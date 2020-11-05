NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Claudia Merkle, CEO of National MI, said, "The housing market has proven to be resilient in the wake of the COVID pandemic, with low interest rates allowing more Americans to access homeownership at a time when it’s most critical and robust demand driving sustained house price appreciation. Against this backdrop, our new business opportunity has grown significantly and we have delivered record new insurance written as more borrowers and lenders have turned to us for support than ever before. While still early, we have also begun to see encouraging credit trends in our in-force portfolio, with default activity stabilizing and an increasing number of borrowers exiting forbearance and resuming payment of their mortgages.”

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported GAAP net income of $38.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, which compares to $26.8 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $49.8 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $40.4 million or $0.47 per diluted share, which compares to $29.7 million or $0.40 per diluted share in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $49.9 million or $0.71 per diluted share in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The non-GAAP financial measures adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted return-on-equity are presented in this release to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and our reconciliation of such measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, below.

Selected highlights from the third quarter 2020 include:

Primary insurance-in-force at quarter end was $104.5 billion, up 16% compared to the third quarter of 2019

New insurance written was $18.5 billion, up 31% compared to $14.1 billion in the third quarter of 2019

Net premiums earned were $98.8 million, up 7% compared to $92.4 million in the third quarter of 2019

Underwriting and operating expenses were $34.0 million, including $2.3 million of capital market transaction costs, compared to $32.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, including $1.7 million of capital market transaction costs

Insurance claims and claim expenses were $15.7 million, compared to $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting higher default experience attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic

At quarter-end, cash and investments were $1.9 billion and shareholders’ equity was $1.3 billion, equal to $15.42 per share

Annualized return-on-equity for the quarter was 11.9% and annualized adjusted return-on-equity was 12.6%

At quarter-end, the company reported total PMIERs available assets of $1.7 billion and net risk- based required assets of $991 million

Concurrent with the release of third quarter earnings, the company has filed a Form 8-K that includes selected operating statistics for the month ended October 31, 2020. Investors may access the Form 8-K on the company’s website, www.nationalmi.com, in the “Investor Relations” section.

Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Change (1) Change (1) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Q/Q Y/Y INSURANCE METRICS ($billions) Primary Insurance-in-Force $ 104.5 $ 98.9 $ 89.7 6 % 16 % New Insurance Written - NIW Monthly premium 16.5 11.9 13.0 39 % 27 % Single premium 2.0 1.2 1.1 60 % 79 % Total (2) 18.5 13.1 14.1 41 % 31 % FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ($millions, except per share amounts) Net Premiums Earned 98.8 98.9 92.4 — % 7 % Insurance Claims and Claim Expenses 15.7 34.3 2.6 (54 ) % 509 % Underwriting and Operating Expenses (3) 34.0 30.4 32.3 12 % 5 % Net Income 38.2 26.8 49.8 42 % (23 ) % Adjusted Net Income 40.4 29.7 49.9 36 % (19 ) % Cash and Investments $ 1,884 $ 1,855 $ 1,119 2 % 68 % Shareholders' Equity 1,308 1,257 873 4 % 50 % Book Value per Share $ 15.42 $ 14.82 $ 12.86 4 % 20 % Loss Ratio 15.9 % 34.7 % 2.8 % Expense Ratio (3) 34.4 % 30.7 % 35.0 %

(1) Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.

(2) Total may not foot due to rounding.

