Tenax Therapeutics Announces Presentation of 24-Hour HELP Study Results at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2020

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for the critical care market, today announced that data from the 24-hour open-label portion of the HELP (Hemodynamic Evaluation of Levosimendan in PH-HFpEF) Study will be presented during the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020 that is being conducted online from November 13, 2020 – November 17, 2020.

The phase 2 HELP Study enrolled patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and was designed to evaluate levosimendan’s hemodynamic and clinical effects during rest and exercise. The initial phase of the trial was open-label and designed to identify patients who elicited a hemodynamic response following a 24-hour infusion of levosimendan. Patients who met the prespecified response criteria of ≥4 mmHg reduction in pulmonary capillary wedge pressure during supine bicycle exercise were deemed to be responders and were randomized to a 6-week double-blind placebo-controlled phase of the trial.