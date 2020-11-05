Eurofins CDMO Announces Expansion of Drug Product Capabilities in Canada

Eurofins CDMO announces the strategic expansion of its existing Drug Product operation capabilities with the early 2020 completion of its new Drug Product development and cGMP manufacturing facility, located in Mississauga, Canada.

Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. new extension (Photo: Business Wire)

The expansion of Eurofins’ Drug Product operations spans 14,500 sq. ft. The assets include fully equipped state-of-the-art pre-formulation and formulation development laboratories, a development suite, multiple GMP manufacturing suites, clinical packaging, and warehousing. With the expansion, Eurofins CDMO can support development and clinical manufacturing of oral solid dosage forms, including Highly Potent API’s. The integration of Drug Product operations compliments Eurofins’ existing API development and manufacturing services by providing an enhanced Quick-to-Clinic drug product strategy designed to meet clients’ needs for phase I and II products.

This complement of services offers science-driven strategies which enhance the Drug Product performance of API’s, from IND enabling through to late stage programs. The new drug product facility allows Eurofins CDMO to offer all drug development services under one roof, achieving enhanced science faster.

About Eurofins CDMO

Eurofins CDMO is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization that provides clients with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API’s) / Drug Substance and Drug Product development for small molecules and biologicals. Its service offering encompasses Drug Substance/API Development, Solid State Research and Development, Pre-formulation, Formulation and Development, Analytical Development, GMP Manufacturing and Clinical Packaging and Logistics. Operating with facilities in Europe, North America and India, Eurofins CDMO is accredited through the FDA, EMA, ANSM, ANSES, FAMHP, PMDA, and Health Canada.

