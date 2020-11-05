 

NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported GAAP net income of $38.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, which compares to $26.8 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $49.8 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $40.4 million or $0.47 per diluted share, which compares to $29.7 million or $0.40 per diluted share in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $49.9 million or $0.71 per diluted share in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The non-GAAP financial measures adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted return-on-equity are presented in this release to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and our reconciliation of such measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, below.

Claudia Merkle, CEO of National MI, said, "The housing market has proven to be resilient in the wake of the COVID pandemic, with low interest rates allowing more Americans to access homeownership at a time when it’s most critical and robust demand driving sustained house price appreciation. Against this backdrop, our new business opportunity has grown significantly and we have delivered record new insurance written as more borrowers and lenders have turned to us for support than ever before. While still early, we have also begun to see encouraging credit trends in our in-force portfolio, with default activity stabilizing and an increasing number of borrowers exiting forbearance and resuming payment of their mortgages.”

Selected highlights from the third quarter 2020 include:

  • Primary insurance-in-force at quarter end was $104.5 billion, up 16% compared to the third quarter of 2019
  • New insurance written was $18.5 billion, up 31% compared to $14.1 billion in the third quarter of 2019
  • Net premiums earned were $98.8 million, up 7% compared to $92.4 million in the third quarter of 2019
  • Underwriting and operating expenses were $34.0 million, including $2.3 million of capital market transaction costs, compared to $32.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, including $1.7 million of capital market transaction costs
  • Insurance claims and claim expenses were $15.7 million, compared to $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting higher default experience attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • At quarter-end, cash and investments were $1.9 billion and shareholders’ equity was $1.3 billion, equal to $15.42 per share
  • Annualized return-on-equity for the quarter was 11.9% and annualized adjusted return-on-equity was 12.6%
  • At quarter-end, the company reported total PMIERs available assets of $1.7 billion and net risk- based required assets of $991 million

Concurrent with the release of third quarter earnings, the company has filed a Form 8-K that includes selected operating statistics for the month ended October 31, 2020. Investors may access the Form 8-K on the company’s website, www.nationalmi.com, in the “Investor Relations” section.

    Quarter
Ended 		Quarter
Ended 		Quarter
Ended 		Change (1) Change (1)
    9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Q/Q Y/Y
INSURANCE METRICS ($billions)
Primary Insurance-in-Force $ 104.5   $ 98.9   $ 89.7     % 16    %
New Insurance Written - NIW          
  Monthly premium 16.5   11.9   13.0   39    % 27    %
  Single premium 2.0   1.2   1.1   60    % 79    %
  Total (2) 18.5   13.1   14.1   41    % 31    %
           
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ($millions, except per share amounts)
Net Premiums Earned 98.8   98.9   92.4   —    %   %
Insurance Claims and Claim Expenses 15.7   34.3   2.6   (54 ) % 509    %
Underwriting and Operating Expenses (3) 34.0   30.4   32.3   12    %   %
Net Income 38.2   26.8   49.8   42    % (23 ) %
Adjusted Net Income 40.4   29.7   49.9   36    % (19 ) %
Cash and Investments $ 1,884   $ 1,855   $ 1,119     % 68    %
Shareholders' Equity 1,308   1,257   873     % 50    %
Book Value per Share $ 15.42   $ 14.82   $ 12.86     % 20    %
Loss Ratio 15.9 % 34.7 % 2.8 %    
Expense Ratio (3) 34.4 % 30.7 % 35.0 %    

