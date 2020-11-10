 

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Notification of Share Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 10:00  |  42   |   |   

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

10 NOVEMBER 2020

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 9 November 2020, Benoit Durteste (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of ICG, the manager of the Company), bought 28,472 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 878 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Benoit Durteste and his connected persons hold a total of 28,473 ordinary shares, being 0.04% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries:                                                                                         

James Caddy, Investor Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000                                                       

Media:

Ed Gascoigne Pees, Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth, Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4993


ICG ENTE/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Notification of Share Transaction ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”) 10 NOVEMBER 2020 Notification of Share Transaction The Company has received notification that on 9 November 2020, Benoit Durteste (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of ICG, the manager …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Appointment of David Warnock as Non-Executive Director
29.10.20
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction
14.10.20
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of major holdings
14.10.20
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities