 

Issue of Equity and Total Voting rights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 16:30  |  33   |   |   

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

5 November 2020

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 582,665 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each at a price of 78.4p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the final dividend of 2.1p per share, payable on 5 November 2020.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 19 November 2020.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 126,108,112 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803


Octopus AIM VCT 2 Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Issue of Equity and Total Voting rights OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC 5 November 2020 Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 582,665 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each at a price of 78.4p per share to shareholders who …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Bombardier, Texas State Technical College (TSTC) Celebrate Official Registration of Bombardier ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Net Asset Value(s)
04.11.20
Net Asset Value(s)
02.11.20
Total voting rights and capital
29.10.20
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
27.10.20
Net Asset Value(s)
22.10.20
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights
21.10.20
Net Asset Value(s)
15.10.20
Net Asset Value(s)
14.10.20
Net Asset Value(s)
09.10.20
Net Asset Value(s)