ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Notification of Share Transaction
ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)
10 NOVEMBER 2020
Notification of Share Transaction
The Company has received notification that on 9 November 2020, Benoit Durteste (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of ICG, the manager of the Company), bought 28,472 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 878 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Benoit Durteste and his connected persons hold a total of 28,473 ordinary shares, being 0.04% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
Analyst / Investor enquiries:
James Caddy, Investor Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000
Media:
Ed Gascoigne Pees, Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth, Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4993
