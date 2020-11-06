 

Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome, today announced a grant of stock options to a new employee to purchase 6,520 shares of the Company’s common stock with an exercise price of $14.75 per share, the closing price of Assembly’s common stock on November 2, 2020. The stock options were granted as a material inducement to the new employee to accept the Company’s offer of employment.

The stock options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with one-fourth vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining three-fourths vesting in approximately equal monthly installments. The stock options are, in all cases, subject to the new employee’s continued service with Assembly through the applicable vesting dates and to acceleration upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the award agreement evidencing the stock options. The new employee is not an executive officer.

The stock options were granted outside of Assembly’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plans pursuant to Assembly’s 2020 Inducement Award Plan. The stock option award was approved by the Compensation Committee of Assembly’s Board of Directors, which is comprised solely of independent directors, as a material inducement to entering into employment with Assembly in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which requires this public announcement.

About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome. The HBV program is focused on advancing a new class of potent, oral core inhibitors that have the potential to increase cure rates for chronically infected patients. The microbiome program is developing novel oral live microbial biotherapeutic candidates with Assembly’s fully integrated platform, including a robust process for strain identification and selection, GMP banking and production, and targeted delivery to the lower gastrointestinal tract with the GEMICEL technology. For more information, visit assemblybio.com.

Contacts
Assembly Biosciences, Inc.
Lauren Glaser
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
(415) 521-3828
lglaser@assemblybio.com