(3) Certain "Underwriting and operating expenses" have been reclassified as "Service expenses" in prior periods.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The company will hold a conference call, which will be webcast live today, November 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website, www.nationalmi.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 734-0328 in the U.S., or (914) 495-8578 internationally, and using Conference ID: 5874734 or by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company in connection therewith may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). The PSLRA provides a "safe harbor" for any forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements about our expectations, outlook, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "may," "predict," "assume," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "intend" and similar words or phrases. All forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may turn out to be inaccurate and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements include, but are not limited to: uncertainty relating to the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and the measures taken by governmental authorities and other third parties to combat it, including their impact on the global economy, the U.S. housing, real estate, housing finance and mortgage insurance markets, and the Company’s business, operations and personnel, changes in the business practices of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (collectively, the "GSEs"), including decisions that have the impact of decreasing or discontinuing the use of mortgage insurance as credit enhancement generally, or with first time homebuyers or on very high loan-to-value mortgages; our ability to remain an eligible mortgage insurer under the private mortgage insurer eligibility requirements ("PMIERs") and other requirements imposed by the GSEs, which they may change at any time; retention of our existing certificates of authority in each state and the District of Columbia ("D.C.") and our ability to remain a mortgage insurer in good standing in each state and D.C.; our future profitability, liquidity and capital resources; actions of existing competitors, including other private mortgage insurers and government mortgage insurers, such as the Federal Housing Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Housing Service and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and potential market entry by new competitors or consolidation of existing competitors; developments in the world’s financial and capital markets and our access to such markets, including reinsurance; adoption of new or changes to existing laws and regulations that impact our business or financial condition directly or the mortgage insurance industry generally or their enforcement and implementation by regulators, including any action by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to address the planned expiration of the "QM Patch" under the Dodd-Frank Act Ability to Repay/Qualified Mortgage Rule; legislative or regulatory changes to the GSEs' role in the secondary mortgage market or other changes that could affect the residential mortgage industry generally or mortgage insurance industry in particular; potential future lawsuits, investigations or inquiries or resolution of current lawsuits or inquiries; changes in general economic, market and political conditions and policies, interest rates, inflation and investment results or other conditions that affect the housing market or the markets for home mortgages or mortgage insurance; our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans, including our ability to access the capital, credit and reinsurance markets and to enter into, and receive approval of, reinsurance arrangements on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, the GSEs and our regulators; our ability to implement our business strategy, including our ability to write mortgage insurance on high quality low-down payment residential mortgage loans, implement successfully and on a timely basis, complex infrastructure, systems, procedures, and internal controls to support our business and regulatory and reporting requirements of the insurance industry; our ability to attract and retain a diverse customer base, including the largest mortgage originators; failure of risk management or pricing or investment strategies; emergence of unexpected claim and coverage issues, including claims exceeding our reserves or amounts we had expected to experience; potential adverse impacts arising from natural disasters, including, with respect to affected areas, a decline in new business, adverse effects on home prices, and an increase in notices of default on insured mortgages; the inability of our counterparties, including third party reinsurers, to meet their obligations to us; failure to maintain, improve and continue to develop necessary information technology systems or the failure of technology providers to perform; and, our ability to recruit, train and retain key personnel. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" detailed in Item 1A of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in Part II, Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe the use of the non-GAAP measures of adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio and adjusted combined ratio enhances the comparability of our fundamental financial performance between periods, and provides relevant information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the company's business performance is evaluated by management. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. These measures have been presented to increase transparency and enhance the comparability of our fundamental operating trends across periods. Other companies may calculate these measures differently; their measures may not be comparable to those we calculate and present.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as GAAP income before tax, excluding the pre-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and discrete, non-recurring and non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred.

Adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income, excluding the after-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and discrete, non-recurring and non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred. Adjustments to components of pre-tax income are tax effected using the applicable federal statutory tax rate for the respective periods.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for changes in the dilutive effect of non-vested shares that would otherwise have occurred had GAAP net income been calculated in accordance with adjusted net income. There will be no adjustment to weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the periods that non-vested shares are anti-dilutive under GAAP.

Adjusted return-on-equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income on an annualized basis by the average shareholders' equity for the period.

Adjusted expense ratio is defined as GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, divided by net premiums earned.

Adjusted combined ratio is defined as the total of GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions and insurance claims and claims expenses, divided by net premiums earned.

