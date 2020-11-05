 

Eurofins CDMO Announces Expansion of Drug Product Capabilities in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Eurofins CDMO announces the strategic expansion of its existing Drug Product operation capabilities with the early 2020 completion of its new Drug Product development and cGMP manufacturing facility, located in Mississauga, Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005535/en/

Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. new extension (Photo: Business Wire)

Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. new extension (Photo: Business Wire)

The expansion of Eurofins’ Drug Product operations spans 14,500 sq. ft. The assets include fully equipped state-of-the-art pre-formulation and formulation development laboratories, a development suite, multiple GMP manufacturing suites, clinical packaging, and warehousing. With the expansion, Eurofins CDMO can support development and clinical manufacturing of oral solid dosage forms, including Highly Potent API’s. The integration of Drug Product operations compliments Eurofins’ existing API development and manufacturing services by providing an enhanced Quick-to-Clinic drug product strategy designed to meet clients’ needs for phase I and II products.

This complement of services offers science-driven strategies which enhance the Drug Product performance of API’s, from IND enabling through to late stage programs. The new drug product facility allows Eurofins CDMO to offer all drug development services under one roof, achieving enhanced science faster.

About Eurofins CDMO

Eurofins CDMO is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization that provides clients with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API’s) / Drug Substance and Drug Product development for small molecules and biologicals. Its service offering encompasses Drug Substance/API Development, Solid State Research and Development, Pre-formulation, Formulation and Development, Analytical Development, GMP Manufacturing and Clinical Packaging and Logistics. Operating with facilities in Europe, North America and India, Eurofins CDMO is accredited through the FDA, EMA, ANSM, ANSES, FAMHP, PMDA, and Health Canada.

For more information: https://www.eurofins.com/cdmo

Eurofins Scientific Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Eurofins Scientific
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eurofins CDMO Announces Expansion of Drug Product Capabilities in Canada Eurofins CDMO announces the strategic expansion of its existing Drug Product operation capabilities with the early 2020 completion of its new Drug Product development and cGMP manufacturing facility, located in Mississauga, Canada. This press …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
Eurofins Launches Sensitive, Fast and Cost-effective High Throughput SARS-CoV-2 Test Kits for Widely Available Sanger Sequencing Equipment
03.11.20
Eurofins Scientific SE: Disclosure of Total Number of Voting Rights and Number of Shares in the Capital at 31 October 2020
22.10.20
Eurofins Reports Very Strong Performance With Organic Growth Exceeding 22% in Q3 2020 and Sets New Objectives For 2022
19.10.20
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
16.10.20
Eurofins Biomnis to Create Additional Capacity of 15,000 Tests Per Day Carried out Within 24 Hours to Help Combat the Second Wave of the Covid-19 Pandemic
16.10.20
Eurofins announces a ten-for-one stock split
15.10.20
Eurofins Announces the Success of the Partial Refinancing of Its 2022 Schuldschein Loans via a New Schuldschein Issuance
06.10.20
Eurofins Launches Europe’s First Validated Test Method to Evaluate Filtration Capacity of Masks For SARS-CoV-2

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:07 Uhr
10
Eurofins Scientific