(1)  Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.
(2)  Total may not foot due to rounding.
(3)  Certain "Underwriting and operating expenses" have been reclassified as "Service expenses" in prior periods.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The company will hold a conference call, which will be webcast live today, November 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website, www.nationalmi.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 734-0328 in the U.S., or (914) 495-8578 internationally, and using Conference ID: 5874734 or by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company in connection therewith may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). The PSLRA provides a "safe harbor" for any forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements about our expectations, outlook, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "may," "predict," "assume," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "intend" and similar words or phrases. All forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may turn out to be inaccurate and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements include, but are not limited to: uncertainty relating to the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and the measures taken by governmental authorities and other third parties to combat it, including their impact on the global economy, the U.S. housing, real estate, housing finance and mortgage insurance markets, and the Company’s business, operations and personnel, changes in the business practices of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (collectively, the "GSEs"), including decisions that have the impact of decreasing or discontinuing the use of mortgage insurance as credit enhancement generally, or with first time homebuyers or on very high loan-to-value mortgages; our ability to remain an eligible mortgage insurer under the private mortgage insurer eligibility requirements ("PMIERs") and other requirements imposed by the GSEs, which they may change at any time; retention of our existing certificates of authority in each state and the District of Columbia ("D.C.") and our ability to remain a mortgage insurer in good standing in each state and D.C.; our future profitability, liquidity and capital resources; actions of existing competitors, including other private mortgage insurers and government mortgage insurers, such as the Federal Housing Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Housing Service and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and potential market entry by new competitors or consolidation of existing competitors; developments in the world’s financial and capital markets and our access to such markets, including reinsurance; adoption of new or changes to existing laws and regulations that impact our business or financial condition directly or the mortgage insurance industry generally or their enforcement and implementation by regulators, including any action by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to address the planned expiration of the "QM Patch" under the Dodd-Frank Act Ability to Repay/Qualified Mortgage Rule; legislative or regulatory changes to the GSEs' role in the secondary mortgage market or other changes that could affect the residential mortgage industry generally or mortgage insurance industry in particular; potential future lawsuits, investigations or inquiries or resolution of current lawsuits or inquiries; changes in general economic, market and political conditions and policies, interest rates, inflation and investment results or other conditions that affect the housing market or the markets for home mortgages or mortgage insurance; our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans, including our ability to access the capital, credit and reinsurance markets and to enter into, and receive approval of, reinsurance arrangements on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, the GSEs and our regulators; our ability to implement our business strategy, including our ability to write mortgage insurance on high quality low-down payment residential mortgage loans, implement successfully and on a timely basis, complex infrastructure, systems, procedures, and internal controls to support our business and regulatory and reporting requirements of the insurance industry; our ability to attract and retain a diverse customer base, including the largest mortgage originators; failure of risk management or pricing or investment strategies; emergence of unexpected claim and coverage issues, including claims exceeding our reserves or amounts we had expected to experience; potential adverse impacts arising from natural disasters, including, with respect to affected areas, a decline in new business, adverse effects on home prices, and an increase in notices of default on insured mortgages; the inability of our counterparties, including third party reinsurers, to meet their obligations to us; failure to maintain, improve and continue to develop necessary information technology systems or the failure of technology providers to perform; and, our ability to recruit, train and retain key personnel. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" detailed in Item 1A of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in Part II, Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe the use of the non-GAAP measures of adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio and adjusted combined ratio enhances the comparability of our fundamental financial performance between periods, and provides relevant information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the company's business performance is evaluated by management. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. These measures have been presented to increase transparency and enhance the comparability of our fundamental operating trends across periods. Other companies may calculate these measures differently; their measures may not be comparable to those we calculate and present.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as GAAP income before tax, excluding the pre-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and discrete, non-recurring and non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred.

Adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income, excluding the after-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and discrete, non-recurring and non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred. Adjustments to components of pre-tax income are tax effected using the applicable federal statutory tax rate for the respective periods.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for changes in the dilutive effect of non-vested shares that would otherwise have occurred had GAAP net income been calculated in accordance with adjusted net income. There will be no adjustment to weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the periods that non-vested shares are anti-dilutive under GAAP.

Adjusted return-on-equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income on an annualized basis by the average shareholders' equity for the period.

Adjusted expense ratio is defined as GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, divided by net premiums earned.

Adjusted combined ratio is defined as the total of GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions and insurance claims and claims expenses, divided by net premiums earned.

Although adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio and adjusted combined ratio exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items: (1) are not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) are impacted by market, economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, and the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

(1) Change in fair value of warrant liability. Outstanding warrants at the end of each reporting period are revalued, and any change in fair value is reported in the statement of operations in the period in which the change occurred. The change in fair value of our warrant liability can vary significantly across periods and is influenced principally by equity market and general economic factors that do not impact or reflect our current period operating results. We believe trends in our operating performance can be more clearly identified by excluding fluctuations related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability.

(2) Capital markets transaction costs. Capital markets transaction costs result from activities that are undertaken to improve our debt profile or enhance our capital position through activities such as debt refinancing and capital markets reinsurance transactions that may vary in their size and timing due to factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.

(3) Net realized investment gains and losses. The recognition of the net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing is highly discretionary and is influenced by factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles that do not reflect our current period operating results.

