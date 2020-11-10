ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Notification of Share Transaction Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 10.11.2020, 10:00 | 42 | 0 | 0 10.11.2020, 10:00 | ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”) 10 NOVEMBER 2020 Notification of Share Transaction The Company has received notification that on 9 November 2020, Benoit Durteste (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of ICG, the manager of the Company), bought 28,472 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 878 pence per share. As a result of this transaction Benoit Durteste and his connected persons hold a total of 28,473 ordinary shares, being 0.04% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares). Analyst / Investor enquiries: James Caddy, Investor Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000 Media:



Ed Gascoigne Pees, Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth, Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4993

ICG ENTE/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de







Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer