ADTRAN Unveils Turnkey End-to-End Next-Gen Gigabit Access Portfolio

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, today announced a turnkey portfolio of broadband access, connected home and cloud-based management solutions that enables service providers to easily deploy and manage their customers’ Gigabit experience end-to-end. This portfolio includes ADTRAN’s innovative fiber access and fiber extension solutions, highlighted by Combo PON technology that delivers both the value of GPON and the capacity of 10G XGS-PON simultaneously across the optical access fiber. Also included is ADTRAN’s newly announced Wi-Fi 6-enabled residential gateways with integrated mesh Wi-Fi that extend the Gigabit experience throughout the home, all controllable through a smart phone app. All network elements are managed via Mosaic One, ADTRAN’s cloud-based network and service optimization platform that works across a range of technologies and vendors to optimize subscriber services. ADTRAN designed this suite of solutions to work in concert to give service providers a single platform to easily manage the complete Gigabit experience from end-to-end while still enabling an open, multi-vendor environment. These best-in-breed solutions will allow service providers to invest their scarce resources in connecting their communities, build their brand and monetize their fiber networks, rather than expending resources managing their networks and scrambling to cope with unforeseen subscriber demands.

Service providers around the world have been hit with nearly impossible broadband demands from the swift increase in employees, students and families that now require high-speed broadband to connect, entertain, work and learn from home. ADTRAN leverages its 35 years of broadband experience to understand the specific challenges of every type of service provider—from global operators and regional service providers, to municipalities, overbuilders and altnets. ADTRAN gives these service providers a competitive advantage in their respective markets with an extensive portfolio of broadband access technology, connected home solutions and a cloud management platform that work seamlessly together. In fact, just this year ADTRAN has won 82 new Mosaic customers.