(4) Infrequent or unusual non-operating items. Items that are the result of unforeseen or uncommon events, which occur separately from operating earnings and are not expected to recur in the future. Identification and exclusion of these items provides clarity about the impact special or rare occurrences may have on our current financial performance. Past adjustments under this category include the effects of the release of the valuation allowance recorded against our net federal and certain state net deferred tax assets in 2016 and the re-measurement of our net deferred tax assets in connection with tax reform in 2017. We believe such items are non-recurring in nature, are not part of our primary operating activities and do not reflect our current period operating results.

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com
(510) 788-8417

Press Contact
Mary McGarity
Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations
(203) 513-2721
MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

 
 
Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data)
Net premiums earned $ 98,802     $ 92,381     $ 296,463     $ 249,499  
Net investment income 8,337     7,882     23,511     22,894  
Net realized investment (losses) gains (4 )   81     635     (219 )
Other revenues 648     1,244     2,771     1,700  
Total revenues 107,783     101,588     323,380     273,874  
Expenses              
Insurance claims and claim expenses 15,667     2,572     55,698     8,238  
Underwriting and operating expenses(1) 33,969     32,335     96,616     95,325  
Service expenses(1) 557     909     2,381     1,311  
Interest expense 7,796     2,979     16,481     9,111  
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of warrant liability 437     (1,139 )   (4,286 )   6,025  
Total expenses 58,426     37,656     166,890     120,010  
               
Income before income taxes 49,357     63,932     156,490     153,864  
Income tax expense 11,178     14,169     33,192     32,102  
Net income $ 38,179     $ 49,763     $ 123,298     $ 121,762  
               
Earnings per share              
Basic $ 0.45     $ 0.73     $ 1.63     $ 1.81  
Diluted $ 0.45     $ 0.69     $ 1.55     $ 1.75  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding              
Basic 84,805     67,849     75,695     67,381  
Diluted 85,599     70,137     76,867     69,520  
               
Loss ratio(2) 15.9 %   2.8 %   18.8 %   3.3 %
Expense ratio(3) 34.4 %   35.0 %   32.6 %   38.2 %
Combined ratio (4) 50.2 %   37.8 %   51.4 %   41.5 %
               
Net income $ 38,179     $ 49,763     $ 123,298     $ 121,762  
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:              
Unrealized gains in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax expense of $2,494 and $1,376 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $7,655 and $8,991 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively 9,381     5,177     28,799     33,824  
Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income, net of tax (benefit) expense of ($1) and $17 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and ($258) and ($46) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively 3     (64 )   972     173  
Other comprehensive income, net of tax 9,384     5,113     29,771     33,997  
Comprehensive income $ 47,563     $ 54,876     $ 153,069     $ 155,759  

(1)  Certain "Underwriting and operating expenses" have been reclassified as "Service expenses" in prior periods.
(2)  Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.
(3)  Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(4)  Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.

 
 
Consolidated balance sheets   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
Assets   (In Thousands, except for share data)
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,624,970 and $1,113,779 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)   $ 1,689,815     $ 1,140,940  
Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $5,555 and $2,662 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)   194,199     41,089  
Premiums receivable   48,159     46,085  
Accrued investment income   9,766     6,831  
Prepaid expenses   4,579     3,512  
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net   63,194     59,972  
Software and equipment, net   28,131     26,096  
Intangible assets and goodwill   3,634     3,634  
Prepaid reinsurance premiums   8,014     15,488  
Reinsurance recoverable (1)   17,180     4,939  
Other assets (1)   15,149     16,232  
Total assets   $ 2,081,820     $ 1,364,818  
         
Liabilities        
Debt   $ 392,987     $ 145,764  
Unearned premiums   116,008     136,642  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   59,316     39,904  
Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses   87,230     23,752  
Reinsurance funds withheld   10,364     14,310  
Warrant liability, at fair value   3,135     7,641  
Deferred tax liability, net   97,451     56,360  
Other liabilities   7,773     10,025  
Total liabilities   774,264     434,398  
         
Shareholders' equity        
Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 84,808,516 and 68,358,074 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized)   848     684  
Additional paid-in capital   930,906     707,003  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax   47,059     17,288  
Retained earnings   328,743     205,445  
Total shareholders' equity   1,307,556     930,420  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,081,820     $ 1,364,818  

(1)  Reinsurance recoverable has been reclassified from "Other assets" in the prior period.

