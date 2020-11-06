Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome, today announced a grant of stock options to a new employee to purchase 6,520 shares of the Company’s common stock with an exercise price of $14.75 per share, the closing price of Assembly’s common stock on November 2, 2020. The stock options were granted as a material inducement to the new employee to accept the Company’s offer of employment.



The stock options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with one-fourth vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining three-fourths vesting in approximately equal monthly installments. The stock options are, in all cases, subject to the new employee’s continued service with Assembly through the applicable vesting dates and to acceleration upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the award agreement evidencing the stock options. The new employee is not an executive officer.