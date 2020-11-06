 

Financial reporting calendar for year 2021

In 2021 AS Ekspress Grupp will publish its consolidated financial results according to the schedule below.


Date Event
 

19th February 2021 		 

2020 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report
 

1st April 2021 		Audited Annual Report 2020
 

30th April 2021 		 

2021 3 months and 1st quarter unaudited interim report
 

30th July 2021 		 

2021 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report
 

29th October 2021 		 

2021 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report


Reports will be published before the start of the trading day, at 8.00 a.m. local Eastern European time (EET).

Shareholders general meeting for 2020 financial year will take place in 2nd quarter 2021, exact time and location will be confirmed accordingly.


Signe Kukin
Group CFO
AS Ekspress Grupp
Phone: +372 669 8381
E-mail: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1700 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.


Disclaimer

