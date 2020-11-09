 

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

GADSDEN, Ala., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of $28,984, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to a net income $126,221, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest margins decreased by approximately $217,000 or (18.69%) during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2019. Net interest income before provision for loan losses was approximately $943,000 and $1.2 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the three-months ended September 30, 2020 total interest income decreased approximately $244,000 or (16.86%) as compared to the same period in 2019. Total interest expense decreased approximately $27,000 or (9.41%) for the three-months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Provision for loan and lease losses decreased approximately $6,000 during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2019. Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses decreased approximately $211,000, or (18.26%) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to the same quarter in 2019. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, total non-interest income increased approximately $19,000 or 50.77% while total non-interest expense decreased approximately $60,000 or (5.86%) as compared to the same three-month period in 2019. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $22,000 or 269.29% offset in part by a decrease in customer service fees of approximately $2,700 or (8.97%). The decrease in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to decreases in salaries and benefits of approximately $39,000 or (6.72%), professional service expenses of approximately $13,000 or (13.13%) and other operating expenses of approximately $21,000 or (14.90%) offset in part by an increase in data processing expenses of approximately $16,000 or 12.29%.

President Little continued, “the Company’s interest margins decreased due to lower interest rates and higher prepayments due to the actions of the Federal Reserve in response to the COVID -19 epidemic. We have had a resurgence in loan demand, however, and have recovered much of the lost loan volume, albeit at lower interest rates.”

The Company’s total assets at September 30, 2020 were $102.8 million, as compared to $103.3 million at June 30, 2020. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $12.4 million at September 30, 2020 or 12.1% of total assets as compared to approximately $12.3 million at June 30, 2020 or approximately 12.0% of total assets.

The Bank has four offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, Alabama. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data on following pages)

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

    September 30,     June 30,
    2020      2020 
    Unaudited     Audited
           
ASSETS

          
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS         $ 12,559     $ 25,766  
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value                           35,393       25,874  
           
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK   174       174  
           
LOANS RECEIVABLE, net         of allowance for loan losses
of $801 and $895, respectively         		  52,395       49,105  
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net           729       736  
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE   252       224  
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS   1,330       1,423  
           
TOTAL ASSETS         $ 102,832     $ 103,302  
           
           
LIABILITIES

          
DEPOSITS $ 86,529     $ 88,766  
FHLB ADVANCES   0       0  
OTHER LIABILITIES   3,909       2,188  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES   90,438       90,954  
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:           
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share
500,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
and outstanding 		  0       0  
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,
3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 		  15       15  
Additional paid-in capital   13,911       13,906  
Shares held in trust, 44,506 shares at cost,
respectively 		  (754 )     (754 )
Retained earnings   7,621       7,592  
Treasury stock, at cost,
648,664 shares 		  (8,825 )     (8,825 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   426       414  


TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 		  12,394       12,348  


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 		102,832     $ 103,302  
           



THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

                        

                                                           Three Months Ended
    September 30,
           
    2020     2019
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:
          
Interest and fees on loans $ 1,049   $ 1,252
Interest and dividends on securities   150     107
Other interest income   2     84
Total interest income   1,201     1,443
INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Interest on deposits   258     280
Interest on borrowings   0     4
Total interest expense   258     284
Net interest income before provision
for loan losses 		  943     1,159
Provision for loan losses   0     6
Net interest income after provision
for loan losses 		  943     1,153


NON-INTEREST INCOME: 		         
Fees and other non-interest income   28     30
Net gain on sale of securities   0     0
Miscellaneous income   30     8
Total non-interest income   58     38
           


NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: 		         
Salaries and employee benefits   546     585
Office building and equipment expenses   59     60
Professional Services Expense   88     102
Data Processing Expense   145     129
Other operating expense   122     143
Total non-interest expense   960     1,019
Income before income tax expense   41     172


INCOME TAX EXPENSE 		  12     46
Net Income $ 29   $ 126
LOSS PER SHARE:          
Basic $ 0.04   $ 0.16
Diluted $ 0.04   $ 0.16


DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE

$ 		0.00  

$ 		0.00
           
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:          
Basic   764,146     766,826
Diluted   764,146     766,826


Contact: Gates Little
(256) 543-3860 


Disclaimer

