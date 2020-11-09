Notice Regarding Stock Split and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

TOKYO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) announces that IIJ’s Board of Directors today resolved a stock split and partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation, as indicated below.



1. Purpose of the Stock Split

The objective of the stock split is to enhance the liquidity of IIJ’s common stock and expand its investor base by reducing the trading price per share of IIJ’s common stock. As a result of the stock split, the investment unit amount of IIJ’s common stock will be one half (1/2) of the previous amount.