   
   
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations  
  Quarter ended   Quarter ended   Quarter ended  
  9/30/2020   6/30/2020   9/30/2019  
 As Reported (In Thousands, except for per share data)  
Revenues            
Net premiums earned $ 98,802     $ 98,944     $ 92,381    
Net investment income 8,337     7,070     7,882    
Net realized investment (losses) gains (4 )   711     81    
Other revenues 648     1,223     1,244    
Total revenues 107,783     107,948     101,588    
Expenses            
Insurance claims and claim expenses 15,667     34,334     2,572    
Underwriting and operating expenses(1) 33,969     30,370     32,335    
Service expenses(1) 557     1,090     909    
Interest expense 7,796     5,941     2,979    
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of warrant liability 437     1,236     (1,139 )  
Total expenses 58,426     72,971     37,656    
             
Income before income taxes 49,357     34,977     63,932    
Income tax expense 11,178     8,129     14,169    
Net income $ 38,179     $ 26,848     $ 49,763    
             
Adjustments:            
Net realized investment losses (gains) 4     (711 )   (81 )  
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of warrant liability 437     1,236     (1,139 )  
Capital markets transaction costs 2,254     2,790     1,689    
Adjusted income before taxes 52,052     38,292     64,401    
             
Income tax expense on adjustments 474     437     338    
Adjusted net income $ 40,400     $ 29,726     $ 49,894    
             
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 85,599     74,174     70,137    
             
Diluted EPS $ 0.45     $ 0.36     $ 0.69   (2)
Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.47     $ 0.40     $ 0.71    
             
Return-on-equity 11.9 %   9.6 %   23.6 %  
Adjusted return-on-equity 12.6 %   10.7 %   23.7 %  
             
             
Expense ratio (3) 34.4 %   30.7 %   35.0 %  
Adjusted expense ratio (4) 32.1 %   30.5 %   33.2 %  
             
Combined ratio (5) 50.2 %   65.4 %   37.8 %  
Adjusted combined ratio (6) 48.0 %   65.2 %   36.0 %  

(1)  Certain "Underwriting and operating expenses" have been reclassified as "Service expenses" in prior periods.
(2)  Diluted net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 excludes the impact of the warrant fair value change as it was anti-dilutive. For all other periods presented, diluted net income equals reported net income as the impact of the warrant fair value change was dilutive.
(3)  Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(4)  Adjusted expense ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted underwriting and operating expense (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital markets reinsurance transactions) by net premiums earned.
(5)  Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of underwriting and operating expenses and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned.
(6)  Adjusted combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of adjusted underwriting and operating expenses (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital market reinsurance transaction) and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned.

 
 
Historical Quarterly Data 2020   2019
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30
Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data)
Net premiums earned $ 98,802     $ 98,944     $ 98,717     $ 95,517     $ 92,381     $ 83,249  
Net investment income 8,337     7,070     8,104     7,962     7,882     7,629  
Net realized investment (losses) gains (4 )   711     (72 )   264     81     (113 )
Other revenues 648     1,223     900     1,154     1,244     415  
Total revenues 107,783     107,948     107,649     104,897     101,588     91,180  
Expenses                      
Insurance claims and claim expenses 15,667     34,334     5,697     4,269     2,572     2,923  
Underwriting and operating expenses(1) 33,969     30,370     32,277     31,296     32,335     32,190  
Service expenses(1) 557     1,090     734     937     909     353  
Interest expense 7,796     5,941     2,744     2,974     2,979     3,071  
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of warrant liability 437     1,236     (5,959 )   2,632     (1,139 )   1,685  
Total expenses 58,426     72,971     35,493     42,108     37,656     40,222  
                       
Income before income taxes 49,357     34,977     72,156     62,789     63,932     50,958  
Income tax expense 11,178     8,129     13,885     12,594     14,169     11,858  
Net income $ 38,179     $ 26,848     $ 58,271     $ 50,195     $ 49,763     $ 39,100  
                       
Earnings per share                      
Basic $ 0.45     $ 0.36     $ 0.85     $ 0.74     $ 0.73     $ 0.58  
Diluted $ 0.45     $ 0.36     $ 0.74     $ 0.71     $ 0.69     $ 0.56  
                       
Weighted average common shares outstanding                      
Basic 84,805     73,617     68,563     68,140     67,849     67,590  
Diluted 85,599     74,174     70,401     70,276     70,137     69,590  
                       
Other data                      
Loss Ratio(2) 15.9 %   34.7 %   5.8 %   4.5 %   2.8 %   3.5 %
Expense Ratio(3) 34.4 %   30.7 %   32.7 %   32.8 %   35.0 %   38.7 %
Combined ratio (4) 50.2 %   65.4 %   38.5 %   37.2 %   37.8 %   42.2 %

(1)  Certain "Underwriting and operating expenses" have been reclassified as "Service expenses" in prior periods.
(2)  Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.
(3)  Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(4)  Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.