Although adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio and adjusted combined ratio exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items: (1) are not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) are impacted by market, economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, and the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

(1) Change in fair value of warrant liability. Outstanding warrants at the end of each reporting period are revalued, and any change in fair value is reported in the statement of operations in the period in which the change occurred. The change in fair value of our warrant liability can vary significantly across periods and is influenced principally by equity market and general economic factors that do not impact or reflect our current period operating results. We believe trends in our operating performance can be more clearly identified by excluding fluctuations related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability.

(2) Capital markets transaction costs. Capital markets transaction costs result from activities that are undertaken to improve our debt profile or enhance our capital position through activities such as debt refinancing and capital markets reinsurance transactions that may vary in their size and timing due to factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.

(3) Net realized investment gains and losses. The recognition of the net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing is highly discretionary and is influenced by factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles that do not reflect our current period operating results.

(4) Infrequent or unusual non-operating items. Items that are the result of unforeseen or uncommon events, which occur separately from operating earnings and are not expected to recur in the future. Identification and exclusion of these items provides clarity about the impact special or rare occurrences may have on our current financial performance. Past adjustments under this category include the effects of the release of the valuation allowance recorded against our net federal and certain state net deferred tax assets in 2016 and the re-measurement of our net deferred tax assets in connection with tax reform in 2017. We believe such items are non-recurring in nature, are not part of our primary operating activities and do not reflect our current period operating results.

Investor Contact

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

john.swenson@nationalmi.com

(510) 788-8417

Press Contact

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations

(203) 513-2721

MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data) Net premiums earned $ 98,802 $ 92,381 $ 296,463 $ 249,499 Net investment income 8,337 7,882 23,511 22,894 Net realized investment (losses) gains (4 ) 81 635 (219 ) Other revenues 648 1,244 2,771 1,700 Total revenues 107,783 101,588 323,380 273,874 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 15,667 2,572 55,698 8,238 Underwriting and operating expenses(1) 33,969 32,335 96,616 95,325 Service expenses(1) 557 909 2,381 1,311 Interest expense 7,796 2,979 16,481 9,111 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of warrant liability 437 (1,139 ) (4,286 ) 6,025 Total expenses 58,426 37,656 166,890 120,010 Income before income taxes 49,357 63,932 156,490 153,864 Income tax expense 11,178 14,169 33,192 32,102 Net income $ 38,179 $ 49,763 $ 123,298 $ 121,762 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.73 $ 1.63 $ 1.81 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.69 $ 1.55 $ 1.75 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 84,805 67,849 75,695 67,381 Diluted 85,599 70,137 76,867 69,520 Loss ratio(2) 15.9 % 2.8 % 18.8 % 3.3 % Expense ratio(3) 34.4 % 35.0 % 32.6 % 38.2 % Combined ratio (4) 50.2 % 37.8 % 51.4 % 41.5 % Net income $ 38,179 $ 49,763 $ 123,298 $ 121,762 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gains in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax expense of $2,494 and $1,376 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $7,655 and $8,991 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively 9,381 5,177 28,799 33,824 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income, net of tax (benefit) expense of ($1) and $17 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and ($258) and ($46) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively 3 (64 ) 972 173 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 9,384 5,113 29,771 33,997 Comprehensive income $ 47,563 $ 54,876 $ 153,069 $ 155,759

(1) Certain "Underwriting and operating expenses" have been reclassified as "Service expenses" in prior periods.

(2) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(4) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.

Consolidated balance sheets September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets (In Thousands, except for share data) Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,624,970 and $1,113,779 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) $ 1,689,815 $ 1,140,940 Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $5,555 and $2,662 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 194,199 41,089 Premiums receivable 48,159 46,085 Accrued investment income 9,766 6,831 Prepaid expenses 4,579 3,512 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 63,194 59,972 Software and equipment, net 28,131 26,096 Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634 3,634 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 8,014 15,488 Reinsurance recoverable (1) 17,180 4,939 Other assets (1) 15,149 16,232 Total assets $ 2,081,820 $ 1,364,818 Liabilities Debt $ 392,987 $ 145,764 Unearned premiums 116,008 136,642 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 59,316 39,904 Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 87,230 23,752 Reinsurance funds withheld 10,364 14,310 Warrant liability, at fair value 3,135 7,641 Deferred tax liability, net 97,451 56,360 Other liabilities 7,773 10,025 Total liabilities 774,264 434,398 Shareholders' equity Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 84,808,516 and 68,358,074 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized) 848 684 Additional paid-in capital 930,906 707,003 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 47,059 17,288 Retained earnings 328,743 205,445 Total shareholders' equity 1,307,556 930,420 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,081,820 $ 1,364,818

