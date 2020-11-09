 

DGAP-News Homann Holzwerkstoffe reports clearly positive result for the first nine months of 2020 - Expansion of the management team

DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Personnel
Homann Holzwerkstoffe reports clearly positive result for the first nine months of 2020 - Expansion of the management team

09.11.2020 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Homann Holzwerkstoffe reports clearly positive result for the first nine months of 2020 - Expansion of the management team

  • Operating EBITDA of EUR 35.0 million at prior year level (9M 2019: EUR 35.3 million)
  • Consolidated net income clearly positive at EUR 14.0 million (9M 2019: EUR 16.0 million)
  • Helmut Scheel appointed CFO of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH

Munich, November 9, 2020 - According to final figures for the first nine months of 2020, Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group continued its positive performance and achieved a clearly positive operating result on a par with the high level of the previous year, despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Adjusted operating EBITDA amounted to 35.0 million (9M 2019: EUR 35.3 million). Revenues came in at EUR 191.0 million (9M 2019: EUR 207.2 million), and the EBITDA margin improved to 18.3% (9M 2019: 17.0%). At EUR 14.0 million, consolidated net income was also clearly positive at the nine-month stage (9M 2019: EUR 16.0 million).

Equity capital increased by 20% from EUR 45.1 million at the end of 2019 to EUR 54.3 million as of September 30, 2020. As total assets also picked up, the equity ratio stood at 17.4% (December 31, 2019: 18.3%).

Fritz Homann, Managing Director of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: "Developments to date make us confident that we will achieve the targets set for 2020 despite the cuts the pandemic will bring. The second partial lockdown currently imposed in Germany and other European countries has not yet had any impact on our business, so we still expect to generate EBITDA at the 2019 level with about 10% lower revenues."

Helmut Scheel appointed Managing Director and CFO

In addition, Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH has expanded its management team, which was previously composed of Fritz Homann and Ernst Keider. Helmut Scheel, who has served as Managing Director of Homanit Holding GmbH since February 2019 and has since also been responsible for the Group's financial operations, was today officially appointed Managing Director and CFO of Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group.

