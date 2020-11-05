 

NCR Named a Top Financial Technology Provider in the 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, today announced its placement in the top ten of the 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings, a comprehensive list of the financial services industry’s leading global hardware, software and service providers. The company improved its position one spot to no. 8 in the 2020 rankings.

The IDC FinTech Rankings evaluates and categorizes the top IT vendors based on 2019 calendar year revenues and the percentage of revenues exclusively attributed to financial institutions, including banks, capital markets firms and insurers. Data is gathered from surveys completed by vendors, as well as original research and market analysis conducted by IDC Financial Insights.

“NCR’s improved ranking this year is a direct result of their focus to provide more self-service banking technology across the industry,” said Marc DeCastro, research director, IDC Financial Insights. “While their calling card has long been hardware, their shift to provide innovation through software platforms is what’s making a difference for their customers, especially now.”

“It has never been so important for financial institutions to leverage technology to power safe and innovative options for self-service banking,” said Frank Hauck, president and general manager, NCR Banking. “At NCR, we remain dedicated to delivering the open, flexible technology necessary for banks and credit unions to efficiently run their organizations, while facilitating the simple, digital-first experiences customers today expect. We are proud to once again be named a top financial technology provider by IDC Financial Insights.”

For more on the 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings, visit https://www.idc.com/prodserv/insights/#financial-fintech_rankings.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com

Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

About IDC Financial Insights

IDC Financial Insights assists financial service businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the banking, insurance, and securities and investments industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world’s leading technology, media, research, and events company. For more information, please visit www.idc.com/financial+ info@idc-fi.com, or call 508-620-5533.

NCR Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NCR Named a Top Financial Technology Provider in the 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, today announced its placement in the top ten of the 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings, a comprehensive list of the financial services industry’s leading global …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
NCR Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
22.10.20
First Horizon Bank Moves Digital Banking Platform to NCR
14.10.20
NCR Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
12.10.20
A.S. Watson Group Retailer Kruidvat Accelerates Store Transformation with NCR