(1) Reinsurance recoverable has been reclassified from "Other assets" in the prior period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Quarter ended Quarter ended Quarter ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 As Reported (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 98,802 $ 98,944 $ 92,381 Net investment income 8,337 7,070 7,882 Net realized investment (losses) gains (4 ) 711 81 Other revenues 648 1,223 1,244 Total revenues 107,783 107,948 101,588 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 15,667 34,334 2,572 Underwriting and operating expenses(1) 33,969 30,370 32,335 Service expenses(1) 557 1,090 909 Interest expense 7,796 5,941 2,979 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of warrant liability 437 1,236 (1,139 ) Total expenses 58,426 72,971 37,656 Income before income taxes 49,357 34,977 63,932 Income tax expense 11,178 8,129 14,169 Net income $ 38,179 $ 26,848 $ 49,763 Adjustments: Net realized investment losses (gains) 4 (711 ) (81 ) Loss (gain) from change in fair value of warrant liability 437 1,236 (1,139 ) Capital markets transaction costs 2,254 2,790 1,689 Adjusted income before taxes 52,052 38,292 64,401 Income tax expense on adjustments 474 437 338 Adjusted net income $ 40,400 $ 29,726 $ 49,894 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 85,599 74,174 70,137 Diluted EPS $ 0.45 $ 0.36 $ 0.69 (2) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.47 $ 0.40 $ 0.71 Return-on-equity 11.9 % 9.6 % 23.6 % Adjusted return-on-equity 12.6 % 10.7 % 23.7 % Expense ratio (3) 34.4 % 30.7 % 35.0 % Adjusted expense ratio (4) 32.1 % 30.5 % 33.2 % Combined ratio (5) 50.2 % 65.4 % 37.8 % Adjusted combined ratio (6) 48.0 % 65.2 % 36.0 %

(1) Certain "Underwriting and operating expenses" have been reclassified as "Service expenses" in prior periods.

(2) Diluted net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 excludes the impact of the warrant fair value change as it was anti-dilutive. For all other periods presented, diluted net income equals reported net income as the impact of the warrant fair value change was dilutive.

(3) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(4) Adjusted expense ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted underwriting and operating expense (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital markets reinsurance transactions) by net premiums earned.

(5) Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of underwriting and operating expenses and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned.

(6) Adjusted combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of adjusted underwriting and operating expenses (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital market reinsurance transaction) and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned.

Historical Quarterly Data 2020 2019 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data) Net premiums earned $ 98,802 $ 98,944 $ 98,717 $ 95,517 $ 92,381 $ 83,249 Net investment income 8,337 7,070 8,104 7,962 7,882 7,629 Net realized investment (losses) gains (4 ) 711 (72 ) 264 81 (113 ) Other revenues 648 1,223 900 1,154 1,244 415 Total revenues 107,783 107,948 107,649 104,897 101,588 91,180 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 15,667 34,334 5,697 4,269 2,572 2,923 Underwriting and operating expenses(1) 33,969 30,370 32,277 31,296 32,335 32,190 Service expenses(1) 557 1,090 734 937 909 353 Interest expense 7,796 5,941 2,744 2,974 2,979 3,071 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of warrant liability 437 1,236 (5,959 ) 2,632 (1,139 ) 1,685 Total expenses 58,426 72,971 35,493 42,108 37,656 40,222 Income before income taxes 49,357 34,977 72,156 62,789 63,932 50,958 Income tax expense 11,178 8,129 13,885 12,594 14,169 11,858 Net income $ 38,179 $ 26,848 $ 58,271 $ 50,195 $ 49,763 $ 39,100 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.36 $ 0.85 $ 0.74 $ 0.73 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.36 $ 0.74 $ 0.71 $ 0.69 $ 0.56 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 84,805 73,617 68,563 68,140 67,849 67,590 Diluted 85,599 74,174 70,401 70,276 70,137 69,590 Other data Loss Ratio(2) 15.9 % 34.7 % 5.8 % 4.5 % 2.8 % 3.5 % Expense Ratio(3) 34.4 % 30.7 % 32.7 % 32.8 % 35.0 % 38.7 % Combined ratio (4) 50.2 % 65.4 % 38.5 % 37.2 % 37.8 % 42.2 %

