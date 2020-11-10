 

REMINDER/Goodfood to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 13:00  |   |   |   

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX:FOOD), a leading online grocery Company in Canada, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end of Fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, before markets open. Jonathan Ferrari, CEO, Neil Cuggy, President and COO, and Philippe Adam, CFO, will hold a conference call to review the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on the same day.

Details of the Conference Call:

When: November 11, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET
Dial in number: 877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

Conference call replay available until November 18, 2020:
1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation, click on this link:
https://www.makegoodfood.ca/en/investisseurs/evenements

The conference ID is 4589249

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from coast to coast to enjoy delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood’s mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to do their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in less than 1 minute. Goodfood members get access to a unique selection of products online as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct to consumer fulfilment ecosystem that cuts out food waste and expensive retail overhead. The Company has three production facilities (one operational in the Fall) and administrative offices in Montreal, Quebec, two production facilities in the Greater Toronto Area, Ontario (one in operation and another under construction), one production facility in Calgary, Alberta and one production facility in the Vancouver area, British Columbia. Goodfood had 280,000 active subscribers as at August 31, 2020. www.makegoodfood.ca

For further information:

Investors and Media
 
Philippe Adam
Chief Financial Officer
(855) 515-5191
IR@makegoodfood.ca 		Roslane Aouameur
Director, FP&A and Investor Relations
(855) 515-5191
IR@makegoodfood.ca

Goodfood Market Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REMINDER/Goodfood to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX:FOOD), a leading online grocery Company in Canada, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end of Fiscal 2020 on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Sorrento Announces FDA IND Filing Today for COVI-AMG Neutralizing and High Potency Antibody Against ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Goodfood to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results