,573 ) (19,062 ) (42,641 ) Net (loss)/income available to the Company's common shareholders $ (44,748 ) $ 59,048 $ 780,537 $ 247,176 Per common share: Net (loss)/income available to the Company: (2) Basic $ (0.10 ) $ 0.14 $ 1.80 $ 0.58 Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ 0.14 $ 1.80 (1) $ 0.58 (1) Weighted average shares: Basic 429,994 419,823 429,899 419,663 Diluted 429,994 421,002 431,602 420,986

(1) Reflects the potential impact if certain units were converted to common stock at the beginning of the period. The impact of the conversion would have an anti-dilutive effect on net income and therefore have not been included. Adjusted for distributions on convertible units of $119 and $20 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Adjusted for earnings attributable from participating securities of ($251) and ($654) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and ($5,259) and ($1,938) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income Available to the Company's Common Shareholders to FFO Available to the Company's Common Shareholders (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss)/income available to the Company's common shareholders $ (44,748 ) $ 59,048 $ 780,537 $ 247,176 Gain on sale of properties - (9,025 ) (5,697 ) (47,382 ) Gain on sale of joint venture properties - (1,988 ) (18 ) (15,174 ) Depreciation and amortization - real estate related 71,015 68,250 212,018 208,233 Depr. and amort. - real estate jvs 9,932 9,768 30,673 30,044 Impairment charges (including real estate jvs) 775 19,786 4,354 44,441 Gain on sale of cost method investment - - (190,832 ) - Profit participation from other real estate investments, net (8,406 ) 1,196 (15,875 ) (8,588 ) Loss/(gain) on marketable securities, net 76,931 199 (444,646 ) (1,375 ) Provision for income taxes (1) 1,500 - 1,501 - Noncontrolling interests (1) (310 ) (309 ) (1,373 ) (890 ) Funds available to the Company's common shareholders $ 106,689 $ 146,925 $ 370,642 $ 456,485 Weighted average shares outstanding for FFO calculations: Basic 429,994 419,823 429,899 419,663 Units 658 833 639 839 Dilutive effect of equity awards 1,192 1,120 1,496 1,273 Diluted (2) 431,844 421,776 432,034 421,774 FFO per common share - basic $ 0.25 $ 0.35 $ 0.86 $ 1.09 FFO per common share - diluted (2) $ 0.25 $ 0.35 $ 0.86 $ 1.08

(1) Related to gains, impairments and depreciation on properties, where applicable. (2) Reflects the potential impact if certain units were converted to common stock at the beginning of the period. Funds from operations would be increased by $57 and $213 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Funds from operations would be increased by $218 and $670 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income Available to the Company's Common Shareholders to Same Property NOI (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss)/income available to the Company's common shareholders $ (44,748 ) $ 59,048 $ 780,537 $ 247,176 Adjustments: Management and other fee income (3,185 ) (3,690 ) (9,880 ) (12,229 ) General and administrative 28,795 23,832 72,316 72,296 Impairment charges 397 19,609 3,509 41,235 Depreciation and amortization 71,704 68,874 214,660 209,440 Gain on sale of properties - (9,025 ) (5,697 ) (47,382 ) Interest and other expense, net 55,380 38,620 148,162 124,126 Loss/(gain) on marketable securities, net 76,931 199 (444,646 ) (1,375 ) Gain on sale of cost method investment - - (190,832 ) - Provision/(benefit) for income taxes, net 388 (3,866 ) 482 (3,580 ) Equity in income of other real estate investments, net (11,155 ) (3,265 ) (26,895 ) (22,758 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 965 1,463 1,479 2,332 Preferred stock redemption charges - 11,369 - 11,369 Preferred dividends 6,354 13,573 19,062 42,641 Non same property net operating income (3,890 ) (17,485 ) (22,497 ) (65,440 ) Non-operational expense from joint ventures, net 16,494 14,611 52,272 39,529 Same Property NOI $ 194,430 $ 213,867 $ 592,032 $ 637,380 Certain reclassifications of prior year amounts have been made to conform with the current year presentation.

