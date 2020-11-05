NCR Named a Top Financial Technology Provider in the 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings

The IDC FinTech Rankings evaluates and categorizes the top IT vendors based on 2019 calendar year revenues and the percentage of revenues exclusively attributed to financial institutions, including banks, capital markets firms and insurers. Data is gathered from surveys completed by vendors, as well as original research and market analysis conducted by IDC Financial Insights.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, today announced its placement in the top ten of the 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings, a comprehensive list of the financial services industry’s leading global hardware, software and service providers. The company improved its position one spot to no. 8 in the 2020 rankings.

“NCR’s improved ranking this year is a direct result of their focus to provide more self-service banking technology across the industry,” said Marc DeCastro, research director, IDC Financial Insights. “While their calling card has long been hardware, their shift to provide innovation through software platforms is what’s making a difference for their customers, especially now.”

“It has never been so important for financial institutions to leverage technology to power safe and innovative options for self-service banking,” said Frank Hauck, president and general manager, NCR Banking. “At NCR, we remain dedicated to delivering the open, flexible technology necessary for banks and credit unions to efficiently run their organizations, while facilitating the simple, digital-first experiences customers today expect. We are proud to once again be named a top financial technology provider by IDC Financial Insights.”

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

About IDC Financial Insights

IDC Financial Insights assists financial service businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the banking, insurance, and securities and investments industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world’s leading technology, media, research, and events company. For more information, please visit www.idc.com/financial+ info@idc-fi.com, or call 508-620-5533.

