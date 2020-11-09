 

D-BOX announces the appointment of its new Vice President Marketing and Communications

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Company’’) (TSX:DBO), a world leader in immersive and haptic entertainment experiences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stéphane Vidal, as Vice-President Marketing and Communications, starting November 9. As part of the executive leadership and reporting to the President and Chief Executive Officer, he will be responsible for all activities related to the D-BOX brand identity, communications and will oversee the execution of the global marketing strategy. His experience will be an integral asset to D-BOX’s go-to-market strategy for the home entertainment segment.

"With more than three decades of experience in marketing and communications mainly internationally, Stéphane will bring leadership, knowledge and proven know-how to our transformation plan," says Sébastien Maillot, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Moreover, as digital marketing has become an essential business component, especially in times of COVID-19, he will actively contribute to the deployment of this type of strategy in collaboration with the sales team."

"I’m delighted to join D-BOX; a company that I’ve been following closely that operates in an industry and a business model which I am well acquainted. Marketing is changing, and so is D-BOX. I look forward to fully contributing and facilitate the introduction of this exceptional haptic technology to different markets all around the world", says Stéphane Vidal.

Prior to joining D-BOX, Stéphane Vidal served as Vice President of Marketing and Communications at XMedius Solutions, where he led the transformation from the traditional marketing strategy to a digital strategy. Previously, he worked as Vice President of Marketing and Communications at MaisonBrison, a communications firm specializing in investor relations, where he was responsible for the day-to-day management of operations and the marketing service offering. He also held various executive positions in high-tech product development and management on the international scale. Throughout his career, Stéphane Vidal has contributed to various strategic acquisitions and sales of companies that have helped maximize shareholder returns. He also plays an active role in non-profit organizations such as Montreal Inc. and is a member of the board of directors of the Association Québécoise des Technologies (AQT).

