 

Final approval of the 3.4 billion loan package by the Dutch state

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 08:40  |  49   |   |   

Roissy, 6 November 2020

Final approval of the 3.4 billion loan package by the Dutch state

KLM is in the midst of the worst crisis in its 101-year history, with the COVID-19 pandemic eroding its strong performance of recent years. The EUR 3.4 billion loan package, consisting of a government loan and guarantees on bank loans, is crucial to securing the future of the airline and its network for the Netherlands. KLM is very grateful to the Dutch government for its support and willingness to provide financing at this time.

The Dutch Government has made its loan package contingent on certain conditions, one being that all KLM employees must agree to adjust certain employment conditions for the duration of the loan (expected until 2025). KLM has spent the past few months hammering out the details of this austerity program with the trade unions for cockpit, ground and cabin personnel, in line with the required structure and percentages.

The outcomes of these negotiations have been formalized in outline collective labor agreements and incorporated as such into the restructuring plan that KLM submitted to the Dutch Government on 1 October. The outline agreements define the austerity measures that will apply until early 2022 (for cockpit crews) and late 2022 (for ground and cabin personnel). It was especially important to specify the contribution that all KLM employees would be making towards the airline’s cost-reduction efforts over the entire loan period. To meet this demand without having to re-enter negotiations, a “commitment clause” was inserted into the agreements between KLM and the trade unions.

KLM and the eight trade unions have therefore satisfied a key requirement, ensuring final approval of 3.4 billion loan package by the Dutch state.

Investor relations                                                                                             Press office

Olivier Gall                                                                                          

+33 1 49 89 52 59                                                                                                  +33 1 41 56 56 00

olgall@airfranceklm.com                             

Website: www.airfranceklm.com

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2
AIR France - KLM Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Final approval of the 3.4 billion loan package by the Dutch state Roissy, 6 November 2020 Final approval of the 3.4 billion loan package by the Dutch state KLM is in the midst of the worst crisis in its 101-year history, with the COVID-19 pandemic eroding its strong performance of recent years. The EUR 3.4 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Arbutus Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Declaration of number of voting rights
02.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Fester Wochenauftakt dank guter Konjunkturdaten
02.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa: Robuste Konjunkturdaten sorgen für starken Wochenstart
02.11.20
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt AIR FRANCE-KLM auf 'Neutral'
02.11.20
BERENBERG belässt AIR FRANCE-KLM auf 'Hold'
02.11.20
ROUNDUP: Ryanair rechnet mit verlustreichem Winter - Aktie gibt nach
02.11.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Pandemie lastet erneut auf Europas Airline-Aktien
02.11.20
BARCLAYS belässt AIR FRANCE-KLM auf 'Equal Weight'
01.11.20
Niederländische Regierung droht mit Stopp der Staatshilfen für KLM
01.11.20
Luftfahrtpräsident Gerber fordert Schnelltests für Flugreisende

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
204
Air France-KLM - 2012 einsteigen ?