New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums

The tables below present primary NIW and primary and pool IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW Three months ended
  September 30,
2020 		  June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  June 30, 2019
  (In Millions)
Monthly $ 16,516     $ 11,885     $ 10,461     $ 11,085     $ 12,994     $ 11,067  
Single 1,983     1,239     836     864     1,106     1,112  
Primary $ 18,499     $ 13,124     $ 11,297     $ 11,949     $ 14,100     $ 12,179  
                        


Primary and pool IIF As of
  September 30,
2020 		  June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  June 30, 2019
  (In Millions)
Monthly $ 88,584     $ 82,848     $ 81,347     $ 77,097     $ 71,814     $ 63,922  
Single 15,910     16,057     17,147     17,657     17,899     17,786  
Primary 104,494     98,905     98,494     94,754     89,713     81,708  
                       
Pool 2,115     2,340     2,487     2,570     2,668     2,758  
Total $ 106,609     $ 101,245     $ 100,981     $ 97,324     $ 92,381     $ 84,466  
 

The following table presents the amounts related to the company's quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2016 QSR Transaction, 2018 QSR Transaction and 2020 QSR Transaction, and collectively, the QSR Transactions), and Insurance-Linked Note transactions (the 2017 ILN Transaction, 2018 ILN Transaction, 2019 ILN Transaction and 2020-1 ILN Transaction, and collectively, the ILN Transactions) for the periods indicated.

  For the three months ended
  September 30,
2020 		  June 30, 2020   March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  June 30, 2019
  (In Thousands)
The QSR Transactions                      
Ceded risk-in-force $ 5,159,061       $ 4,563,676       $ 4,843,715       $ 5,137,249       $ 4,901,809       $ 4,558,862    
Ceded premiums earned (24,517 )     (23,210 )     (23,011 )     (23,673 )     (23,151 )     (20,919 )  
Ceded claims and claim expenses 3,200       8,669       1,532       1,030       766       770    
Ceding commission earned 4,798       4,428       4,513       4,691       4,584       4,171    
Profit commission 11,034       5,271       12,413       13,314       13,254       11,884    
                       
The ILN Transactions                      
Ceded premiums $ (6,268 )     $ (3,267 )     $ (3,872 )     $ (4,263 )     $ (4,409 )     $ (2,895 )  
                                                           

Portfolio Statistics

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended
  September 30,
2020 		  June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  June 30, 2019
  ($ Values In Millions, except as noted below)
New insurance written $ 18,499     $ 13,124     $ 11,297     $ 11,949     $ 14,100     $ 12,179  
New risk written 4,577     3,260     2,897     3,082     3,651     3,183  
Insurance in force (IIF) (1) 104,494     98,905     98,494     94,754     89,713     81,708  
Risk in force (1) 26,568     25,238     25,192     24,173     22,810     20,661  
Policies in force (count) (1) 381,899     372,934     376,852     366,039     350,395     324,876  
Average loan size ($ value in thousands) (1) $ 274     $ 265     $ 261     $ 259     $ 256     $ 252  
Coverage percentage (2) 25.4 %   25.5 %   25.6 %   25.5 %   25.4 %   25.3 %
Loans in default (count) (1) 13,765     10,816     1,449     1,448     1,230     1,028  
Default rate (1) 3.60 %   2.90 %   0.38 %   0.40 %   0.35 %   0.32 %
Risk in force on defaulted loans (1) $ 1,008     $ 799     $ 84     $ 84     $ 70     $ 58  
Net premium yield (3) 0.39 %   0.40 %   0.41 %   0.41 %   0.43 %   0.43 %
Earnings from cancellations $ 12.6     $ 15.5     $ 8.6     $ 8.0     $ 7.4     $ 4.5  
Annual persistency (4) 60.0 %   64.1 %   71.7 %   76.8 %   82.4 %   86.0 %
Quarterly run-off (5) 13.1 %   12.9 %   8.0 %   7.7 %   7.5 %   5.1 %

(1)  Reported as of the end of the period.
(2)  Calculated as end of period risk-in-force (RIF) divided by end of period IIF.
(3)  Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized.
(4)  Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given 12-month period.
(5)  Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three month period.

