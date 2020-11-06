Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay

Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO) (NASDAQ:MOGO) (“Mogo” or “the Company”), one of Canada’s leading financial technology companies, today announced that its digital spending account, MogoSpend, which comes with a Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card, now supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. This provides MogoSpend users with even more options for cashless, contactless payment using their smartphone or other devices, while continuing to get all the benefits and security of MogoSpend.

MogoSpend, which comes with a Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card, now supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. (Photo: Business Wire)

MogoSpend is the first product of its kind designed to help Canadians improve their financial health and the health of the planet through better spending control and automatic carbon offsetting. MogoSpend helps you achieve a zero debt and zero CO 2 lifestyle by automatically offsetting one pound of CO 2 for every dollar spent. MogoSpend was built as a mobile-first experience and designed to help users be more mindful of their spending. Every time a purchase is made, the member automatically receives a notification showing the amount spent, where they spent it, their updated balance and how much CO 2 they’ve offset. It also gives members the ability to track their spending by month so they can see their progress, including a 3-month average spend.

“The COVID-19 crisis has quickly accelerated the adoption of digital payment options and mobile wallets to address the demand for contactless payment. According to one recent study1, retailers in the U.S. reported a 69% increase in contactless transactions since January 2020 – and we see no signs of that abating,” said David Feller, President & CEO of Mogo. “MogoSpend is already a unique product in the Canadian market, and the addition of Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay further enhances the value for our users, giving them more ways to make contactless purchases using MogoSpend while they continue to focus on reducing their consumption, spending more sustainably, and offsetting their carbon footprint.”