Notice Regarding Stock Split and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
TOKYO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) announces that IIJ’s Board of Directors today resolved a stock split and partial amendment to the
Articles of Incorporation, as indicated below.
1. Purpose of the Stock Split
The objective of the stock split is to enhance the liquidity of IIJ’s common stock and expand its investor base by reducing the trading price per share of IIJ’s common stock. As a result of the stock split, the investment unit amount of IIJ’s common stock will be one half (1/2) of the previous amount.
2. Summary of the Stock Split
(1) Method of the stock split
The stock split shall have a record date of Thursday, December 31, 2020 and shall involve the splitting of common shares held by shareholders whose names are appeared or recorded in the latest Registry of Shareholders on the record date at a ratio of 1:2.
|(2) Number of additional shares as a result of the stock split
|1
|)
|Total number of shares issued before the stock split:
|46,734,600 shares
|2
|)
|Number of additional shares as a result of the stock split:
|46,734,600 shares
|3
|)
|Total number of shares issued after the stock split:
|93,469,200 shares
|4
|)
|Total number of authorized shares after the stock split:
|151,040,000 shares
|(Note) Total number of shares issued stated in the above could be increased as a result of exercise of stock acquisition rights.
|(3) Schedule of the stock split
|1
|)
|Public notice date of the record date:
|Tuesday, December 15, 2020
|2
|)
|Record date:
|Thursday, December 31, 2020
|3
|)
|Effective date
|Friday, January 1, 2021
|(Note) For all practical purposes, the record date in substance is Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
|(4) Others
|1
|)
|There will be no increase in the amount of IIJ’s paid-in capital as a result of the stock split.
|2
|)
|
Effect of the stock split on year-end dividend forecast