 

The tables below present our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and purchase/refinance mix for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW by FICO For the three months ended
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
  ($ In Millions)
>= 760 $ 11,600     $ 8,052     $ 6,994  
740-759 2,575     1,866     2,288  
720-739 2,187     1,607     2,102  
700-719 1,217     959     1,450  
680-699 793     514     915  
<=679 127     126     351  
Total $ 18,499     $ 13,124     $ 14,100  
Weighted average FICO 764     762     754  


 
Primary NIW by LTV For the three months ended
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
  (In Millions)
95.01% and above $ 587     $ 547     $ 989  
90.01% to 95.00% 7,767     5,385     6,592  
85.01% to 90.00% 6,968     5,067     4,933  
85.00% and below 3,177     2,125     1,586  
Total $ 18,499     $ 13,124     $ 14,100  
Weighted average LTV 90.7 %   90.7 %   91.7 %


 
Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
  (In Millions)
Purchase $ 12,764     $ 7,776     $ 11,284  
Refinance 5,735     5,348     2,816  
Total $ 18,499     $ 13,124     $ 14,100  
 

The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of September 30, 2020.

Primary IIF and RIF As of September 30, 2020
  IIF   RIF
  (In Millions)
September 30, 2020 $ 40,969   $ 10,255
2019 29,865   7,791
2018 11,859   3,019
2017 9,671   2,413
2016 8,050   2,047
2015 and before 4,080   1,043
Total $ 104,494   $ 26,568
 

The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
  (In Millions)
>= 760 $ 53,742   $ 48,898   $ 41,855
740-759 16,193   15,764   15,028
720-739 14,352   13,882   12,666
700-719 10,235   10,228   9,822
680-699 6,713   6,657   6,559
<=679 3,259   3,476   3,783
Total $ 104,494   $ 98,905   $ 89,713
 


Primary RIF by FICO As of
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
  (In Millions)
>= 760 $ 13,563   $ 12,433   $ 10,611
740-759 4,141   4,031   3,847
720-739 3,694   3,585   3,257
700-719 2,635   2,625   2,501
680-699 1,730   1,706   1,665
<=679 805   858   929
Total $ 26,568   $ 25,238   $ 22,810
 


Primary IIF by LTV As of
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
  (In Millions)
95.01% and above $ 8,130   $ 8,453   $ 8,500
90.01% to 95.00% 47,828   45,862   42,255
85.01% to 90.00% 35,224   32,603   28,083
85.00% and below 13,312   11,987   10,875
Total $ 104,494   $ 98,905   $ 89,713
 


Primary RIF by LTV As of
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
  (In Millions)
95.01% and above $ 2,310   $ 2,387   $ 2,326
90.01% to 95.00% 14,056   13,463   12,358
85.01% to 90.00% 8,642   7,985   6,854
85.00% and below 1,560   1,403   1,272
Total $ 26,568   $ 25,238   $ 22,810
 


Primary RIF by Loan Type As of
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
           
Fixed 99 %   98 %   98 %
Adjustable rate mortgages          
Less than five years          
Five years and longer 1     2     2  
Total 100 %   100 %   100 %
                 

The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF during the periods indicated.

Primary IIF For the three months ended
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
  (In Millions)
IIF, beginning of period $ 98,905      $ 98,494      $ 81,708   
NIW 18,499      13,124      14,100   
Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions (12,910 )   (12,713 )   (6,095 )
IIF, end of period $ 104,494      $ 98,905      $ 89,713   
 

Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
California 11.3 %   11.3 %   11.9 %
Texas 8.3     8.1     8.1  
Florida 6.7     6.2     5.6  
Virginia 5.4     5.4     5.3  
Colorado 4.0     3.8     3.4  
Illinois 4.0     4.0     3.8  
Maryland 3.6     3.5     3.3  
Washington 3.5     3.4     3.2  
Pennsylvania 3.5     3.6     3.6  
Massachusetts 3.5     3.4     3.1  
Total 53.8 %   52.7 %   51.3 %
 

The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of September 30, 2020.