(1) Certain "Underwriting and operating expenses" have been reclassified as "Service expenses" in prior periods.

(2) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(4) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.





New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums

The tables below present primary NIW and primary and pool IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW Three months ended September 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 (In Millions) Monthly $ 16,516 $ 11,885 $ 10,461 $ 11,085 $ 12,994 $ 11,067 Single 1,983 1,239 836 864 1,106 1,112 Primary $ 18,499 $ 13,124 $ 11,297 $ 11,949 $ 14,100 $ 12,179





Primary and pool IIF As of September 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 (In Millions) Monthly $ 88,584 $ 82,848 $ 81,347 $ 77,097 $ 71,814 $ 63,922 Single 15,910 16,057 17,147 17,657 17,899 17,786 Primary 104,494 98,905 98,494 94,754 89,713 81,708 Pool 2,115 2,340 2,487 2,570 2,668 2,758 Total $ 106,609 $ 101,245 $ 100,981 $ 97,324 $ 92,381 $ 84,466

The following table presents the amounts related to the company's quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2016 QSR Transaction, 2018 QSR Transaction and 2020 QSR Transaction, and collectively, the QSR Transactions), and Insurance-Linked Note transactions (the 2017 ILN Transaction, 2018 ILN Transaction, 2019 ILN Transaction and 2020-1 ILN Transaction, and collectively, the ILN Transactions) for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended September 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 (In Thousands) The QSR Transactions Ceded risk-in-force $ 5,159,061 $ 4,563,676 $ 4,843,715 $ 5,137,249 $ 4,901,809 $ 4,558,862 Ceded premiums earned (24,517 ) (23,210 ) (23,011 ) (23,673 ) (23,151 ) (20,919 ) Ceded claims and claim expenses 3,200 8,669 1,532 1,030 766 770 Ceding commission earned 4,798 4,428 4,513 4,691 4,584 4,171 Profit commission 11,034 5,271 12,413 13,314 13,254 11,884 The ILN Transactions Ceded premiums $ (6,268 ) $ (3,267 ) $ (3,872 ) $ (4,263 ) $ (4,409 ) $ (2,895 )

Portfolio Statistics

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended September 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 ($ Values In Millions, except as noted below) New insurance written $ 18,499 $ 13,124 $ 11,297 $ 11,949 $ 14,100 $ 12,179 New risk written 4,577 3,260 2,897 3,082 3,651 3,183 Insurance in force (IIF) (1) 104,494 98,905 98,494 94,754 89,713 81,708 Risk in force (1) 26,568 25,238 25,192 24,173 22,810 20,661 Policies in force (count) (1) 381,899 372,934 376,852 366,039 350,395 324,876 Average loan size ($ value in thousands) (1) $ 274 $ 265 $ 261 $ 259 $ 256 $ 252 Coverage percentage (2) 25.4 % 25.5 % 25.6 % 25.5 % 25.4 % 25.3 % Loans in default (count) (1) 13,765 10,816 1,449 1,448 1,230 1,028 Default rate (1) 3.60 % 2.90 % 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.35 % 0.32 % Risk in force on defaulted loans (1) $ 1,008 $ 799 $ 84 $ 84 $ 70 $ 58 Net premium yield (3) 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.43 % Earnings from cancellations $ 12.6 $ 15.5 $ 8.6 $ 8.0 $ 7.4 $ 4.5 Annual persistency (4) 60.0 % 64.1 % 71.7 % 76.8 % 82.4 % 86.0 % Quarterly run-off (5) 13.1 % 12.9 % 8.0 % 7.7 % 7.5 % 5.1 %

(1) Reported as of the end of the period.

