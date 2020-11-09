New Automotive Primary DC/DC Converters Offer Stable Output, Even with Fluctuating Input Voltage

In recent years, the continued electrification of vehicle systems has increased. Combined with the limited amount of power available, this trend emphasizes the need for lower power consumption. At the same time, the output voltage from the batteries and generators can vary widely, demanding a versatile power supply solution.

Kyoto, Japan and Santa Clara, CA, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM has developed a new lineup of 12 automotive primary DC/DC converters. The BD9P series is optimized for ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) sensors, cameras, and radars, along with car infotainment and instrument clusters.

The need for fast response to provide stable operation and higher power conversion efficiency are crucial, which have been difficult to meet with conventional power supply ICs. The new product adopting original advanced power supply technology, Nano Pulse Control, enables high-speed operation at 2.2MHz that will not interfere with the AM radio band (1.84MHz max.) while achieving high step-down ratio. It is an optimum technology for automotive applications.

The BD9P series ensures stable operation during battery input voltage fluctuation, reducing output overshoot to less than 1/10th of that of conventional products. This eliminates the need for additional output capacitors typically required as countermeasure against overshoot. Additionally, adopting a new control method makes it possible to achieve both high efficiency and fast response (which typically represent a tradeoff). Not only does this provide a 92% power conversion efficiency at heavy loads (at 1A output current), but 85% efficiency at light loads (1mA) as well, ensuring leading-class efficiency across the entire load range. As a result, low power consumption is enabled both when driving and when the engine is stopped (standby current can be reduced).

Furthermore, combining the new product with the BD9S series of secondary DC/DC converters connected to the subsequent stage leads engineers to faster design of more efficient automotive power supply circuits. Reference designs are also available on ROHM official website. Utilizing reference boards, tools, and ROHM’s free web simulation tool, ROHM Solution Simulator, it is possible to perform simulations close to actual conditions, significantly reducing application design resources.