  As of September 30, 2020
Book year Original Insurance
Written 		  Remaining Insurance in
Force 		  %
Remaining
of Original
Insurance 		  Policies
Ever in
Force 		  Number of Policies in
Force 		  Number
of Loans
in
Default 		  # of
Claims
Paid 		 
Incurred
Loss Ratio (Inception
to Date) (1) 		  Cumulative
Default Rate
(2) 		  Current
default
rate  (3)
  ($ Values in Millions)    
2013 $ 162     $ 13     8 %   655     82     4     1     0.8 %   0.8 %   4.9 %
2014 3,451     556     16 %   14,786     3,172     139     48     4.2 %   1.3 %   4.4 %
2015 12,422     3,511     28 %   52,548     17,706     674     108     3.3 %   1.5 %   3.8 %
2016 21,187     8,050     38 %   83,626     36,731     1,609     116     3.0 %   2.1 %   4.4 %
2017 21,582     9,671     45 %   85,897     44,498     2,584     79     5.0 %   3.1 %   5.8 %
2018 27,295     11,859     43 %   104,043     52,967     3,246     49     8.8 %   3.2 %   6.1 %
2019 45,141     29,865     66 %   148,423     105,991     4,327     4     15.4 %   2.9 %   4.1 %
2020 42,920     40,969     95 %   125,639     120,752     1,182         12.7 %   0.9 %   1.0 %
Total $ 174,160     $ 104,494         615,617     381,899     13,765     405              

(1)  Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.
(2)  Calculated as the sum of the number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force.
(3)  Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.


The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claim expenses:

  For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
  September 30,
2020 		  September 30,
2019 		  September 30,
2020 		  September 30,
2019
  (In Thousands)
Beginning balance $ 69,903     $ 18,432     $ 23,752     $ 12,811  
Less reinsurance recoverables (1) (14,307 )   (3,775 )   (4,939 )   (3,001 )
Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 55,596     14,657     18,813     9,810  
               
Add claims incurred:              
Claims and claim expenses incurred:              
Current year (2) 18,682     3,547     61,198     10,948  
Prior years (3) (3,015 )   (975 )   (5,500 )   (2,710 )
Total claims and claim expenses incurred 15,667     2,572     55,698     8,238  
               
Less claims paid:              
Claims and claim expenses paid:              
Current year (2) 113         152      
Prior years (3) 1,100     1,033     4,309     2,401  
Reinsurance terminations (4)             (549 )
Total claims and claim expenses paid 1,213     1,033     4,461     1,852  
               
Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables 70,050     16,196     70,050     16,196  
Add reinsurance recoverables (1) 17,180     4,309     17,180     4,309  
Ending balance $ 87,230     $ 20,505     $ 87,230     $ 20,505  

(1)  Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions.
(2)  Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan had defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, the default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance.
(3)  Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance.
(4)  Represents the settlement of reinsurance recoverables in conjunction with the termination of one reinsurer under the 2016 QSR Transaction on a cut-off basis. 

 

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default for the periods indicated.

  For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
  September 30,
2020 		  September 30,
2019 		  September 30,
2020 		  September 30,
2019
Beginning default inventory 10,816     1,028     1,448     877  
Plus: new defaults 6,588     718     16,870     1,838  
Less: cures (3,598 )   (476 )   (4,426 )   (1,383 )
Less: claims paid (40 )   (37 )   (123 )   (98 )
Less: claims denied (1 )   (3 )   (4 )   (4 )
Ending default inventory 13,765     1,230     13,765     1,230  
 

The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated.

  For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
  September 30,
2020 		  September 30,
2019 		  September 30,
2020 		  September 30,
2019
  (In Thousands)
Number of claims paid (1) 40     37     123     98  
Total amount paid for claims $ 1,540     $ 1,265     $ 5,621     $ 2,979  
Average amount paid per claim $ 39     $ 34     $ 46     $ 30  
Severity(2) 67 %   70 %   80 %   70 %

(1)  Count includes six and eight claims settled without payment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and eight and fourteen claims settled without payment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.
(2)  Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.

 

The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the periods indicated.

Average reserve per default: As of September 30,
2020 		  As of September 30,
2019
  (In Thousands)
Case (1) $ 5.8   $ 15.3
IBNR (1)(2) 0.5   1.4
Total $ 6.3   $ 16.7

(1)  Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.
(2)  Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.

 

The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated.

  As of
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
  (In Thousands)
Available Assets $ 1,671,990     $ 1,656,426     $ 955,554  
Risk-Based Required Assets 990,678     1,047,619     637,914  