(2) Calculated as end of period risk-in-force (RIF) divided by end of period IIF.

(3) Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized.

(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given 12-month period.

(5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three month period.

The tables below present our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and purchase/refinance mix for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW by FICO For the three months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 ($ In Millions) >= 760 $ 11,600 $ 8,052 $ 6,994 740-759 2,575 1,866 2,288 720-739 2,187 1,607 2,102 700-719 1,217 959 1,450 680-699 793 514 915 <=679 127 126 351 Total $ 18,499 $ 13,124 $ 14,100 Weighted average FICO 764 762 754





Primary NIW by LTV For the three months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 587 $ 547 $ 989 90.01% to 95.00% 7,767 5,385 6,592 85.01% to 90.00% 6,968 5,067 4,933 85.00% and below 3,177 2,125 1,586 Total $ 18,499 $ 13,124 $ 14,100 Weighted average LTV 90.7 % 90.7 % 91.7 %





Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (In Millions) Purchase $ 12,764 $ 7,776 $ 11,284 Refinance 5,735 5,348 2,816 Total $ 18,499 $ 13,124 $ 14,100

The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of September 30, 2020.

Primary IIF and RIF As of September 30, 2020 IIF RIF (In Millions) September 30, 2020 $ 40,969 $ 10,255 2019 29,865 7,791 2018 11,859 3,019 2017 9,671 2,413 2016 8,050 2,047 2015 and before 4,080 1,043 Total $ 104,494 $ 26,568

The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 53,742 $ 48,898 $ 41,855 740-759 16,193 15,764 15,028 720-739 14,352 13,882 12,666 700-719 10,235 10,228 9,822 680-699 6,713 6,657 6,559 <=679 3,259 3,476 3,783 Total $ 104,494 $ 98,905 $ 89,713





Primary RIF by FICO As of September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 13,563 $ 12,433 $ 10,611 740-759 4,141 4,031 3,847 720-739 3,694 3,585 3,257 700-719 2,635 2,625 2,501 680-699 1,730 1,706 1,665 <=679 805 858 929 Total $ 26,568 $ 25,238 $ 22,810





Primary IIF by LTV As of September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 8,130 $ 8,453 $ 8,500 90.01% to 95.00% 47,828 45,862 42,255 85.01% to 90.00% 35,224 32,603 28,083 85.00% and below 13,312 11,987 10,875 Total $ 104,494 $ 98,905 $ 89,713





Primary RIF by LTV As of September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 2,310 $ 2,387 $ 2,326 90.01% to 95.00% 14,056 13,463 12,358 85.01% to 90.00% 8,642 7,985 6,854 85.00% and below 1,560 1,403 1,272 Total $ 26,568 $ 25,238 $ 22,810





Primary RIF by Loan Type As of September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Fixed 99 % 98 % 98 % Adjustable rate mortgages Less than five years — — — Five years and longer 1 2 2 Total 100 % 100 % 100 %

The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF during the periods indicated.

Primary IIF For the three months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (In Millions) IIF, beginning of period $ 98,905 $ 98,494 $ 81,708 NIW 18,499 13,124 14,100 Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions (12,910 ) (12,713 ) (6,095 ) IIF, end of period $ 104,494 $ 98,905 $ 89,713

Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 California 11.3 % 11.3 % 11.9 % Texas 8.3 8.1 8.1 Florida 6.7 6.2 5.6 Virginia 5.4 5.4 5.3 Colorado 4.0 3.8 3.4 Illinois 4.0 4.0 3.8 Maryland 3.6 3.5 3.3 Washington 3.5 3.4 3.2 Pennsylvania 3.5 3.6 3.6 Massachusetts 3.5 3.4 3.1 Total 53.8 % 52.7 % 51.3 %

The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of September 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020 Book year Original Insurance

Written Remaining Insurance in

Force %

Remaining

of Original

Insurance Policies

Ever in

Force Number of Policies in

Force Number

of Loans

in

Default # of

Claims

Paid

Incurred

Loss Ratio (Inception

to Date) (1) Cumulative

Default Rate

(2) Current

default

rate (3) ($ Values in Millions) 2013 $ 162 $ 13 8 % 655 82 4 1 0.8 % 0.8 % 4.9 % 2014 3,451 556 16 % 14,786 3,172 139 48 4.2 % 1.3 % 4.4 % 2015 12,422 3,511 28 % 52,548 17,706 674 108 3.3 % 1.5 % 3.8 % 2016 21,187 8,050 38 % 83,626 36,731 1,609 116 3.0 % 2.1 % 4.4 % 2017 21,582 9,671 45 % 85,897 44,498 2,584 79 5.0 % 3.1 % 5.8 % 2018 27,295 11,859 43 % 104,043 52,967 3,246 49 8.8 % 3.2 % 6.1 % 2019 45,141 29,865 66 % 148,423 105,991 4,327 4 15.4 % 2.9 % 4.1 % 2020 42,920 40,969 95 % 125,639 120,752 1,182 — 12.7 % 0.9 % 1.0 % Total $ 174,160 $ 104,494 615,617 381,899 13,765 405

(1) Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.

(2) Calculated as the sum of the number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force.

(3) Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.





The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claim expenses:

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 (In Thousands) Beginning balance $ 69,903 $ 18,432 $ 23,752 $ 12,811 Less reinsurance recoverables (1) (14,307 ) (3,775 ) (4,939 ) (3,001 ) Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 55,596 14,657 18,813 9,810 Add claims incurred: Claims and claim expenses incurred: Current year (2) 18,682 3,547 61,198 10,948 Prior years (3) (3,015 ) (975 ) (5,500 ) (2,710 ) Total claims and claim expenses incurred 15,667 2,572 55,698 8,238 Less claims paid: Claims and claim expenses paid: Current year (2) 113 — 152 — Prior years (3) 1,100 1,033 4,309 2,401 Reinsurance terminations (4) — — — (549 ) Total claims and claim expenses paid 1,213 1,033 4,461 1,852 Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables 70,050 16,196 70,050 16,196 Add reinsurance recoverables (1) 17,180 4,309 17,180 4,309 Ending balance $ 87,230 $ 20,505 $ 87,230 $ 20,505

(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions.

(2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan had defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, the default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance.

(3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance.

(4) Represents the settlement of reinsurance recoverables in conjunction with the termination of one reinsurer under the 2016 QSR Transaction on a cut-off basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Beginning default inventory 10,816 1,028 1,448 877 Plus: new defaults 6,588 718 16,870 1,838 Less: cures (3,598 ) (476 ) (4,426 ) (1,383 ) Less: claims paid (40 ) (37 ) (123 ) (98 ) Less: claims denied (1 ) (3 ) (4 ) (4 ) Ending default inventory 13,765 1,230 13,765 1,230

The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 (In Thousands) Number of claims paid (1) 40 37 123 98 Total amount paid for claims $ 1,540 $ 1,265 $ 5,621 $ 2,979 Average amount paid per claim $ 39 $ 34 $ 46 $ 30 Severity(2) 67 % 70 % 80 % 70 %

(1) Count includes six and eight claims settled without payment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and eight and fourteen claims settled without payment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

(2) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.

The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the periods indicated.

Average reserve per default: As of September 30,

2020 As of September 30,

2019 (In Thousands) Case (1) $ 5.8 $ 15.3 IBNR (1)(2) 0.5 1.4 Total $ 6.3 $ 16.7

(1) Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.

(2) Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.

The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated.